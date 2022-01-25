Reliq Health Technologies : , a rapidly growing global telemedicine company, has partnered with Data Soft Logic to begin adding more than 50,000 new patients annually to its iUGO platform
California-based Data Soft Logic Corporation is a cloud-based home health care and Hospice solution offering a suite of applications including Point of Care, Symptom Management, Billing, Scheduling, Accounting and Human Resources.
