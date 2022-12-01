Reliq Health Technologies : has filed its unaudited financial statements for the quarter ending September 30, 202

Reliq Health has filed its unaudited financial statements for the quarter ending September 30, 202
Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT) (OTCPink:RQHTF) (FSE:MHN2), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company, reported record growth for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. Total sales increased from $1,608,000 to $3,472,000, an increase of 116%. Gross profit increased from $1,159,000 to $2,175,000, an increase of 88%, with the loss for period falling dramatically from $4,210,000 to only $122,000.
