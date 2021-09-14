RELX : Director/ PDMR Shareholdings (Form 6-K)

Director/ PDMR Shareholdings
|
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Rose Thomson
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
PDMR
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
RELX PLC
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300WSX3VBUFFJOO66
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary Shares of 14 51/116p
|
|
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: GB00B2B0DG97
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of a conditional award over Ordinary Shares under the RELX Group plc Long Term Incentive Plan 2013. There is no price payable on the grant or vesting of the award. Vesting is subject to the achievement of performance conditions over a three year period between 1 January 2021 and 31 December 2023.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
41,114
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
41,114
|
|
|
- Price
|
Nil
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2021-09-14
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside of a trading venue
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary Shares of 14 51/116p
|
|
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: GB00B2B0DG97
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of a one-off restricted share award over Ordinary Shares under the RELX Group plc Restricted Share Plan 2014to compensate Ms Thomson for the forfeiture of awards from her former employer. There is no price payable on the grant or vesting of the award. Vesting is subject to her continued employment with the Group. 9,137 Ordinary Shares will vest in Q1 2022, and 13,704 Ordinary Shares will vest in Q1 2023.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
22,841
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
22,841
|
|
|
- Price
|
Nil
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2021-09-14
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside of a trading venue
