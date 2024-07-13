The global provider of information-based

analytics and decision tools

July 2024

RELX Investor Relations contacts

Colin Tennant - Head of Investor Relations

James Statham - Director, Investor Relations

colin.tennant@relx.com

james.statham@relx.com

Nicole Doel - Investor Relations Associate

Kate Whitaker - Investor Relations

kate.whitaker@relx.com

nicole.doel@relx.com

2

DISCLAIMER REGARDING FORWARD -LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes of RELX PLC (together with its subsidiaries, "RELX", "we" or "our") to differ materially from those expressed in any forward looking statement. We consider any statements that are not historical facts to be "forward looking statements". The terms "outlook", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "plan", "intend", "expect", "should", "could", "will", "believe", "trends" and similar expressions may indicate a forward looking statement. Important factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from estimates or forecasts contained in the forward looking statements include, among others: regulatory and other changes regarding the collection or use of personal data; changes in law and legal interpretations affecting RELX intellectual property rights and internet communications; current and future geopolitical, economic and market conditions; changes in the payment model for RELX scientific, technical and medical research products; competitive factors in the industries in which RELX operates and demand for RELX products and services; inability to realise the future anticipated benefits of acquisitions; compromises of RELX cyber security systems or other unauthorised access to our databases; changes in economic cycles, communicable disease epidemics or pandemics, severe weather events, natural disasters and terrorism; failure of third parties to whom RELX has outsourced business activities; significant failure or interruption of RELX systems; inability to retain high-quality employees and management; changes in tax laws and uncertainty in their application; exchange rate fluctuations; adverse market conditions or downgrades to the credit ratings of our debt; changes in the market values of defined benefit pension scheme assets and in the market related assumptions used to value scheme liabilities; breaches of generally accepted ethical business standards or applicable laws; and other risks referenced from time to time in the filings of RELX PLC with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these

forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. Except as may be required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

3

4

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers, enabling them to make better decisions, get better results and be more productive

5

RELX global scale and growth 2023

  • Revenue: £9.2bn
  • Adjusted operating profit: £3.0bn
  • EBITDA margin 38.7%
  • Adjusted operating margin: 33.1%
  • Cash flow conversion: 98%
  • Net debt / EBITDA: 2.0x
    • >36,000 employees worldwide
    • Customers in more than 180 countries
  • Listings in London, Amsterdam and New York (ADR)
    • Market capitalisation1: £67bn / €79bn / $85bn

Underlying revenue growth Underlying adjusted operating profit growth Adjusted EPS growth at constant currency Full year dividend growth (in £ sterling)

+8%

+13%

+11%

+8%

1At 28 June 2024

See Annual Report for definitions and reconciliations

6

2023 progress and outlook

2023: Strong financial results and further operational and strategic progress

RELX delivered strong revenue and profit growth in 2023, driven by the ongoing shift in business mix towards higher growth information based analytics and decision tools that deliver enhanced value to our customers across market segments.

We have been able to develop and deploy these tools across the company for well over a decade by leveraging deep customer understanding to combine leading content and data sets with powerful technologies. We are confident that our ability to leverage artificial intelligence and other technologies, as they evolve, will continue to be an important driver of customer value and growth in our business for many years to come.

2024: Outlook

We continue to see positive momentum across the group, and we expect another year of strong underlying growth in revenue and adjusted operating profit, as well as strong growth in adjusted earnings per share on a constant currency basis.

7

RELX revenue by category

2023

Format

Print

Face- 5% to-face

12%

Electronic

83%

Geography

Rest of

world 20%

Europe

21%

North

America

59%

Type

Transactional*

46%

Subscription

54%

*Includes long-term contracts with volumetric elements

8

RELX revenue by format

2000-2023:

13%

11%

10%

9%

8%

7%

6%

5%

18%

15%

19%

22%

21%

5%

7%

12%

25%

11%

27%

33%

16%

37%

15%

15%

16%

15%

52%

51%

16%

60%

58%

56%

15%

15%

15%

64%

64%

14%

14%

15%

17%

13%

12%

87%

86%

83%

83%

12%

12%

12%

70%

72%

74%

74%

75%

66%

66%

63%

64%

61%

59%

14%

14%

48%

50%

30%

32%

35%

37%

28%

22%

22%

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Electronic

Face-to-face

Print

9

RELX strategic direction

Strategy

  • Develop increasingly sophisticated information-based analytics and decision tools that deliver enhanced value to professional and business customers across market segments
  • Primary focus on organic growth, supported by targeted acquisitions

Growth objectives

Risk

STM

Legal

Exhibitions

Sustain strong long-term

Continue on improved

Continue on improved

Continue on improved

growth profile

growth trajectory

growth trajectory

long-term growth profile

Outcomes

Better customer outcomes | Higher growth profile

|

Improving returns |

Positive impact on society

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Relx plc published this content on 13 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2024 07:59:00 UTC.