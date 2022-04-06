RELX : Director/PDMR Shareholding - Form 6-K

Director/PDMR Shareholding
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Henry Udow
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
RELX PLC
b)
LEI
549300WSX3VBUFFJOO66
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of 14 51/116p each ('Ordinary Shares')
Identification code
ISIN: GB00B2B0DG97
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of option over Ordinary Shares under the RELX Group plc 2013 SAYE Share Option Scheme ("SAYE"). There is no price payable on grant or vesting of the option. The option price payable on exercise is £16.568. Subject to the rules of the SAYE, the option will become exercisable from 1 August 2025 for a period of six months.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
543
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
543
- Price
Nil
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-04-06
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of a trading venue
