RELX : BlackRock Inc. - RELX Plc - Londen
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction13 feb 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionRELX Plc
Place of residenceLonden
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares148.437.618,00
Number of voting rights186.463.632,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares267.436,00
Number of voting rights327.816,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Inc.)
SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareContract for difference
Number of shares2.161.831,00
Number of voting rights4.299.773,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel
Number of shares0,00
Number of voting rights2.389.382,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc)
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding7,80 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real7,67 %
Indirectly potential0,13 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding10,00 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real9,64 %
Indirectly potential0,36 %
Date last update: 14 February 2023
Disclaimer
Relx plc published this content on 13 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 20:31:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
