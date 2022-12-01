Advanced search
    RHT   CA75955T1030

RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(RHT)
02:18 2022-12-01 pm EST
0.5400 CAD   -8.47%
11/30Transcript : Reliq Health Technologies Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 30, 2022
11/30Reliq Health Technologies Inc. Announces Upcoming Shareholder Update Webinar
11/29Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Files Q1 FY 2023 Financial Statements, Announces Record Growth
Reliq Health Technologies : has filed its unaudited financial statements for the quarter ending September 30, 202

12/01/2022 | 02:34pm EST
Reliq Health has filed its unaudited financial statements for the quarter ending September 30, 202

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT) (OTCPink:RQHTF) (FSE:MHN2), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company, reported record growth for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. Total sales increased from $1,608,000 to $3,472,000, an increase of 116%. Gross profit increased from $1,159,000 to $2,175,000, an increase of 88%, with the loss for period falling dramatically from $4,210,000 to only $122,000.

Disclaimer

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 19:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8,55 M 6,32 M 6,32 M
Net income 2022 -8,17 M -6,04 M -6,04 M
Net Debt 2022 0,07 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 116 M 85,8 M 85,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 56,9x
EV / Sales 2022 10,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Reliq Health Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lisa Crossley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Frankel Chief Financial Officer
Joyce Johnson Chief Medical Officer
Dave Mckay Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Brian Storseth Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.-43.81%86
SNAP INC.-78.08%16 631
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-52.20%2 692
DENA CO., LTD.4.46%1 520
FINVOLUTION GROUP-5.27%1 332
HELLO GROUP INC.-36.08%1 137