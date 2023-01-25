Advanced search
    REL   GB00B2B0DG97

RELX PLC

(REL)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:09 2023-01-25 am EST
2353.00 GBX   -1.01%
Relx : BlackRock Inc. - RELX Plc - Londen
PU
01/24Relx : Transactions in own shares - Form 6-K
PU
01/2444,500 New Aircraft to Be Delivered Over the Next Two Decades, Worth US$2.9 Trillion
BU
RELX : BlackRock Inc. - RELX Plc - Londen

01/25/2023 | 03:22pm EST
BlackRock Inc. - RELX Plc - Londen
BlackRock Inc. - RELX Plc - Londen

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction24 jan 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionRELX Plc
Place of residenceLonden
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares271.934,00 Number of voting rights271.934,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares148.166.584,00 Number of voting rights186.270.488,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel Number of shares0,00 Number of voting rights2.364.864,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc) 		Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares2.239.695,00 Number of voting rights4.380.901,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding7,79 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real7,66 % Indirectly potential0,13 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding9,99 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real9,63 % Indirectly potential0,36 %

Date last update: 25 January 2023

Disclaimer

Relx plc published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 20:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
