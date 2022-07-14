Reliq Health Technologies : has signed contracts with two new physician practices and a Rural Health Clinic

Reliq Health has signed contracts with two new physician practices and a Rural Health Clinic
Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT) (OTCPink:RQHTF) (FSE:MHN2), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multibillion-dollar Healthcare market, continues its growth, adding three new US contracts and a significant new sales partnership. When the more than 4,000 new patients are fully onboarded and generating an average revenue of US$50 per patient per month at a 75% gross margin, the company anticipates generating additional gross revenue of more than CDN$250,000 per month
