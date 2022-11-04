Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces 50 New Skilled Nursing Facilities Clients in Florida

HAMILTON, Ontario, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today announced that a previously disclosed client with a network of Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) in Florida has added an additional 50 facilities to its contract with the Company. This addition to the existing contract is expected to add a further 5,000 new patients per month or 60,000 new patients per year to Reliq’s iUGO Care platform beginning in 2023.



“We are very excited that our existing client has chosen to expand the deployment of our iUGO Care platform into an additional 50 of the Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) in their network,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO at Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “As with the previously announced 40 facilities, we will be providing our iUGO Care Transitional Care Management (TCM), Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Behavioural Health Integration (BHI) solutions to help improve post-discharge health outcomes and reduce readmissions, while also generating new revenue streams for the facilities. Reliq will provide TCM to newly discharged patients at a rate of $60 per patient, with recurring revenue from RPM, CCM and BHI of $65/patient per month, at 75% gross margin. We will begin onboarding patients with these additional facilities in early 2023. Once all 50 facilities are live we expect to onboard over 5,000 of their newly discharged patients every month going forward. Skilled Nursing Facilities represent a large and previously untapped market for Reliq’s products. There are over 15,000 SNFs in the United States and over 1.5 million Medicare patients received care in a SNF setting in 2021 (www.cms.gov). We are very pleased that we are gaining significant traction in this space.”

Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the WKN: A2AJTB.

