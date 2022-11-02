Advanced search
    RHT   CA75955T1030

RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(RHT)
2022-11-01
0.5200 CAD   -5.45%
07:32aReliq Health Technologies, Inc. Files FY 2022 Annual Audited Financial Statements, Announces 485% Year-over-Year Increase in Revenues
GL
07:30aReliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Shareholder Update Webinar
AQ
07:30aReliq Health Technologies, Inc. Files FY 2022 Annual Audited Financial Statements, Announces 485% Year-over-Year Increase in Revenues
GL
Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Shareholder Update Webinar

11/02/2022 | 07:32am EDT
HAMILTON, Ontario, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, wishes to inform shareholders that it will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 9:00am PDT / 12:00pm EDT to review the Company’s annual audited financial statements for Fiscal Year 2022 (July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2022), and provide a corporate update.

Webinar Login Information:

Date:November 2, 2022
Time:9:00am PDT / 12:00pm EDT
URL:www.reliqhealth.com/webinar


For those who are not able to attend the webinar, a recording will be available on the Company’s website (www.reliqhealth.com) shortly after the webinar concludes.

Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the WKN:A2AJTB.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
“Dr. Lisa Crossley”
CEO and Director

For further information please contact:

Company Contact
Investor Relations at ir@reliqhealth.com

US Investor Relations Contact
Investor Relations
Lytham Partners, LLC
Ben Shamsian
New York | Phoenix
646-829-9701
shamsian@lythampartners.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements".

We caution you that such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including technology development, anticipated revenues, projected size of market, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (the "Company") does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, technology development and marketing activities, the Company's historical experience with technology development, uninsured risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Reliq Health Technologies Inc.

 


