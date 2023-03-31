Reliq Health Technologies : signs 10 contracts potentially adding 5,000 new patients to iUGO Platform by year end

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT) (OTCPink:RQHTF) (FSE:MHN2), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multibillion-dollar Healthcare market, has signed 10 new contracts in the United States. These new contracts, with eight physician practices in Nevada and Northern California, and two home health agencies in Texas, are expected to add more than 5,000 new patients to Reliq's iUGO Care platform by the end of 2023, and generate an average revenue of US$65 monthly per patient at an expected 75% gross margin.