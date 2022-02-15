Log in
    REL   GB00B2B0DG97

RELX PLC

(REL)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/15 03:46:06 am
2265.5 GBX   +1.18%
RELX : Transactions in own shares

02/15/2022 | 03:37am EST
14 February 2022

ISSUED ON BEHALF OF RELX PLC

Transactions in own shares

RELX PLC announces that today it purchased through UBS AG London Branch 143,045 RELX PLC ordinary shares of 14 51/116 pence each on the London Stock Exchange at a price of 2235.8704 pence per share. The purchased shares will be held as treasury shares. Following the above purchase, RELX PLC holds 50,518,903 ordinary shares in treasury, and has 1,934,665,475 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). Since 4 January 2022 RELX PLC has purchased 431,224 shares.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases made by UBS AG London Branch is set out below.

RELX PLC

Transaction details: RELX PLC ordinary shares of 14 51/116 pence each

Issuer name:

RELX PLC

ISIN:

GB00B2B0DG97

Intermediary name:

UBS AG London Branch

Intermediary Code:

UBSWGB2L

Timezone:

UTC

Currency:

GBP

Aggregated information

Date of purchase:

14 February 2022

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

143,045

Volume weighted average price paid per share (p):

2235.8704

Disaggregated information

Transaction Date

Transaction Time

Volume

Price (p)

