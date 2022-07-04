RELX : 2022 Modern Slavery Act Statement - Australia

RELX is a global provider of information- based analytics and decision tools which enable our business and professional customers make better decisions, get better results and be more productive. We use our knowledge, resources, and skills to make a positive impact on society. These are our unique contributions which help our customers fight fraud and reduce inequalities; furthering science and health; promoting the rule of law and justice; and fostering communities by bringing businesses together to source products and complete transactions.
RELX has:
Based in six continents
We operate in four major market segments. In 2021, electronic products and services accounted for 86% of revenue, up from 36% in 2006.
Risk & Business Analytics
We combine data and analytics with deep industry expertise to help customers make better decisions and manage risk. We help detect and prevent online fraud and money laundering and deliver insight to insurance companies. We provide digital tools that help airlines and farmers improve their operations. Risk comprises the following market-facing industry/sector groups: Business Services, Insurance Solutions, Data Services (including energy and chemicals, aviation, agriculture and human resources) and Government Solutions. Key products include Cirium which provides aviation data and analytics to the world's airlines, airports, aircraft finance, manufacturers, tech giants and travel companies and Proagrica, a global agricultural network, enabling agriculture and animal health industry participants to seamlessly collaborate.
Scientific, Technical & Medical helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes by combining quality information and data sets with analytical tools to facilitate insights and critical decision-making. Elsevier services fall into four market categories: Primary Research, Databases & Tools, Reference and Pharma & Life Science Promotion. Significant products include: Science-Direct, the world's largest platform dedicated to peer-reviewed primary scientific and medical research; Scopus and SciVal, which offers insights to support decision-making; and ClinicalKey, the flagship clinical reference platform accessed in over 90 countries.
Legal provides legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase their productivity, improve decision- making and achieve better outcomes. The LexisNexis legal and news database contains 139bn documents and records. On average, 1.9m new legal documents are added daily to the database from 71,000 sources, generating 137bn connections. Nexis news and business content includes over 39,000 premium sources in 37 languages, covering more than 180 countries. Legal analytics tool, Lex Machina, has normalised over 88m counsel mentions and over 47m party mentions since 2016.
Exhibitions is a leading global events business. It combines industry expertise with data and digital tools to help customers connect digitally and face-to-face, learn about markets, source products and complete transactions. In 2021, they did this over 269 face-to-face events in 19 countries, with 43 industry sectors served in 22 countries across the globe. There are more than 400 events in the Reed Exhibitions portfolio, including World Travel Market, a premier global event for the travel industry.
We focus on our unique contributions
as a business where we make a positive impact through our knowledge, resources and skills, including:
RELX Australia Pty Limited (the "parent") is a company limited by shares incorporated and operating in Australia. The immediate parent of RELX Australia Pty Limited is RELX Overseas Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom, which owns 100% of the ordinary shares. RELX Australia Pty Limited is the reporting entity. This report is based on financial year 1 January 2021 to 31st December 2021.
OUR COMMITMENT TO PROTECT HUMAN RIGHTS
Modern slavery is the exploitation of another person for commercial or personal gain. It is an umbrella term for human trafficking, sexual exploitation, domestic servitude, forced and bonded Labour. The 2018 Global Slavery Index defines modern slavery as "situations of exploitation that a person cannot refuse or leave because of threats, violence, coercion, abuse of power or deception."
We stand against all forms of slavery and human trafficking. We do not tolerate it in any part of our business, including our supply chain. We are a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) Ten Principles related to human rights, fairand non- discriminatory labour practices, the environment, and anti-corruption. Our policies are also informed by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises, the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, the ILO Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work and the Women's Empowerment Principles.
We are aware of the risk of modern slavery given our global presence and diverse supply chain. We have robust human rights due diligence processes in place which include:
Assessing risks in our own operations and our supply chain through consultations with key stakeholders and through the use of due diligence tools
Providing training to teams who are more likely to face potential modern slavery issues
Conducting awareness raising campaigns for all employees, including materials for all employees on detecting modern slavery
Enhancing our policies when necessary to address modern slavery risks
Prioritising key risk areas so that steps can be taken to monitor those areas more closely and provide remediation if necessary
At RELX, all employees have an obligation to conduct business with integrity including respecting human rights.
We have a governance structure in place to support this very important objective, including personnel devoted to corporate responsibility, procurement,
audit, compliance, corporate affairs, and legal. The CEO is responsible to the Board for the ethical operation of our business, including respecting human rights, supported by the CEOs of our business areas, the head of corporate affairs, the chief legal officer, the head of ESG and corporate responsibility, the chief procurement officer, the chief human resources officer and colleagues throughout our company.
OUR PEOPLE
As a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers, RELX attracts and develops highly skilled professionals who can realise their career aspirations. Given the nature of our work and our workforce, the risk is low for human trafficking and modern slavery in our direct operations.
We employ more than 33,000 people in more than 40 countries worldwide. Approximately 70% of our employees are based in North America and Europe. The Philippines is our third largest geography where 14% of our employees are located.
We have approximately 1,000 contingent workers through our central programme for contingent labour who provide support such as editorial, technical, project management, and administrative services. Many of these skilled workers are engaged through a global supplier and are subject to our Supplier Code of Conduct. In the past three years, 30% of suppliers providing contingent labour have been audited.
OUR SUPPLY CHAIN
RELX has a diverse supply chain: there were 134 countries in which we spent more than $1,000. These suppliers are spread across multiple categories including technology (hardware, software, cloud, telecom, etc.), indirect (consulting, marketing, contingent labour, travel, etc.), and direct (content, production services, print/paper/bind, distribution, etc.). Based on four quarters ending Q3 2021, 36.5% of RELX global procurement spend was in categories covering content software and contractors.
RELX supplier country locations
*Based on four quarters ending Q3 2021 with supplier spend of more than $1,000
AUSTRALIAN SUPPLY CHAIN
In 2021, the RELX Australia business had 1,692 suppliers with a total spend of $33 million USD. 89% of Australian spend was with suppliers based in Australia.
