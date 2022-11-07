Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Reliq Health Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHT   CA75955T1030

RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(RHT)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:44 2022-11-07 pm EST
0.6700 CAD   +3.08%
01:14pReliq Health Technologies : has contracted with a current client to add an additional 50 Skilled Nursing Facilities
PU
11/04Reliq Health Technologies Up After Reporting 50 New Skilled Nursing Facilities in Florida
MT
11/04Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces 50 New Skilled Nursing Facilities Clients in Florida
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reliq Health Technologies : has contracted with a current client to add an additional 50 Skilled Nursing Facilities

11/07/2022 | 01:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Reliq Health has contracted with a current client to add an additional 50 Skilled Nursing Facilities

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT) (OTCPink:RQHTF) (FSE:MHN2), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company, contracts with current client to add additional 50 Skilled Nursing Facilities to its iUGO Care Platform. Reliq will begin onboarding patients with these additional facilities in early 2023 and once all 50 facilities are live the company expects to onboard more than 5,000 new patients per month or 60,000 new patients per year to its iUGO Care platform.

By ReliqHealth|2022-11-07T13:02:31-05:00November 7th, 2022|Blog, Press Releases|
Share This Story, Choose Your Platform!
Related Posts

Disclaimer

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 18:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.
01:14pReliq Health Technologies : has contracted with a current client to add an additional 50 S..
PU
11/04Reliq Health Technologies Up After Reporting 50 New Skilled Nursing Facilities in Flori..
MT
11/04Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces 50 New Skilled Nursing Facilities Clients in ..
GL
11/04Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces 50 New Skilled Nursing Facilities Clients in ..
AQ
11/04Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces 50 New Skilled Nursing Facilities Clients in ..
CI
11/03Reliq Health Technologies Inc. Announces Upcoming Shareholder Update Webinar
AQ
11/03Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Files FY 2022 Annual Audited Financial Statements Annou..
AQ
11/02Transcript : Reliq Health Technologies Inc., 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2022
CI
11/02Reliq Health Technologies Reports FY 2022 Sales Increased 485% to $8.55 Million
MT
11/02Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Files FY 2022 Annual Audited Financial Statements, Anno..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8,55 M 6,33 M 6,33 M
Net income 2022 -8,33 M -6,16 M -6,16 M
Net Debt 2022 0,07 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 125 M 92,8 M 92,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 56,9x
EV / Sales 2022 10,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Reliq Health Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lisa Crossley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Frankel Chief Financial Officer
Dionne Layne Hinds Medical Director
Joyce Johnson Chief Medical Officer
Dave Mckay Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.-38.10%93
SNAP INC.-80.57%14 744
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-57.20%2 252
DENA CO., LTD.8.30%1 492
FINVOLUTION GROUP-3.85%1 352
HELLO GROUP INC.-39.87%1 070