  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Relo Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8876   JP3755200007

RELO GROUP, INC.

(8876)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Hong Kong leader says city is not yet past COVID peak

03/12/2022 | 12:27am EST
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a news conference, in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Saturday that the city's COVID-19 outbreak wasn't yet past its peak despite recent daily case numbers showing a slight levelling off.

"At this moment, we could not comfortably say that we have past the peak," Lam told reporters.

Health authorities reported 29,381 new infections on Friday, compared with 31,402 new cases on Thursday.

Lam added that fresh food supplies from mainland China had largely been restored to previous levels, after panic buying by the public in recent weeks had seen some supermarket shelves emptied on a daily basis.

In total since early 2020, the global financial hub has recorded almost 650,000 COVID-19 infections and about 3,500 deaths - most of them in the past two weeks.

Hong Kong, like mainland China, has adopted a "dynamic zero" strategy that seeks to curb infections with strict mitigation measures, even as most other major cities learn to live with the virus. China and Hong Kong's approach has been severely tested by the fast spreading Omicron variant.

Hong Kong registered the most deaths per million people globally in the week to March 9, according to data publication Our World in Data. Most have been unvaccinated senior citizens.

A senior Chinese official overseeing Hong Kong affairs, Xia Baolong, who has been helping coordinate China's response to aid Hong Kong in trying to contain the outbreak, was cited by the China News Agency as saying the city's COVID-19 situation was still severe and to adequately prepare oneself mentally for this "long-term war".

He added that the government needed to do carry out its anti-epidemic work in a precise manner like "acupuncture" and to strengthen inter-departmental coordination.

Responding to the remarks, Lam said "I can assure him ... that we are putting in every effort to fight this epidemic," while dismissing the view that the Hong Kong government wasn't working effectively and in unison to battle the outbreak.

(Reporting by James Pomfret and Hong Kong Bureau; Editing by Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ON HOLDING AG -4.47% 22.02 End-of-day quote.-41.76%
RELO GROUP, INC. -2.62% 1601 Delayed Quote.-22.99%
12:27aHong Kong leader says city is not yet past COVID peak
RE
02/14Relo's Nine-Month Attributable Profit Rises 48.5%
MT
02/10Relo Group, Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending Mar..
CI
02/10Relo Group, Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
CI
2021Hong Kong Apple Daily founder and staff face new sedition charge
RE
2021Relo Group, Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2022
CI
2021Relo Group, Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, ..
CI
2021Relo to Issue Stock Acquisition Rights in Share Compensation Program
MT
2021RELO : Notice of Determination of the Issuance Details of Stock Acqusition Rights as Stock..
PU
2021Relo Issues Shares in Stock Compensation Program
MT
Financials
Sales 2022 163 B 1 391 M 1 391 M
Net income 2022 11 563 M 98,7 M 98,7 M
Net Debt 2022 14 500 M 124 M 124 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,3x
Yield 2022 1,41%
Capitalization 245 B 2 090 M 2 090 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 4 208
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart RELO GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Relo Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELO GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1 601,00 JPY
Average target price 2 900,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 81,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichi Nakamura Executive Officer
Masanori Sasada President & Representative Director
Takeshi Kawano Director
Takashi Onogi Independent Outside Director
Kazuya Udagawa Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELO GROUP, INC.-20.92%2 165
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-17.34%16 603
CHINA RESOURCES MIXC LIFESTYLE SERVICES LIMITED-2.75%10 621
OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-49.28%4 595
POLY PROPERTY SERVICES CO., LTD.-18.60%3 643
GREENTOWN SERVICE GROUP CO. LTD.-4.72%2 846