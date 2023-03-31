Advanced search
    RHT   CA75955T1030

RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(RHT)
03:59:59 2023-03-30 pm EDT
0.4900 CAD   -1.01%
Reliq Health Technologies : signs 10 contracts potentially adding 5,000 new patients to iUGO Platform by year end

03/31/2023 | 09:59am EDT
Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT) (OTCPink:RQHTF) (FSE:MHN2), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multibillion-dollar Healthcare market, has signed 10 new contracts in the United States. These new contracts, with eight physician practices in Nevada and Northern California, and two home health agencies in Texas, are expected to add more than 5,000 new patients to Reliq's iUGO Care platform by the end of 2023, and generate an average revenue of US$65 monthly per patient at an expected 75% gross margin.

Disclaimer

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 13:58:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 8,55 M 6,32 M 6,32 M
Net income 2022 -8,17 M -6,04 M -6,04 M
Net Debt 2022 0,07 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 98,3 M 72,6 M 72,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 56,9x
EV / Sales 2022 10,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Reliq Health Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lisa Crossley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Frankel Chief Financial Officer
Joyce Johnson Chief Medical Officer
Dave Mckay Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Brian Storseth Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.0.00%73
SNAP INC.21.90%17 252
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-7.39%2 599
HELLO GROUP INC.1.11%1 711
DENA CO., LTD.1.98%1 511
SHANGHAI YAOJI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.78.72%1 496
