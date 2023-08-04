Reliq Health Technologies Inc. is a Canada-based healthcare technology company. The Company's principal business is to develop telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the global healthcare market. The Company's iUGO Care technology platform is a software as a service (SaaS) solution that allows complex patients to receive care in home and improving health outcomes, among others. The platform integrates wearables, sensors, voice technology with mobile applications and desktop software for patients, families, clinicians, and healthcare administrators. The Company targets three markets, such as virtual care, long-term care and big data. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent hospital readmissions and emergency room (ER) visits.

Sector Software