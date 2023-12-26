Official RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC. press release

HAMILTON, Ontario, Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, is providing this update on the status of a management cease trade order granted on October 31, 2023 (the "MCTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Order ("NP 12-203"). On October 31, 2023, the Company announced that, for reasons disclosed in the news release, there would be a delay in the filing of its financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 (the "Annual Filings") beyond the period prescribed under applicable Canadian securities laws (the "Default Announcement"). Subsequently, there has been a delay in the filing of the Company’s interim financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2023 (the “Interim Filings”) that were due for filing on November 29, 2023.



As indicated in its news releases dated December 11, 2023 and December 15, 2023, the Company has recently gone through changes to its management team during its audit. Given these recent changes of management, coupled with the limited availability of staff during the holidays, the Company applied for, and received, an extension of its MCTO by the British Columbia Securities Commission. The Company is now required to complete its Annual Filings by January 12, 2024, with the Interim Filings being due for filing within 5 business days after the Annual Filings have been filed.

“We would like to thank our shareholders for their continued patience as we work with our auditors towards the finish line,” said Chris Shields, Interim CEO of the Company. “The Company will continue to provide updates on the progress of its audit through regular news releases.”

During the MCTO, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed common shares. However, the Company's chief executive officer and chief financial officer will not be able to trade in the Company's shares.

Other than as disclosed in this news release, there are no material changes to the information contained in the Default Announcement. The Company confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of NP 12- 203 and will continue to issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as it remains in default of the Annual Filings and Interim Filings requirement. The Company expects to file its Annual Filings on or before January 12, 2024, and expects to file its Interim Filings within 5 business days after the Annual Filings are completed. Further updates on timing will be provided by the Company as necessary.

Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the WKN: A2AJTB.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

“Chris Shields”

Interim CEO, Reliq Health Technologies Inc.

For further information please contact:

Company Contact

Investor Relations at ir@reliqhealth.com

US Investor Relations Contact

Investor Relations

Lytham Partners, LLC

Ben Shamsian

New York | Phoenix

646-829-9701

shamsian@lythampartners.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements".

We caution you that such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including technology development, anticipated revenues, projected size of market, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (the "Company") does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, technology development and marketing activities, the Company's historical experience with technology development, uninsured risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Reliq Health Technologies Inc.