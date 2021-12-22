Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RLMD   US75955J4022

RELMADA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(RLMD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Relmada Therapeutics : Announces Publication of REL-1017 Phase 2 Study Results in The American Journal of Psychiatry - Form 8-K

12/22/2021 | 05:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Relmada Therapeutics Announces Publication of REL-1017 Phase 2 Study Results in The American Journal of Psychiatry

- Manuscript further details findings from study assessing REL-1017 as adjunctive treatment for MDD
- Primary endpoint results included rapid, significant, and sustained efficacy vs. placebo
- Safety analysis showed adverse event profile comparable to placebo, with no signs or symptoms of withdrawal or psychotomimetic effects associated with NMDAR blocking

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced the publication of Phase 2 data from the clinical study of REL-1017 as adjunctive treatment for patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) in the peer-reviewed American Journal of Psychiatry, the most widely read psychiatric journal in the world. The article is titled, "REL-1017 (Esmethadone) as Adjunctive Treatment in Patients with Major Depressive Disorder: a Phase 2a Double-Blind Randomized Trial," and is available online at: https://ajp.psychiatryonline.org/doi/full/10.1176/appi.ajp.2021.21020197.

"These compelling data confirm the favorable safety and tolerability profile of REL-1017 without opioid, dissociative, or psychotomimetic effects" said Paolo L. Manfredi, M.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Relmada.

The objectives of the Phase 2, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study were to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of two doses of REL-1017 tablets, 25 mg once a day and 50 mg once a day, when given as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in patients with inadequate response to standard antidepressants. A total of 62 patients were randomized to one of three arms: placebo, REL-1017 25 mg, or REL-1017 50 mg. The primary efficacy endpoint was the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Scale (MADRS) score. The trial was conducted at ten centers in the United States from May 2018 to August 2019.

"We look forward to seeing esmethadone potentially helping millions of depressed patients with inadequate response to antidepressants if these efficacy and safety results are replicated in the ongoing Phase 3 trials" said Maurizio Fava, M.D., Principal Investigator and Chair of the Department of Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH).

Key Findings:

These results confirmed the favorable safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetic profile of REL-1017 and demonstrated that both doses of REL-1017 produced rapid, robust, and sustained antidepressant effects when compared to placebo in patients with MDD.
The improvement on MADRS shown on Day 4 in both REL-1017 25mg and 50mg groups was sustained through Day 7 (last dose) and Day 14 (7 days after the last dose) with p ≤ 0.0308 and effect sizes (a measure of quantifying the difference between two groups), from 0.7 to 1.0.
There were no serious adverse events and no patients experienced treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) that resulted in treatment discontinuation. Patients experienced only transient mild or moderate transient adverse events comparable to placebo. Additionally, there were no opioid, dissociative or psychotomimetic symptoms or withdrawal effects upon treatment discontinuation.

"We are pleased to share these important Phase 2 data with the psychiatry community," said Sergio Traversa, Relmada's Chief Executive Officer. "Importantly, these Phase 2 findings enabled us to advance REL-1017 into the multiple clinical studies RELIANCE Phase 3 program for REL-1017 in MDD."

About REL-1017

REL-1017, a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission, is currently in late-stage development for the treatment of MDD in adjunctive and monotherapy Phase 3 studies. The ongoing RELIANCE Phase 3 Clinical Research Program is designed to evaluate the potential for REL-1017 as a rapid-acting, oral, once-daily antidepressant treatment. In a Phase 2 trial, REL-1017 demonstrated rapid, robust, and sustained antidepressant effects with statistically significant improvements compared to placebo in tested measures of depression. The Phase 2 study also showed a favorable safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics profile of REL-1017, consistent with observed in previously completed Phase 1 studies.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with a focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Relmada's experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada's lead program, REL-1017, is a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission. REL-1017 has entered late-stage development as an adjunctive treatment and monotherapy treatment for MDD in adults. In addition, Relmada is advancing a clinical-stage program in neurodegenerative diseases based on psilocybin and select derivative molecules. Learn more at www.relmada.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including but not limited to statements regarding the expected use of the proceeds from the offering. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's reports filed with the SEC from time to time. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Relmada undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be a complete list.

Investor Contact:
Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2564
tim@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Inquiries:
FischTank PR
relmada@fischtankpr.com

Disclaimer

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 22:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RELMADA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
05:27pRELMADA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Publication of REL-1017 Phase 2 Study Results in The Amer..
PU
05:24pRELMADA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
12/20RELMADA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/20SVB Leerink Adjusts Relmada Therapeutics' Price Target to $42 from $50, Keeps Outperfor..
MT
12/20RELMADA THERAPEUTICS, INC.(NASDAQGS : RLMD) dropped from S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Indust..
CI
12/15Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP Represents Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. in $172.5 Million Upsi..
AQ
12/14Relmada Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Over-All..
PR
12/13RELMADA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Stateme..
AQ
12/09Relmada Therapeutics Prices Upsized Common Stock Offering at $17 Per Share
MT
12/08Relmada Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RELMADA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -126 M - -
Net cash 2021 15,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,87x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 581 M 581 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart RELMADA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELMADA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 20,96 $
Average target price 65,86 $
Spread / Average Target 214%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sergio Traversa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maged S. Shenouda Chief Financial Officer
Charles J. Casamento Chairman
Gina DiGuglielmo Vice President & Head-Clinical Operations
Paolo Manfredi Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELMADA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-34.64%581
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.23.31%90 115
BIONTECH SE233.00%65 563
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS25.60%63 445
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-7.51%55 579
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.3.09%54 283