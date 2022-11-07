Reliq Health Technologies : has contracted with a current client to add an additional 50 Skilled Nursing Facilities

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT) (OTCPink:RQHTF) (FSE:MHN2), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company, contracts with current client to add additional 50 Skilled Nursing Facilities to its iUGO Care Platform. Reliq will begin onboarding patients with these additional facilities in early 2023 and once all 50 facilities are live the company expects to onboard more than 5,000 new patients per month or 60,000 new patients per year to its iUGO Care platform.