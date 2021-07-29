RELX 1st Half Net Profit Rose; Sees Full-Year Growth Above Historical Trends

By Adria Calatayud

RELX PLC said Thursday that first-half net profit rose and that it expects revenue and adjusted earnings growth for the full year to be above historical trends.

The LexisNexis owner said net profit for the first six months of the year was 664 million pounds ($923.2 million) compared with GBP548 million for the same period last year.

The FTSE 100 information and analytics group said adjusted operating profit for the half year rose 3.3% to GBP1.02 billion, and adjusted earnings per share rose 10% at constant currency to 40.0 pence.

First-half revenue fell to GBP3.39 billion from GBP3.50 billion a year before.

Analysts had forecast RELX's revenue at GBP3.38 billion and adjusted EPS at 37.3 pence, according to consensus estimates provided by the company.

For the full year, the company said it expects underlying growth rates in revenue and adjusted operating profit to be slightly above historical trends based on an improved performance in its three largest business areas. RELX said its exhibitions revenue outcome will depend on the pace and sequence of reopening.

