RELX : Publisher Springer Nature again postpones flotation - source

BERLIN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Springer Nature is again
postponing its plans to float on the German stock market after
the coronavirus pandemic dealt a blow to its business in the
first half of the year, a source familiar with the matter said
on Monday.
The publisher of Nature and Scientific American, which
competes with Relx Plc's Elsevier unit and John Wiley &
Sons, had been looking to raise around 1 billion euros
($1.2 billion) to pay down debt.
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Maria Sheahan and
Thomas Seythal)