Platform Code

MatchId

14-Feb-2022

16:23:04

536

2241.00

XLON

2762118

14-Feb-2022

16:23:04

36

2241.00

XLON

2762116

14-Feb-2022

16:22:43

503

2240.00

XLON

2760900

14-Feb-2022

16:22:43

595

2240.00

XLON

2760898

14-Feb-2022

16:21:13

613

2240.00

XLON

2756491

14-Feb-2022

16:21:13

198

2240.00

XLON

2756489

14-Feb-2022

16:21:13

35

2240.00

XLON

2756487

14-Feb-2022

16:21:13

158

2240.00

XLON

2756485

14-Feb-2022

16:20:02

1,018

2240.00

XLON

2752203

14-Feb-2022

16:17:35

85

2238.00

XLON

2744104

14-Feb-2022

16:17:35

873

2238.00

XLON

2744102

14-Feb-2022

16:17:35

1,015

2238.00

XLON

2744100

14-Feb-2022

16:13:04

256

2237.00

XLON

2731903

14-Feb-2022

16:13:04

65

2237.00

XLON

2731899

14-Feb-2022

16:13:04

63

2237.00

XLON

2731901

14-Feb-2022

16:13:04

108

2237.00

XLON

2731905

14-Feb-2022

16:13:04

50

2237.00

XLON

2731907

14-Feb-2022

16:13:04

377

2237.00

XLON

2731909

14-Feb-2022

16:13:04

77

2237.00

XLON

2731897

14-Feb-2022

16:13:04

264

2237.00

XLON

2731895

14-Feb-2022

16:13:03

20

2237.00

XLON

2731859

14-Feb-2022

16:13:03

10

2237.00

XLON

2731854

14-Feb-2022

16:13:03

10

2237.00

XLON

2731837

14-Feb-2022

16:13:01

187

2237.00

XLON

2731736

14-Feb-2022

16:13:00

193

2237.00

XLON

2731685

14-Feb-2022

16:12:58

10

2237.00

XLON

2731636

14-Feb-2022

16:12:58

10

2237.00

XLON

2731629

14-Feb-2022

16:12:36

60

2237.00

XLON

2730878

14-Feb-2022

16:12:36

10

2237.00

XLON

2730874

14-Feb-2022

16:12:35

10

2237.00

XLON

2730824

14-Feb-2022

16:12:35

229

2237.00

XLON

2730822

14-Feb-2022

16:08:11

977

2238.00

XLON

2722143

14-Feb-2022

16:06:11

979

2236.00

XLON

2716876

14-Feb-2022

16:06:03

964

2237.00

XLON

2716525

14-Feb-2022

16:06:03

907

2237.00

XLON

2716523

14-Feb-2022

16:05:16

100

2237.00

XLON

2714639

14-Feb-2022

16:05:16

100

2237.00

XLON

2714635

14-Feb-2022

16:01:21

1,033

2232.00

XLON

2704882

14-Feb-2022

16:01:21

10

2232.00

XLON

2704880

14-Feb-2022

16:00:18

100

2232.00

XLON

2702865

14-Feb-2022

16:00:18

47

2232.00

XLON

2702863

14-Feb-2022

15:57:07

1,066

2233.00

XLON

2694237

14-Feb-2022

15:55:20

100

2233.00

XLON

2689401

14-Feb-2022

15:55:20

891

2233.00

XLON

2689399

14-Feb-2022

15:55:19

1,004

2233.00

XLON

2689397

14-Feb-2022

15:52:28

30

2230.00

XLON

2683195

14-Feb-2022

15:52:28

10

2230.00

XLON

2683193

14-Feb-2022

15:52:28

44

2230.00

XLON

2683155

14-Feb-2022

15:52:28

274

2230.00

XLON

2683153

14-Feb-2022

15:52:19

100

2230.00

XLON

2682751

14-Feb-2022

15:52:19

100

2230.00

XLON

2682735

14-Feb-2022

15:52:19

100

2230.00

XLON

2682733

14-Feb-2022

15:52:11

887

2230.00

XLON

2682322

14-Feb-2022

15:52:11

220

2230.00

XLON

2682320

14-Feb-2022

15:51:51

46

2230.00

XLON

2681460

14-Feb-2022

15:50:38

30

2231.00

XLON

2676801

14-Feb-2022

15:50:38

99

2231.00

XLON

2676792

14-Feb-2022

15:49:21

10

2229.00

XLON

2669334

14-Feb-2022

15:49:21

11

2229.00

XLON

2669312

14-Feb-2022

15:49:21

199

2229.00

XLON

2669309

14-Feb-2022

15:49:21

114

2229.00

XLON

2669306

14-Feb-2022

15:43:19

1,188

2229.00

XLON

2656150

14-Feb-2022

15:40:20

1,158

2225.00

XLON

2650034

14-Feb-2022

15:39:50

845

2226.00

XLON

2649273

14-Feb-2022

15:39:50

200

2226.00

XLON

2649271

14-Feb-2022

15:35:20

1,134

2228.00

XLON

2639704

14-Feb-2022

15:33:23

404

2228.00

XLON

