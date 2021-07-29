Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  RELX PLC
  News
  7. Summary
    REL   GB00B2B0DG97

RELX PLC

(REL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RELX 1st Half Net Profit Rose; Sees Full-Year Growth Above Historical Trends

07/29/2021 | 02:49am EDT
By Adria Calatayud

RELX PLC said Thursday that first-half net profit rose and that it expects revenue and adjusted earnings growth for the full year to be above historical trends.

The LexisNexis owner said net profit for the first six months of the year was 664 million pounds ($923.2 million) compared with GBP548 million for the same period last year.

The FTSE 100 information and analytics group said adjusted operating profit for the half year rose 3.3% to GBP1.02 billion, and adjusted earnings per share rose 10% at constant currency to 40.0 pence.

First-half revenue fell to GBP3.39 billion from GBP3.50 billion a year before.

Analysts had forecast RELX's revenue at GBP3.38 billion and adjusted EPS at 37.3 pence, according to consensus estimates provided by the company.

For the full year, the company said it expects underlying growth rates in revenue and adjusted operating profit to be slightly above historical trends based on an improved performance in its three largest business areas. RELX said its exhibitions revenue outcome will depend on the pace and sequence of reopening.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-21 0248ET

Financials
Sales 2021 7 327 M 10 204 M 10 204 M
Net income 2021 1 357 M 1 890 M 1 890 M
Net Debt 2021 6 336 M 8 825 M 8 825 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,0x
Yield 2021 2,40%
Capitalization 39 200 M 54 408 M 54 598 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,22x
EV / Sales 2022 5,71x
Nbr of Employees 33 200
Free-Float 96,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2 034,00 GBX
Average target price 2 043,93 GBX
Spread / Average Target 0,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erik Niklas Engstrom Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Lawrence Luff Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Ashton Walker Chairman
Linda Szabat Sanford Independent Non-Executive Director
Wolfhart Gunnar Hauser Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELX PLC13.47%54 408
S&P GLOBAL INC.25.21%99 146
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION26.24%51 567
MSCI INC.32.54%48 793
EQUIFAX INC.34.26%31 545
WOLTERS KLUWER36.37%28 854