  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. RELX PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REL   GB00B2B0DG97

RELX PLC

(REL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:44:24 2023-04-18 am EDT
2635.50 GBX   +0.06%
09:20aLexisNexis Risk Solutions Appoints Adam Mariano as President and General Manager of Healthcare
BU
04/17Relx : Transactions in own shares - Form 6-K
PU
04/14RELX : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Appoints Adam Mariano as President and General Manager of Healthcare

04/18/2023 | 09:20am EDT
Industry veteran bolsters company’s expertise in data and analytics to unlock new opportunities to transform healthcare decision making

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a leading provider of data and analytics, today announced Adam Mariano as the new president and general manager of its healthcare division. In his new role, Mariano will lead the overall strategic direction and operational execution of the healthcare business and drive its mission to empower healthcare organizations with critical insights to transform operations and create healthier communities.

“Adam is a recognized healthcare leader with extensive success in advancing data and analytics capabilities, operational excellence, and strategic innovation,” said Josh Schoeller, CEO, Healthcare business of LexisNexis Risk Solutions. “In addition to his experience as a healthcare executive, Adam’s unique background as a nurse, technologist, consultant, and attorney brings a unique perspective into how we can help our customers achieve their goals.”

Mariano brings more than 20 years of clinical, technical, and legal experience across the provider, payer, and pharmaceutical industries. His previous role was head of global strategic operations at IQVIA, where he led product and strategy for the company’s integrated health practice division. Prior to that, he was the vice president of health innovation at HighPoint Solutions where he focused on data management, data quality, and analytics across all health market segments. Throughout his career, he has made significant strides in healthcare interoperability processes, real-world clinical data usage, large-scale analytics, and healthcare platform development.

“LexisNexis Risk Solutions is one of the few companies in the world with the holistic data needed to tackle healthcare’s biggest obstacles and opportunities,” said Adam Mariano, president and general manager, Healthcare business of LexisNexis Risk Solutions. “I’m excited to join the team and lead this business, leveraging our market-leading data and analytics capabilities to enable healthcare organizations to transform complexity into opportunity and deliver better health for all.”

Beyond his leadership roles, Mariano is a licensed nurse and an attorney under the California Bar and uses his law license to provide pro bono support in under-served communities of color with immigration, civil rights, and health equity issues. He also speaks frequently at industry events on topics ranging from healthcare data interoperability to social determinants of health and health equity.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on RELX PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 9 196 M 11 369 M 11 369 M
Net income 2023 1 839 M 2 274 M 2 274 M
Net Debt 2023 6 208 M 7 675 M 7 675 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,5x
Yield 2023 2,16%
Capitalization 49 975 M 61 785 M 61 785 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,11x
EV / Sales 2024 5,73x
Nbr of Employees 35 700
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart RELX PLC
Duration : Period :
RELX PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELX PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2 634,00 GBX
Average target price 2 722,85 GBX
Spread / Average Target 3,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erik Niklas Engstrom Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Lawrence Luff Director
Paul Ashton Walker Chairman
Wolfhart Gunnar Hauser Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Marike Elisabeth van Lier Lels Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELX PLC15.12%61 785
S&P GLOBAL, INC.4.20%111 959
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION12.66%61 558
MSCI, INC.15.56%43 039
WOLTERS KLUWER21.32%31 898
EQUIFAX INC.0.57%24 231