2635594

14-Feb-2022

15:32:45

260

2228.00

XLON

2634250

14-Feb-2022

15:32:45

425

2228.00

XLON

2634252

14-Feb-2022

15:30:41

1,081

2230.00

XLON

2629038

14-Feb-2022

15:27:30

183

2228.00

XLON

2622105

14-Feb-2022

15:27:30

803

2228.00

XLON

2622103

14-Feb-2022

15:25:29

999

2229.00

XLON

2617726

14-Feb-2022

15:25:29

10

2229.00

XLON

2617724

14-Feb-2022

15:22:15

272

2226.00

XLON

2608978

14-Feb-2022

15:22:15

222

2226.00

XLON

2608976

14-Feb-2022

15:22:15

486

2226.00

XLON

2608974

14-Feb-2022

15:20:04

300

2225.00

XLON

2604685

14-Feb-2022

15:20:04

824

2225.00

XLON

2604683

14-Feb-2022

15:17:02

829

2223.00

XLON

2598931

14-Feb-2022

15:16:58

100

2223.00

XLON

2598647

14-Feb-2022

15:16:58

38

2223.00

XLON

2598588

14-Feb-2022

15:16:57

11

2223.00

XLON

2598573

14-Feb-2022

15:15:20

437

2227.00

XLON

2594281

14-Feb-2022

15:15:20

526

2227.00

XLON

2594279

14-Feb-2022

15:13:03

1,004

2230.00

XLON

2589524

14-Feb-2022

15:09:01

1,169

2225.00

XLON

2581682

14-Feb-2022

15:05:32

1,141

2225.00

XLON

2575061

14-Feb-2022

15:04:04

1,131

2225.00

XLON

2571984

14-Feb-2022

15:04:04

33

2225.00

XLON

2571980

14-Feb-2022

15:00:38

590

2227.00

XLON

2564194

14-Feb-2022

15:00:38

540

2227.00

XLON

2564192

14-Feb-2022

14:58:37

147

2225.00

XLON

2558896

14-Feb-2022

14:58:36

122

2225.00

XLON

2558888

14-Feb-2022

14:58:36

755

2225.00

XLON

2558886

14-Feb-2022

14:55:09

59

2228.00

XLON

2551082

14-Feb-2022

14:55:09

966

2228.00

XLON

2551080

14-Feb-2022

14:53:42

991

2229.00

XLON

2547887

14-Feb-2022

14:50:57

182

2225.00

XLON

2542239

14-Feb-2022

14:50:57

864

2225.00

XLON

2542241

14-Feb-2022

14:49:46

1,156

2224.00

XLON

2539685

14-Feb-2022

14:42:22

27

2220.00

XLON

2522603

14-Feb-2022

14:42:22

197

2220.00

XLON

2522601

14-Feb-2022

14:42:22

210

2220.00

XLON

2522599

14-Feb-2022

14:42:22

631

2220.00

XLON

2522597

14-Feb-2022

14:40:35

1,070

2221.00

XLON

2516893

14-Feb-2022

14:36:46

1,039

2222.00

XLON

2506006

14-Feb-2022

14:35:30

1,034

2224.00

XLON

2502893

14-Feb-2022

14:32:46

185

2225.00

XLON

2493470

14-Feb-2022

14:32:46

289

2225.00

XLON

2493468

14-Feb-2022

14:32:46

210

2225.00

XLON

2493466

14-Feb-2022

14:32:46

200

2225.00

XLON

2493464

14-Feb-2022

14:32:46

197

2225.00

XLON

2493462

14-Feb-2022

14:31:49

1,146

2227.00

XLON

2490810

14-Feb-2022

14:31:28

10

2228.00

XLON

2489903

14-Feb-2022

14:31:28

970

2228.00

XLON

2489905

14-Feb-2022

14:28:10

123

2228.00

XLON

2477429

14-Feb-2022

14:28:10

134

2228.00

XLON

2477427

14-Feb-2022

14:28:10

342

2228.00

XLON

2477425

14-Feb-2022

14:28:07

364

2228.00

XLON

2477332

14-Feb-2022

14:22:57

472

2231.00

XLON

2470574

14-Feb-2022

14:22:57

554

2231.00

XLON

2470572

14-Feb-2022

14:22:57

74

2231.00

XLON

2470570

14-Feb-2022

14:18:46

1,183

2231.00

XLON

2465866

14-Feb-2022

14:15:16

256

2234.00

XLON

2461189

14-Feb-2022

14:15:16

935

2234.00

XLON

2461187

14-Feb-2022

14:15:16

1,043

2234.00

XLON

2461185

14-Feb-2022

14:15:16

211

2234.00

XLON

2461183

14-Feb-2022

14:14:51

1,324

2235.00

XLON

2460510

14-Feb-2022

14:08:29

1,035

2232.00

XLON

2453169

14-Feb-2022

14:08:29

268

2232.00

XLON

2453167

14-Feb-2022

13:59:26

947

2228.00

XLON

2442887

14-Feb-2022

13:59:26

103

2228.00

XLON

2442889

14-Feb-2022

13:53:01

184

2230.00

