Reliq Health Technologies : developing innovative Virtual Care solutions

Reliq Health developing innovative Virtual Care solutions
Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT) (OTCPink:RQHTF) (FSE:MHN2), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company has signed 5 new contracts with three physician practices and a home health agency in California, Nevada and Texas and a Rural Health Clinic in the US Virgin Islands
Sales 2021
1,46 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-11,8 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
0,08 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-6,50x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
105 M
76,3 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
33,9x
EV / Sales 2021
56,9x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
98,3%
