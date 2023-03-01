RELX : Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC - RELX Plc - Londen

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC - RELX Plc - Londen
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction01 mar 2023
Person obliged to notifySchonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC
Issuing institutionRELX Plc
Place of residenceLonden
Distribution in numbers
|
Type of share
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Capital interest
|
Voting rights
|
Manner of disposal
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareSwap
|
Number of shares1.066.717,00
|
Number of voting rights1.066.717,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|
SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
|
Type
|
Total holding
|
Directly real
|
Directly potential
|
Indirectly real
|
Indirectly potential
|
TypeKapitaalbelang
|
Total holding5,50 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential5,50 %
|
Indirectly real0,00 %
|
Indirectly potential0,00 %
|
TypeStemrecht
|
Total holding0,06 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,06 %
|
Indirectly real0,00 %
|
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 01 March 2023
