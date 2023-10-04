(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Wednesday morning and Tuesday:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
Citigroup raises Auto Trader Group price target to 625 (615) pence - 'neutral'
----------
RBC raises Compass Group to 'sector perform' (underperform) - price target 1,925 (1,675) pence
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Relx to 'buy' - price target 3,405 pence
----------
UBS raises Admiral Group price target to 2,750 (2,300) pence - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies raises Aviva to 'buy' (hold) - price target 480 (445) pence
----------
JPMorgan cuts Phoenix Group price target to 430 (500) pence - 'underweight'
----------
numis raised BT Group to 'hold' - target 105 pence
----------
JPMorgan raises Severn Trent to 'neutral' (underweight) - price target 2,400 (2,425) pence
----------
Jefferies raises BP price target to 530 (510) pence - 'hold'
----------
Jefferies cuts M&G price target to 225 (235) pence - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies cuts Legal & General to 'hold' (buy) - price target 230 (335) pence
----------
Jefferies cuts Coca-Cola HBC price target to 2,600 (2,700) pence - 'buy'
----------
JPMorgan raises IAG price target to 2.90 (2.50) EUR - 'neutral'
----------
UBS cuts Halma price target to 2,175 (2,600) pence - 'neutral'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
Citigroup cuts Britvic price target to 1,025 (1,060) pence - 'buy'
----------
UBS cuts Vistry to 'sell' (neutral) - price target 780 (750) pence
----------
Jefferies cuts Just Group price target to 115 (140) pence - 'buy'
----------
Berenberg cuts 888 Holdings price target to 160 (190) pence - 'buy'
----------
Berenberg raises Greggs price target to 3,550 (3,440) pence - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies cuts Spirent Communications price target to 195 (340) pence - 'buy'
----------
UBS cuts WAG Payment Solutions price target to 150 (175) pence - 'buy'
----------
UBS raises Direct Line Insurance price target to 194 (180) pence - 'buy'
----------
SMALL CAP
----------
Citigroup raises Restaurant Group price target to 56 (52) pence - 'buy'
----------
Deutsche Bank cuts boohoo price target to 25 (43) pence - 'hold'
----------
Barclays cuts boohoo price target to 26 (30) pence - 'underweight'
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts boohoo price target to 37 (43) pence - 'neutral'
----------
SocGen cuts boohoo price target to 32 (41) pence - 'hold'
----------
UBS raises Asos to 'buy' (neutral) - price target 550 (660) pence
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Deliveroo price target to 162 (161) pence - 'buy'
----------
