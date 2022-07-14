Log in
    RHT   CA75955T1030

RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(RHT)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12:00 2022-07-14 pm EDT
0.4100 CAD   -2.38%
RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES : has signed contracts with two new physician practices and a Rural Health Clinic
PU
07/13Reliq Health Technologies Jumps Over 18% as Details Three US Contracts and New Sales Partnership
MT
07/13Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces Court Approval of Settlement of Proposed Class Action
AQ
Reliq Health Technologies : has signed contracts with two new physician practices and a Rural Health Clinic

07/14/2022 | 12:14pm EDT
Reliq Health has signed contracts with two new physician practices and a Rural Health Clinic

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT) (OTCPink:RQHTF) (FSE:MHN2), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multibillion-dollar Healthcare market, continues its growth, adding three new US contracts and a significant new sales partnership. When the more than 4,000 new patients are fully onboarded and generating an average revenue of US$50 per patient per month at a 75% gross margin, the company anticipates generating additional gross revenue of more than CDN$250,000 per month

Disclaimer

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 16:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1,46 M - -
Net income 2021 -11,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,08 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,50x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 79,2 M 61,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 33,9x
EV / Sales 2021 56,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Reliq Health Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lisa Crossley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Frankel Chief Financial Officer
Dionne Layne Hinds Medical Director
Joyce Johnson Chief Medical Officer
Dave Mckay Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.-60.00%61
SNAP INC.-70.59%22 693
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-43.41%3 027
ANGI INC.-57.44%1 969
DENA CO., LTD.6.44%1 627
NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.-54.63%1 383