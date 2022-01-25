Log in
    RHT   CA75955T1030

RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(RHT)
Reliq Health Technologies : , a rapidly growing global telemedicine company, has partnered with Data Soft Logic to begin adding more than 50,000 new patients annually to its iUGO platform

01/25/2022 | 05:41pm EST

01/25/2022 | 05:41pm EST
Reliq Health, a rapidly growing global telemedicine company, has partnered with Data Soft Logic to begin adding more than 50,000 new patients annually to its iUGO platform

California-based Data Soft Logic Corporation is a cloud-based home health care and Hospice solution offering a suite of applications including Point of Care, Symptom Management, Billing, Scheduling, Accounting and Human Resources.

Disclaimer

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 22:40:01 UTC.


All news about RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.
05:41pRELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES : a rapidly growing global telemedicine company, has partnered w..
PU
01/24Reliq Health Ties up With Data Soft Logic to add Over 50,000 Patients a Year to iUGO Ca..
MT
01/24Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Partners with Data Soft Logic to Add over 50,000 New Pa..
AQ
01/24Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Partners with Data Soft Logic to Add over 50,000 New Pa..
CI
01/21RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Settlement of Proposed Class Action
PU
01/20RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES : a rapidly growing global telemedicine company, continues its e..
PU
01/18Reliq Health Reports New Contracts in Texas, California, Puerto Rico; Increased CMS Rei..
MT
01/18Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces New Contracts in Texas, California and Puerto..
GL
01/18Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces New Contracts in Texas, California and Puerto..
CI
01/05Reliq Health Sets Sights on Large Clients via Partnership with Cognizant; Shares Up Nea..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1,46 M 1,16 M 1,16 M
Net income 2021 -11,8 M -9,33 M -9,33 M
Net Debt 2021 0,08 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,50x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 185 M 146 M 146 M
EV / Sales 2020 33,9x
EV / Sales 2021 56,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lisa Crossley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Frankel Chief Financial Officer
Dionne Layne Hinds Medical Director
Joyce Johnson Chief Medical Officer
Dave Mckay Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.0.95%155
SNAP INC.-32.38%51 192
GRUBHUB INC.-19.36%5 591
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-31.71%4 617
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-24.07%4 497
ANGI INC.-14.88%3 939