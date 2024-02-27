Stock REL RELX PLC
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

RELX PLC

Equities

REL

GB00B2B0DG97

IT Services & Consulting

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 03:24:39 2024-02-27 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
3,493 GBX -0.31% Intraday chart for RELX PLC +1.75% +12.41%
08:58am RELX GROUP : DCF upgrade by 17.8% Alphavalue
Feb. 16 JPMorgan Keeps Relx at Overweight, Boosts PT MT
This article is reserved for subscribers
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about RELX PLC

RELX GROUP : DCF upgrade by 17.8% Alphavalue
JPMorgan Keeps Relx at Overweight, Boosts PT MT
Barclays starts Dowlais at 'overweight' AN
RELX : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating ZD
Global markets live: Airbus, Cisco, BAE, Salesforce, Deere... Our Logo
FTSE 100 Closes Up As Investors Shrug Off Recession Confirmation DJ
RELX GROUP : RELX delivers once again Alphavalue
Relx starts GBP250 million of GBP1 billion share buyback AN
RELX : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Coinbase, Comcast, Eli Lilly, Nvidia, Uber... Our Logo
RELX sees AI driving another year of strong growth RE
British stocks rise on recession-induced rate cut hopes Our Logo
RELX to Seek Acquisitions CI
Transcript : RELX PLC, 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2024
London stocks rise as shrinking economy fuels rate-cut hopes RE
Relx plans GBP1 billion in share buybacks as profit climbs AN
Relx optimistic; BHP to book USD6 billion hit AN
RELX Launches GBP1 Billion Share Buyback After Posting Higher Revenue, Profit DJ
Relx Logs Higher FY23 Attributable Net Profit, Revenue MT
Earnings Flash (REL.L) RELX Posts FY23 Revenue GBP9.16B MT
Tranche Update on RELX PLC's Equity Buyback Plan announced on April 20, 2023. CI
RELX PLC Proposes Final Dividend for the Full Year 2023, Payable on 13 June 2024 CI
RELX PLC Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2024 CI
RELX PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Japan in recession; UK GDP data ahead AN

Chart RELX PLC

Chart RELX PLC
More charts

Company Profile

RELX PLC is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The group operates in four major market segments: - Scientific, Technical & Medical (34% of net sales): helps customers advance science and improve healthcare by providing world-class information and analytical solutions that enable them to make critical decisions, enhance productivity and improve outcomes; - Risk & Business Analytics (34%): provides solutions and decision tools that combine public and industry-specific content with advanced technology and analytics. These solutions assist business and government customers in evaluating and predicting risk, making more informed decisions, reducing fraud and enhancing operational efficiency; - Legal (20.8%): is a leading provider of information and analytics to professionals in legal, corporate, government and non-profit organizations; - Exhibitions (11.2%): in 2022, the group organized 254 exhibitions in 22 countries. The events, and information tools provided, help exhibitors generate billions of dollars of revenues while boosting the local economies where the events are hosted. Net sales break down geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (6.4%), Europe (14.7%), North America (59.6%) and other (19.3%).
Sector
IT Services & Consulting
Calendar
2024-05-01 - Final dividend
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100 , AEX
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for RELX PLC

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
35.04 GBP
Average target price
36.51 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+4.20%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other IT Services & Consulting

1st Jan change Capi.
RELX PLC Stock RELX PLC
+12.67% 83.39B
ACCENTURE PLC Stock Accenture plc
+7.57% 237B
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. Stock Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
+7.90% 175B
IBM Stock IBM
+12.58% 169B
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC. Stock Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
+8.83% 104B
INFOSYS LIMITED Stock Infosys Limited
+7.71% 82.92B
SNOWFLAKE INC. Stock Snowflake Inc.
+16.05% 76.05B
CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. Stock CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.
+25.74% 77.09B
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED Stock HCL Technologies Limited
+13.75% 53.91B
CAPGEMINI SE Stock Capgemini SE
+19.15% 41.45B
Other IT Services & Consulting
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock RELX PLC - London S.E.
  4. News RELX PLC
  5. RELX Group: DCF upgrade by 17.8%
-40% Limited-time offer: Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
SIGN UP NOW