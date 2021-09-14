Log in
    REL   GB00B2B0DG97

RELX PLC

(REL)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 09/14 09:23:40 am
2178.5 GBX   -0.48%
09:12aRELX : Director/ PDMR Shareholdings (Form 6-K)
PU
09/10RELX : Director/ PDMR Shareholdings (Form 6-K)
PU
09/01RELX : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RELX : Director/ PDMR Shareholdings (Form 6-K)

09/14/2021 | 09:12am EDT
Director/ PDMR Shareholdings

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Rose Thomson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

RELX PLC

b)

LEI

549300WSX3VBUFFJOO66

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of 14 51/116p

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B2B0DG97

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of a conditional award over Ordinary Shares under the RELX Group plc Long Term Incentive Plan 2013. There is no price payable on the grant or vesting of the award. Vesting is subject to the achievement of performance conditions over a three year period between 1 January 2021 and 31 December 2023.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

41,114

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

41,114

- Price

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-09-14

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of 14 51/116p

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B2B0DG97

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of a one-off restricted share award over Ordinary Shares under the RELX Group plc Restricted Share Plan 2014to compensate Ms Thomson for the forfeiture of awards from her former employer. There is no price payable on the grant or vesting of the award. Vesting is subject to her continued employment with the Group. 9,137 Ordinary Shares will vest in Q1 2022, and 13,704 Ordinary Shares will vest in Q1 2023.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

22,841

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

22,841

- Price

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-09-14

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

Disclaimer

Relx plc published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 13:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on RELX PLC
Financials
Sales 2021 7 340 M 10 200 M 10 200 M
Net income 2021 1 380 M 1 918 M 1 918 M
Net Debt 2021 6 186 M 8 596 M 8 596 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,8x
Yield 2021 2,25%
Capitalization 42 208 M 58 437 M 58 653 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,59x
EV / Sales 2022 6,06x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart RELX PLC
Duration : Period :
RELX PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELX PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2 189,00 GBX
Average target price 2 145,15 GBX
Spread / Average Target -2,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erik Engstrom Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Lawrence Luff Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Ashton Walker Chairman
Linda Szabat Sanford Independent Non-Executive Director
Wolfhart Gunnar Hauser Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELX PLC22.12%58 437
S&P GLOBAL INC.36.71%108 257
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION44.69%59 092
MSCI INC.44.06%53 031
EQUIFAX INC.41.50%33 365
WOLTERS KLUWER39.27%29 496