Reliq Health Technologies : has signed 40 new Skilled Nursing Facility clients

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT) (OTCPink:RQHTF) (FSE:MHN2), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company, contracts to add 40 new Skilled Nursing Facility clients. That will add another 48,000 patients to the iUGO platform by the end of the year, with an average revenue of US$65 per patient per month at a 75% gross margin.