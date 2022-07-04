RELX : 2022 Modern Slavery Act Statement - Australia

OUR COMMITMENT TO PROTECT HUMAN RIGHTS

Modern slavery is the exploitation of another person for commercial or personal gain. It is an umbrella term for human trafficking, sexual exploitation, domestic servitude, forced and bonded Labour. The 2018 Global Slavery Index defines modern slavery as "situations of exploitation that a person cannot refuse or leave because of threats, violence, coercion, abuse of power or deception."

We stand against all forms of slavery and human trafficking. We do not tolerate it in any part of our business, including our supply chain. We are a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) Ten Principles related to human rights, fairand non- discriminatory labour practices, the environment, and anti-corruption. Our policies are also informed by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises, the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, the ILO Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work and the Women's Empowerment Principles.

We are aware of the risk of modern slavery given our global presence and diverse supply chain. We have robust human rights due diligence processes in place which include:

Assessing risks in our own operations and our supply chain through consultations with key stakeholders and through the use of due diligence tools

Providing training to teams who are more likely to face potential modern slavery issues

Conducting awareness raising campaigns for all employees, including materials for all employees on detecting modern slavery

Enhancing our policies when necessary to address modern slavery risks

Prioritising key risk areas so that steps can be taken to monitor those areas more closely and provide remediation if necessary

At RELX, all employees have an obligation to conduct business with integrity including respecting human rights.

We have a governance structure in place to support this very important objective, including personnel devoted to corporate responsibility, procurement,