RELX PLC    REL   GB00B2B0DG97

RELX PLC

(REL)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 10/05 03:36:54 am
1757.75 GBX   +0.62%
03:18aRELX : Publisher Springer Nature again postpones flotation - source
RE
09/23PAUL WALKER : RELX Names Paul Walker as Next Chair
DJ
09/21RELX PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
RELX : Publisher Springer Nature again postpones flotation - source

10/05/2020 | 03:18am EDT

BERLIN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Springer Nature is again postponing its plans to float on the German stock market after the coronavirus pandemic dealt a blow to its business in the first half of the year, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The publisher of Nature and Scientific American, which competes with Relx Plc's Elsevier unit and John Wiley & Sons, had been looking to raise around 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) to pay down debt. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Maria Sheahan and Thomas Seythal)

Financials
Sales 2020 7 482 M 9 674 M 9 674 M
Net income 2020 1 337 M 1 729 M 1 729 M
Net Debt 2020 6 648 M 8 596 M 8 596 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,8x
Yield 2020 2,64%
Capitalization 33 633 M 43 529 M 43 487 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,38x
EV / Sales 2021 4,97x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float 96,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 1 924,14 GBX
Last Close Price 1 747,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 25,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik Niklas Engstrom Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony John Habgood Chairman
Nicholas Lawrence Luff Chief Financial Officer & Director
Linda Szabat Sanford Independent Non-Executive Director
Wolfhart Gunnar Hauser Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELX PLC-8.32%43 529
S&P GLOBAL INC.32.94%87 454
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION14.82%39 804
WOLTERS KLUWER12.18%22 554
EQUIFAX INC.13.45%19 307
TRANSUNION0.22%16 311
