  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  RELX PLC
  News
  Summary
    REL   GB00B2B0DG97

RELX PLC

(REL)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:06 2023-03-01 am EST
2528.00 GBX   +1.00%
RELX : Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC - RELX Plc - Londen

03/01/2023 | 05:39pm EST
Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC - RELX Plc - Londen
Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC - RELX Plc - Londen

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction01 mar 2023
Person obliged to notifySchonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC
Issuing institutionRELX Plc
Place of residenceLonden
Previous result
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareSwap Number of shares1.066.717,00 Number of voting rights1.066.717,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding5,50 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential5,50 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding0,06 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,06 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 01 March 2023

Relx plc published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 22:38:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on RELX PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 9 201 M 11 059 M 11 059 M
Net income 2023 1 843 M 2 215 M 2 215 M
Net Debt 2023 6 222 M 7 479 M 7 479 M
P/E ratio 2023 26,4x
Yield 2023 2,25%
Capitalization 48 107 M 57 826 M 57 826 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,91x
EV / Sales 2024 5,55x
Nbr of Employees 35 700
Free-Float 98,6%
Technical analysis trends RELX PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 2 528,00 GBX
Average target price 2 652,53 GBX
Spread / Average Target 4,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erik Niklas Engstrom Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Lawrence Luff Director
Paul Ashton Walker Chairman
Wolfhart Gunnar Hauser Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Marike Elisabeth van Lier Lels Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELX PLC9.40%57 709
S&P GLOBAL, INC.1.96%109 866
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION6.99%57 605
MSCI, INC.12.25%41 751
WOLTERS KLUWER11.96%28 798
EQUIFAX INC.2.74%24 807