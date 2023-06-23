Reliq Health Technologies : expects to add more than 30,000 new patients to its platform
Today at 05:09 pm
Share
Previous
Reliq Health Technologies expects to add more than 30,000 new patients to its platform
Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT) (OTCPink:RQHTF) (FSE:MHN2), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multibillion-dollar Healthcare market, has signed contracts with 20 Skilled Nursing Facilities, 10 physician practices and 2 home care agencies in California, Florida, Nevada and Texas.
By ReliqHealth|2023-06-23T17:05:50-04:00June 23rd, 2023|Blog, Press Releases|
Reliq Health Technologies Inc. published this content on 23 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2023 21:08:52 UTC.
Reliq Health Technologies Inc. is a Canada-based healthcare technology company. The Company's principal business is to develop telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the global healthcare market. The Company's iUGO Care technology platform is a software as a service (SaaS) solution that allows complex patients to receive care in home and improving health outcomes, among others. The platform integrates wearables, sensors, voice technology with mobile applications and desktop software for patients, families, clinicians, and healthcare administrators. The Company targets three markets, such as virtual care, long-term care and big data. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent hospital readmissions and emergency room (ER) visits.