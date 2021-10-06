RELX : Director/PDMR Shareholdings (Form 6-K)

Director/PDMR Shareholdings
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Andrew Sukawaty
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
RELX PLC
b)
LEI
549300WSX3VBUFFJOO66
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
American Depositary Receipts in RELX PLC ('ADRs') (each ADR represents one ordinary share of 14 51/116p in RELX PLC)
Identification code
ISIN: US7595301083
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$29.51
10,000
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
10,000
- Price
$29.51
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-10-05
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)
Disclaimer
Relx plc published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 12:45:04 UTC.