Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (HYD) secured second place for punctuality in the global and the large airports categories for 2023. Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) came third in both the global and large airports rankings. Osaka International Airport (ITM) took first place in the medium airport category, also in the APAC region.

Two of the top five global airports for on-time performance hailed from India this year, in Cirium’s annual On-Time Performance Review.

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport came second in the global rankings with 84.42% of flights on time, and Kempegowda International Airport hot on its heels with 84.08% of flights on time, in third place.

There was also a top place finish in the medium airports category for another APAC airport, with Osaka International Airport who managed an impressive 90.71% of flights on time. There was a second-place finish in the small airports category for Chubu Centrair International Airport (NGO) with 90.17% of flights on time, just 0.12% behind the top spot.

It should also be noted that Indigo Airlines was achieved an impressive fourth place in punctuality for the Asia Pacific Airline category with 82.12% of its flights arriving on-time. While operating nearly 680,000 flights in 2023.

An on-time flight is defined as a flight that arrives within 15 minutes of the scheduled gate arrival. For an airport, it is defined as departing within 15 minutes of its scheduled departure.

Jeremy Bowen, CEO of Cirium, said: "Cirium’s annual On-Time Performance Review is a global assessment of the punctuality of all types of carriers and airports, as evidenced by the widespread representation of operations from each corner of the globe, in this year’s review. Indian airports performed particularly well, with podium finishes in the global and large airport categories, and there was further representation for the APAC region in the other two airport categories as well. I’d like to extend my congratulations to all the featured airlines and airports in this year’s review.”

Now in its 15th year, the Cirium On-Time Performance program continues to meticulously monitor global airline operational performance. Our extensive and unbiased data, derived from over 600 real-time information sources, is essential for industry stakeholders. Our data encompasses airlines, airports, global distribution systems, civil aviation authorities, and more, ensuring a comprehensive and neutral perspective.

Cirium is continuing to lead the way, worldwide, in monitoring aviation on-time performance in the New Year, as the industry adjusts to post-pandemic norms. The company’s data and analytics are designed to provide industry stakeholders with a neutral, third-party perspective, based on the widest and deepest pool of information collected and curated from more than 600 sources of real-time flight information.

These include the airlines themselves, airports, global distribution systems, positional data, civil aviation authorities, air navigation service providers, proprietary data partnerships and the internet. Cirium’s on-time performance data is backed by a completely independent board of advisors, comprised of industry experts with an unbiased view of the aviation sector. The board’s oversight ensures accuracy and proper representation of all the information the company presents.

The top performing global airports of 2023 were:

Airport On time ranking On time departure Total flights Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) 1 84.44% 289,817 Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (HYD) 2 84.42% 168,426 Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) 3 84.08% 237,461 El Dorado International Airport (BOG) 4 84.01% 292,486 Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) 5 83.99% 226,705

The top Asia Pacific Airlines of 2023 were:

Airline On time ranking On time arrival Total flights All Nippon Airways (NH) 1 82.75% 302,279 Japan Airlines (JL) 2 82.58% 308,302 Thai AirAsia (FD) 3 82.52% 113,871 IndiGo (6E) 4 82.12% 678,446 Air New Zealand (NZ) 5 79.68% 175,876

The full 2023 On-Time Performance Review is available for download at Cirium.com/on-time-performance

