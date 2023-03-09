Advanced search
    RHT   CA75955T1030

RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(RHT)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12:16:42 2023-03-09 pm EST
0.5200 CAD    0.00%
01:15pReliq Health Technologies : has signed 40 new Skilled Nursing Facility clients
PU
03/08Reliq Health Technologies Announces 40 New Skilled Nursing Facility Clients in California, Florida and Pennsylvania
MT
03/08Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces 40 New Skilled Nursing Facility Clients in California, Florida and Pennsylvania
GL
Reliq Health Technologies : has signed 40 new Skilled Nursing Facility clients

03/09/2023 | 01:15pm EST
Reliq Health has signed 40 new Skilled Nursing Facility clients

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT) (OTCPink:RQHTF) (FSE:MHN2), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company, contracts to add 40 new Skilled Nursing Facility clients. That will add another 48,000 patients to the iUGO platform by the end of the year, with an average revenue of US$65 per patient per month at a 75% gross margin.

By ReliqHealth|2023-03-09T13:07:14-05:00March 9th, 2023|Blog, Press Releases|
Related Posts

Attachments

Disclaimer

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 18:14:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 8,55 M 6,20 M 6,20 M
Net income 2022 -8,17 M -5,93 M -5,93 M
Net Debt 2022 0,07 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 104 M 75,6 M 75,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 56,9x
EV / Sales 2022 10,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Reliq Health Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lisa Crossley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Frankel Chief Financial Officer
Joyce Johnson Chief Medical Officer
Dave Mckay Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Brian Storseth Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.6.12%76
SNAP INC.23.46%17 474
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-0.45%2 757
HELLO GROUP INC.-3.56%1 668
DENA CO., LTD.0.11%1 437
FINVOLUTION GROUP-0.40%1 409