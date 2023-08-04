Reliq Health Technologies : , a provider of innovative Virtual Care solutions, signs contracts with 20 new RHCs
Reliq Health, a provider of innovative Virtual Care solutions, signs contracts with 20 new RHCs
Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT) (OTCPink:RQHTF) (FSE:MHN2), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multibillion-dollar Healthcare market, has signed contracts with 20 new Rural Health Clinics (RHC's) in California, Nevada, Puerto Rico, Texas and the US Virgin Islands.
Reliq Health Technologies Inc. is a Canada-based healthcare technology company. The Company's principal business is to develop telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the global healthcare market. The Company's iUGO Care technology platform is a software as a service (SaaS) solution that allows complex patients to receive care in home and improving health outcomes, among others. The platform integrates wearables, sensors, voice technology with mobile applications and desktop software for patients, families, clinicians, and healthcare administrators. The Company targets three markets, such as virtual care, long-term care and big data. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent hospital readmissions and emergency room (ER) visits.