XLON

2435086

14-Feb-2022

13:53:01

555

2230.00

XLON

2435084

14-Feb-2022

13:53:01

226

2230.00

XLON

2435082

14-Feb-2022

13:44:47

984

2231.00

XLON

2425579

14-Feb-2022

13:41:04

1,070

2235.00

XLON

2420636

14-Feb-2022

13:34:37

1,033

2234.00

XLON

2413074

14-Feb-2022

13:32:43

1,111

2236.00

XLON

2410063

14-Feb-2022

13:23:31

990

2237.00

XLON

2399772

14-Feb-2022

13:12:57

945

2237.00

XLON

2387192

14-Feb-2022

13:12:57

133

2237.00

XLON

2387190

14-Feb-2022

13:03:26

841

2232.00

XLON

2376051

14-Feb-2022

13:03:26

280

2232.00

XLON

2376049

14-Feb-2022

12:58:18

189

2230.00

XLON

2369265

14-Feb-2022

12:58:18

866

2230.00

XLON

2369263

14-Feb-2022

12:56:55

1,150

2230.00

XLON

2367914

14-Feb-2022

12:46:17

1,177

2234.00

XLON

2352524

14-Feb-2022

12:38:10

1,022

2213.00

XLON

2334331

14-Feb-2022

12:33:07

1,029

2219.00

XLON

2329814

14-Feb-2022

12:26:21

80

2216.00

XLON

2323019

14-Feb-2022

12:26:21

588

2216.00

XLON

2322995

14-Feb-2022

12:26:17

523

2216.00

XLON

2322912

14-Feb-2022

12:09:17

80

2217.00

XLON

2307069

14-Feb-2022

12:09:17

1,093

2217.00

XLON

2307067

14-Feb-2022

12:00:28

1,154

2219.00

XLON

2299508

14-Feb-2022

11:53:05

218

2223.00

XLON

2292006

14-Feb-2022

11:53:05

935

2223.00

XLON

2292004

14-Feb-2022

11:44:25

1,119

2228.00

XLON

2284315

14-Feb-2022

11:40:29

1,103

2226.00

XLON

2281320

14-Feb-2022

11:30:54

1,092

2225.00

XLON

2273102

14-Feb-2022

11:19:55

62

2216.00

XLON

2263342

14-Feb-2022

11:19:55

1,022

2216.00

XLON

2263340

14-Feb-2022

11:12:56

1,133

2217.00

XLON

2257008

14-Feb-2022

11:12:56

53

2217.00

XLON

2257010

14-Feb-2022

11:04:06

851

2221.00

XLON

2248783

14-Feb-2022

11:04:06

201

2221.00

XLON

2248781

14-Feb-2022

10:58:32

749

2227.00

XLON

2243239

14-Feb-2022

10:58:32

208

2227.00

XLON

2243237

14-Feb-2022

10:50:32

1,114

2227.00

XLON

2235602

14-Feb-2022

10:42:55

146

2224.00

XLON

2227915

14-Feb-2022

10:42:55

1,005

2224.00

XLON

2227913

14-Feb-2022

10:41:32

1,168

2227.00

XLON

2226626

14-Feb-2022

10:34:33

254

2224.00

XLON

2219634

14-Feb-2022

10:34:33

146

2224.00

XLON

2219632

14-Feb-2022

10:33:42

710

2224.00

XLON

2218723

14-Feb-2022

10:29:41

206

2227.00

XLON

2214869

14-Feb-2022

10:29:41

221

2227.00

XLON

2214867

14-Feb-2022

10:29:24

635

2227.00

XLON

2214456

14-Feb-2022

10:23:45

1,186

2227.00

XLON

2209451

14-Feb-2022

10:15:32

1,015

2232.00

XLON

2200775

14-Feb-2022

10:10:58

162

2232.00

XLON

2195732

14-Feb-2022

10:10:58

821

2232.00

XLON

2195730

14-Feb-2022

10:06:53

1,123

2229.00

XLON

2191456

14-Feb-2022

10:02:03

192

2220.00

XLON

2184960

14-Feb-2022

10:02:03

203

2220.00

XLON

2184944

14-Feb-2022

09:58:16

804

2224.00

XLON

2180034

14-Feb-2022

09:58:16

29

2224.00

XLON

2180020

14-Feb-2022

09:57:59

184

2224.00

XLON

2179430

14-Feb-2022

09:54:34

70

2226.00

XLON

2174174

14-Feb-2022

09:54:34

1,069

2226.00

XLON

2174172

14-Feb-2022

09:51:17

357

2221.00

XLON

2167982

14-Feb-2022

09:50:53

545

2221.00

XLON

2167238

14-Feb-2022

09:50:49

115

2221.00

XLON

2167103

14-Feb-2022

09:46:27

1,154

2220.00

XLON

2160618

14-Feb-2022

09:43:29

510

2223.00

XLON

2154833

14-Feb-2022

09:43:29

511

2223.00

XLON

2154831

14-Feb-2022

09:39:26

756

2227.00

XLON

2146134

14-Feb-2022

09:39:25

144

2227.00

XLON

2146113

