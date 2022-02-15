RELX : Transactions in own shares

14 February 2022

ISSUED ON BEHALF OF RELX PLC

Transactions in own shares

RELX PLC announces that today it purchased through UBS AG London Branch 143,045 RELX PLC ordinary shares of 14 51/116 pence each on the London Stock Exchange at a price of 2235.8704 pence per share. The purchased shares will be held as treasury shares. Following the above purchase, RELX PLC holds 50,518,903 ordinary shares in treasury, and has 1,934,665,475 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). Since 4 January 2022 RELX PLC has purchased 431,224 shares.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases made by UBS AG London Branch is set out below.

RELX PLC

Transaction details: RELX PLC ordinary shares of 14 51/116 pence each

Issuer name: RELX PLC ISIN: GB00B2B0DG97 Intermediary name: UBS AG London Branch Intermediary Code: UBSWGB2L Timezone: UTC Currency: GBP

Aggregated information

Date of purchase: 14 February 2022 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 143,045 Volume weighted average price paid per share (p): 2235.8704

Disaggregated information