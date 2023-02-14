Advanced search
    REL   GB00B2B0DG97

RELX PLC

(REL)
2023-02-14
2421.00 GBX   -0.41%
03:32pRelx : BlackRock Inc. - RELX Plc - Londen
PU
10:44aUK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/13UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
RELX : BlackRock Inc. - RELX Plc - Londen

02/14/2023 | 03:32pm EST
BlackRock Inc. - RELX Plc - Londen
BlackRock Inc. - RELX Plc - Londen

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction13 feb 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionRELX Plc
Place of residenceLonden
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares148.437.618,00 Number of voting rights186.463.632,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares267.436,00 Number of voting rights327.816,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares2.161.831,00 Number of voting rights4.299.773,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel Number of shares0,00 Number of voting rights2.389.382,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding7,80 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real7,67 % Indirectly potential0,13 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding10,00 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real9,64 % Indirectly potential0,36 %

Date last update: 14 February 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Relx plc published this content on 13 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 20:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
