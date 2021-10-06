Log in
    REL   GB00B2B0DG97

RELX PLC

(REL)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 10/06 09:04:10 am
2130.5 GBX   -1.50%
2130.5 GBX   -1.50%
RELX : Director/PDMR Shareholdings (Form 6-K)
PU
RELX : Investor presentation - October 2021 01 October 2021
PU
Homebuilders and financials drag FTSE 100 down; Smiths Group top gainer
RE
RELX : Director/PDMR Shareholdings (Form 6-K)

10/06/2021 | 08:46am EDT
Director/PDMR Shareholdings

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Andrew Sukawaty

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

RELX PLC

b)

LEI

549300WSX3VBUFFJOO66

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

American Depositary Receipts in RELX PLC ('ADRs') (each ADR represents one ordinary share of 14 51/116p in RELX PLC)

Identification code

ISIN: US7595301083

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$29.51

10,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

10,000

- Price

$29.51

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-10-05

f)

Place of the transaction

New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

Disclaimer

Relx plc published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 12:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 340 M 9 948 M 9 948 M
Net income 2021 1 380 M 1 870 M 1 870 M
Net Debt 2021 6 186 M 8 384 M 8 384 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,4x
Yield 2021 2,28%
Capitalization 41 709 M 56 908 M 56 527 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,53x
EV / Sales 2022 6,00x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float 96,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2 163,00 GBX
Average target price 2 145,15 GBX
Spread / Average Target -0,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erik Engstrom Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Lawrence Luff Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Ashton Walker Chairman
Linda Szabat Sanford Independent Non-Executive Director
Wolfhart Gunnar Hauser Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELX PLC20.67%56 908
S&P GLOBAL INC.29.33%102 406
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION33.34%54 871
MSCI INC.34.84%49 640
EQUIFAX INC.31.40%31 495
WOLTERS KLUWER33.51%27 790