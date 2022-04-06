Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. RELX PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REL   GB00B2B0DG97

RELX PLC

(REL)
  Report
04/06 11:35:21 am EDT
2447 GBX   +0.08%
12:32pRELX : Transactions in own shares - Form 6-K
PU
12:32pRELX : Director/PDMR Shareholding - Form 6-K
PU
04/05RELX : Transactions in own shares
PU
Summary 
Summary

RELX : Director/PDMR Shareholding - Form 6-K

04/06/2022 | 12:32pm EDT
Director/PDMR Shareholding

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Henry Udow

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

RELX PLC

b)

LEI

549300WSX3VBUFFJOO66

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of 14 51/116p each ('Ordinary Shares')

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B2B0DG97

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of option over Ordinary Shares under the RELX Group plc 2013 SAYE Share Option Scheme ("SAYE"). There is no price payable on grant or vesting of the option. The option price payable on exercise is £16.568. Subject to the rules of the SAYE, the option will become exercisable from 1 August 2025 for a period of six months.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

543

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

543

- Price

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-04-06

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

Disclaimer

Relx plc published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 16:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
