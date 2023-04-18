LexisNexis Risk Solutions Appoints Adam Mariano as President and General Manager of Healthcare

Industry veteran bolsters company’s expertise in data and analytics to unlock new opportunities to transform healthcare decision making

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a leading provider of data and analytics, today announced Adam Mariano as the new president and general manager of its healthcare division. In his new role, Mariano will lead the overall strategic direction and operational execution of the healthcare business and drive its mission to empower healthcare organizations with critical insights to transform operations and create healthier communities.

“Adam is a recognized healthcare leader with extensive success in advancing data and analytics capabilities, operational excellence, and strategic innovation,” said Josh Schoeller, CEO, Healthcare business of LexisNexis Risk Solutions. “In addition to his experience as a healthcare executive, Adam’s unique background as a nurse, technologist, consultant, and attorney brings a unique perspective into how we can help our customers achieve their goals.”

Mariano brings more than 20 years of clinical, technical, and legal experience across the provider, payer, and pharmaceutical industries. His previous role was head of global strategic operations at IQVIA, where he led product and strategy for the company’s integrated health practice division. Prior to that, he was the vice president of health innovation at HighPoint Solutions where he focused on data management, data quality, and analytics across all health market segments. Throughout his career, he has made significant strides in healthcare interoperability processes, real-world clinical data usage, large-scale analytics, and healthcare platform development.

“LexisNexis Risk Solutions is one of the few companies in the world with the holistic data needed to tackle healthcare’s biggest obstacles and opportunities,” said Adam Mariano, president and general manager, Healthcare business of LexisNexis Risk Solutions. “I’m excited to join the team and lead this business, leveraging our market-leading data and analytics capabilities to enable healthcare organizations to transform complexity into opportunity and deliver better health for all.”

Beyond his leadership roles, Mariano is a licensed nurse and an attorney under the California Bar and uses his law license to provide pro bono support in under-served communities of color with immigration, civil rights, and health equity issues. He also speaks frequently at industry events on topics ranging from healthcare data interoperability to social determinants of health and health equity.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005132/en/