Relmada Therapeutics : Material Agreement - Form 8-K

Options:

200,000 options (the "Options") to purchase shares of the Company's common share $0.001 par value (the "Shares") The Options shall have a term of 10 years and the exercise price of the Options shall be equal to the share price of the common stock on your start date, January 12, 2023. The Options shall vest as follows: twenty-five percent (25%) shall vest on the first anniversary of the Effective Date (the "Grant Date") and the remaining seventy-five percent (75%) shall thereafter vest commencing on April 12, 2024 in equal quarterly increments of 6.25% of the initial option Grant over the following three year period, until the shares are 100% vested, provided, however, that the effectiveness of such stock option award is expressly conditioned upon approval by the stockholders of the Corporation at the Corporation's next annual meeting of stockholders of an amendment to the 2021 Plan to increase the number of shares of common stock authorized for awards thereunder by an amount at least sufficient to cover the number of shares underlying such stock option award and the shares of Common Stock subject to other options granted by the Company after May 25, 2022, that are subject to a similar condition, and that this condition shall be expressly stated in the Award Agreement to be entered into by the Corporation and Ms. Fedeli. For the avoidance of doubt, the final installment of Options shall vest on January 12, 2027.