  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  RELX PLC
  News
  Summary
    REL   GB00B2B0DG97

RELX PLC

(REL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:16 2023-02-23 am EST
2542.00 GBX   -0.39%
03:12pRelx : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
09:46aRelx : Annual Report 2022 including Financial Statements and Corporate Responsibility Report
PU
09:46aRelx : Annual Report and Financial Statements 2022 23 February 2023
PU
RELX : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

02/23/2023 | 03:12pm EST
RELX Plc, Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
RELX Plc, Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Filing date23 feb 2023
Issuing institutionRELX Plc
Reporting year2022
Document
Type of document Document
Type of documentJaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving Document549300wsx3vbuffjoo66-2022-12-31-en (2)-a2204-02182.html

Date last update: 23 February 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Relx plc published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 20:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 8 445 M 10 153 M 10 153 M
Net income 2022 1 686 M 2 027 M 2 027 M
Net Debt 2022 6 276 M 7 546 M 7 546 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,3x
Yield 2022 2,10%
Capitalization 48 388 M 58 177 M 58 177 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,47x
EV / Sales 2023 5,94x
Nbr of Employees 35 700
Free-Float 98,6%
Technical analysis trends RELX PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 2 552,00 GBX
Average target price 2 652,53 GBX
Spread / Average Target 3,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erik Niklas Engstrom Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Lawrence Luff Director
Paul Ashton Walker Chairman
Wolfhart Gunnar Hauser Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Marike Elisabeth van Lier Lels Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELX PLC11.54%58 606
S&P GLOBAL, INC.4.73%111 476
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION6.78%57 745
MSCI, INC.12.66%41 903
WOLTERS KLUWER12.57%28 999
EQUIFAX INC.4.86%25 146