Reliq Health Technologies : has filed its unaudited financial statements for the quarter ending September 30, 202

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT) (OTCPink:RQHTF) (FSE:MHN2), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company, reported record growth for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. Total sales increased from $1,608,000 to $3,472,000, an increase of 116%. Gross profit increased from $1,159,000 to $2,175,000, an increase of 88%, with the loss for period falling dramatically from $4,210,000 to only $122,000.