The global provider of information-based
analytics and decision tools
July 2024
DISCLAIMER REGARDING FORWARD‐ -LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation contains forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual‐ results or outcomes of RELX PLC (together with its subsidiaries, "RELX", "we" or‐ "our") to differ materially from those expressed in any forward looking statement. We consider any statements that are not historical facts to be "forward looking statements". The terms "outlook",‐ "estimate", "forecast", "project", "plan", "intend", "expect", "should", "could", "will", "believe", "trends" and similar expressions may indicate a forward looking‐ statement. Important factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from estimates or forecasts contained in the forward looking statements include, among others: regulatory and other changes regarding the collection or use of personal data; changes in law and legal interpretations affecting RELX intellectual property rights and internet communications; current and future geopolitical, economic and market conditions; changes in the payment model for RELX scientific, technical and medical research products; competitive factors in the industries in which RELX operates and demand for RELX products and services; inability to realise the future anticipated benefits of acquisitions; compromises of RELX cyber security systems or other unauthorised access to our databases; changes in economic cycles, communicable disease epidemics or pandemics, severe weather events, natural disasters and terrorism; failure of third parties to whom RELX has outsourced business activities; significant failure or interruption of RELX systems; inability to retain high-quality employees and management; changes in tax laws and uncertainty in their application; exchange rate fluctuations; adverse market conditions or downgrades to the credit ratings of our debt; changes in the market values of defined benefit pension scheme assets and in the market related assumptions used to value scheme liabilities; breaches of generally accepted ethical business standards or applicable laws; and other risks referenced from time‐ to time in the filings of RELX PLC with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these
forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date‐ of this presentation. Except as may be required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers, enabling them to make better decisions, get better results and be more productive
RELX global scale and growth 2023
- Revenue: £9.2bn
- Adjusted operating profit: £3.0bn
- EBITDA margin 38.7%
- Adjusted operating margin: 33.1%
- Cash flow conversion: 98%
- Net debt / EBITDA: 2.0x
- >36,000 employees worldwide
- Customers in more than 180 countries
- • Listings in London, Amsterdam and New York (ADR)
- Market capitalisation1: £67bn / €79bn / $85bn
Underlying revenue growth Underlying adjusted operating profit growth Adjusted EPS growth at constant currency Full year dividend growth (in £ sterling)
+8%
+13%
+11%
+8%
1At 28 June 2024
See Annual Report for definitions and reconciliations
2023 progress and outlook
2023: Strong financial results and further operational and strategic progress
RELX delivered strong revenue and profit growth in 2023, driven by the ongoing shift in business mix towards higher growth information based analytics and decision tools that deliver enhanced value to our customers across market segments.
We have been able to develop and deploy these tools across the company for well over a decade by leveraging deep customer understanding to combine leading content and data sets with powerful technologies. We are confident that our ability to leverage artificial intelligence and other technologies, as they evolve, will continue to be an important driver of customer value and growth in our business for many years to come.
2024: Outlook
We continue to see positive momentum across the group, and we expect another year of strong underlying growth in revenue and adjusted operating profit, as well as strong growth in adjusted earnings per share on a constant currency basis.
RELX revenue by category
2023
Format
Face- 5% to-face
12%
Electronic
83%
Geography
Rest of
world 20%
Europe
21%
North
America
59%
Type
Transactional*
46%
Subscription
54%
*Includes long-term contracts with volumetric elements
RELX revenue by format
2000-2023:
13%
11%
10%
9%
8%
7%
6%
5%
18%
15%
19%
22%
21%
5%
7%
12%
25%
11%
27%
33%
16%
37%
15%
15%
16%
15%
52%
51%
16%
60%
58%
56%
15%
15%
15%
64%
64%
14%
14%
15%
17%
13%
12%
87%
86%
83%
83%
12%
12%
12%
70%
72%
74%
74%
75%
66%
66%
63%
64%
61%
59%
14%
14%
48%
50%
30%
32%
35%
37%
28%
22%
22%
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Electronic
Face-to-face
RELX strategic direction
Strategy
- Develop increasingly sophisticated information-based analytics and decision tools that deliver enhanced value to professional and business customers across market segments
- Primary focus on organic growth, supported by targeted acquisitions
Growth objectives
Risk
STM
Legal
Exhibitions
• Sustain strong long-term
• Continue on improved
•
Continue on improved
• Continue on improved
growth profile
growth trajectory
growth trajectory
long-term growth profile
Outcomes
Better customer outcomes | Higher growth profile
|
Improving returns |
Positive impact on society
