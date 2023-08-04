Previous
Reliq Health, a provider of innovative Virtual Care solutions, signs contracts with 20 new RHCs

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT) (OTCPink:RQHTF) (FSE:MHN2), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multibillion-dollar Healthcare market, has signed contracts with 20 new Rural Health Clinics (RHC's) in California, Nevada, Puerto Rico, Texas and the US Virgin Islands.

