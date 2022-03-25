Log in
RELIV' INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Reliv' International : Annual Report - Reliv International Annual Report and Disclosure Statement for FY 2021

03/25/2022 | 06:17pm EDT
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Reliv International, Inc.

136 Chesterfield Industrial Blvd., Chesterfield, MO 63005

_______________________________

Company Phone: (636) 537-9715

Website:www.reliv.com

Email:shareholderinfo@relivinc.com

SIC Code: 2834

Annual Report for the Year Ended: December 31, 2021

  • As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,058,303

  • As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,058,303

  • As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,746,449

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:Yes:

No:

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

(i) Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;

  • (ii) The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;

  • (iii) A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or

(iv) The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

1) Name and address of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

Reliv International, Inc.

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

Reliv International, Inc., a Delaware corporation, Active standing

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

In January 2021, Reliv International executed a 2,000-for-1 reverse stock split, followed by a redemption of all fractional shares at a pre-split price of $3.75 per share. All remaining shares were then subject to a forward split of 1-for-2,000. In this process, the company acquired 692,548 pre-split shares at a cost of $2.6 million.

The address of the issuer's principal executive office:

136 Chesterfield Industrial Blvd., Chesterfield, MO 63005

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

N/A

2)Security Information

Trading symbol:

RELV

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Reliv International, Inc. Common Stock

CUSIP:

75952R308

Par or stated value:

Par value $0.001

Total shares authorized: Total shares outstanding:

Number of shares in the Public Float2: Total number of shareholders of record:

  • 5,000,000 as of date: 12/31/2021

  • 1,058,303 as of date: 12/31/2021

261,993 approx. 41

as of date: 12/31/2021 as of date: 12/31/2021

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): None

Transfer Agent

Name:

American Stock Transfer & Trust

Phone:

718-921-8124

Email:

admin3@astfinancial.com

Address:

6201 15th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11219

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:

No:

2 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.

3 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

3) Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End:

Opening Balance

Date 12/31/2019

Common: 1,746,449

Preferred: -0-

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Date of Transaction

Transaction type (e.g. new issuance, cancellation, shares returned to treasury)

Number of Shares Issued (or cancelled)

Class of Securities

Value of shares issued ($/per share) at Issuance

Were the shares issued at a discount to market price at the time of issuance? (Yes/No)

Individual/ Entity Shares were issued to (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed).

Reason for share issuance (e.g. for cash or debt conversion) -OR-Nature of Services Provided

Restricted or Unrestricted as of this filing.

Exemption or Registration Type.

1/14/2021

Cancellation

(692,548)

Common

$3.75

N/A

N/A

Fractional share redemption

N/A

N/A

5/3/2021

New Issuance

400

Common

$3.75

No

Susan C. Brusa

Cash issuance

Restricted

N/A

5/3/2021

New Issuance

609

Common

$3.75

No

Amanda & Mark Schwarz, JT TEN

Cash issuance

Restricted

N/A

5/3/2021

New Issuance

1,000

Common

$3.75

No

David A. Mahle

Cash issuance

Restricted

N/A

5/3/2021

New Issuance

438

Common

$3.75

No

Carla J. & Quinn Pence, JT TEN

Cash issuance

Restricted

N/A

5/3/2021

New Issuance

514

Common

$3.75

No

Christine A. Toriello & Mark W. Gauger, JT TEN

Cash issuance

Restricted

N/A

5/3/2021

New Issuance

1,441

Common

$3.75

No

Amy & Donald Blaser, JT JEN

Cash issuance

Restricted

N/A

Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:

Ending Balance:

Date: 12/31/2021 Common: 1,058,303 Preferred: -0-

Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended September 30, 2020, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2018 through September 30, 2020 pursuant to the tabular format above.

B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements:

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reliv International Inc. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 22:13:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