14-Feb-2022

09:39:25

67

2227.00

XLON

2146111

14-Feb-2022

09:39:24

89

2227.00

XLON

2146039

14-Feb-2022

09:35:49

889

2234.00

XLON

2133316

14-Feb-2022

09:35:49

178

2234.00

XLON

2133314

14-Feb-2022

09:32:37

309

2238.00

XLON

2123448

14-Feb-2022

09:32:29

600

2238.00

XLON

2123198

14-Feb-2022

09:32:06

250

2238.00

XLON

2122589

14-Feb-2022

09:27:32

1,107

2239.00

XLON

2113087

14-Feb-2022

09:27:32

5

2239.00

XLON

2113089

14-Feb-2022

09:23:50

631

2240.00

XLON

2105745

14-Feb-2022

09:23:50

550

2240.00

XLON

2105743

14-Feb-2022

09:17:51

274

2241.00

XLON

2094416

14-Feb-2022

09:17:51

875

2241.00

XLON

2094414

14-Feb-2022

09:15:03

140

2240.00

XLON

2088305

14-Feb-2022

09:15:03

931

2240.00

XLON

2088303

14-Feb-2022

09:11:38

270

2242.00

XLON

2081300

14-Feb-2022

09:11:38

905

2242.00

XLON

2081302

14-Feb-2022

09:07:03

1,142

2243.00

XLON

2072347

14-Feb-2022

09:03:38

1,175

2245.00

XLON

2063933

14-Feb-2022

09:00:00

1,028

2248.00

XLON

2056233

14-Feb-2022

08:56:52

316

2253.00

XLON

2050098

14-Feb-2022

08:56:52

841

2253.00

XLON

2050096

14-Feb-2022

08:53:24

1,022

2257.00

XLON

2043049

14-Feb-2022

08:52:09

212

2261.00

XLON

2040477

14-Feb-2022

08:52:09

916

2261.00

XLON

2040475

14-Feb-2022

08:49:56

981

2264.00

XLON

2034608

14-Feb-2022

08:48:11

1,006

2264.00

XLON

2031106

14-Feb-2022

08:47:04

993

2265.00

XLON

2028867

14-Feb-2022

08:45:22

418

2266.00

XLON

2025482

14-Feb-2022

08:45:22

275

2266.00

XLON

2025480

14-Feb-2022

08:45:22

194

2266.00

XLON

2025478

14-Feb-2022

08:45:22

120

2266.00

XLON

2025476

14-Feb-2022

08:41:13

237

2262.00

XLON

2015960

14-Feb-2022

08:41:13

925

2262.00

XLON

2015958

14-Feb-2022

08:39:29

288

2261.00

XLON

2011979

14-Feb-2022

08:39:29

864

2261.00

XLON

2011977

14-Feb-2022

08:36:19

846

2260.00

XLON

2004272

14-Feb-2022

08:36:16

168

2260.00

XLON

2004183

14-Feb-2022

08:33:30

1,106

2263.00

XLON

1997504

14-Feb-2022

08:31:16

503

2263.00

XLON

1992275

14-Feb-2022

08:31:14

553

2263.00

XLON

1992129

14-Feb-2022

08:28:23

890

2264.00

XLON

1985232

14-Feb-2022

08:28:16

129

2264.00

XLON

1984934

14-Feb-2022

08:23:33

1,105

2264.00

XLON

1973132

14-Feb-2022

08:20:09

1,112

2265.00

XLON

1963933

14-Feb-2022

08:19:40

1,144

2266.00

XLON

1962817

14-Feb-2022

08:18:20

1,164

2265.00

XLON

1959317

14-Feb-2022

08:16:27

720

2260.00

XLON

1955093

14-Feb-2022

08:16:27

289

2260.00

XLON

1955095

14-Feb-2022

08:14:11

1,059

2258.00

XLON

1949977

14-Feb-2022

08:13:47

1,093

2257.00

XLON

1949034

14-Feb-2022

08:11:01

166

2255.00

XLON

1942597

14-Feb-2022

08:11:00

973

2255.00

XLON

1942566

14-Feb-2022

08:10:41

1,114

2257.00

XLON

1941939

14-Feb-2022

08:08:24

834

2255.00

XLON

1933683

14-Feb-2022

08:08:24

208

2255.00

XLON

1933681

14-Feb-2022

08:06:05

316

2243.00

XLON

1926417

14-Feb-2022

08:06:05

828

2243.00

XLON

1926415

14-Feb-2022

08:03:05

619

2249.00

XLON

1919581

14-Feb-2022

08:03:05

532

2249.00

XLON

1919579

14-Feb-2022

08:01:59

1,172

2249.00

XLON

1915932

14-Feb-2022

08:00:31

805

2254.00

XLON

1909440

14-Feb-2022

08:00:30

287

2254.00

XLON

1909393

14-Feb-2022

08:00:20

1,089

2257.00

XLON

1907642

Disclaimer

Relx plc published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 08:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
