RELX : Transactions in own shares
30th August 2022
ISSUED ON BEHALF OF RELX PLC
Transactions in own shares
RELX PLC announces that today it purchased through UBS AG London Branch 72,604 RELX PLC ordinary shares of 14 51/116 pence each on the London Stock Exchange at a price of 2302.4469 pence per share. The purchased shares will be held as treasury shares. Following the above purchase, RELX PLC holds 46,920,322 ordinary shares in treasury, and has 1,919,587,125 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). Since 4 January 2022 RELX PLC has purchased 16,832,643 shares.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases made by UBS AG London Branch is set out below.
RELX PLC
Transaction details: RELX PLC ordinary shares of 14 51/116 pence each
Issuer name:
RELX PLC
ISIN:
GB00B2B0DG97
Intermediary name:
UBS AG London Branch
Intermediary Code:
UBSWGB2L
Timezone:
UTC
Currency:
GBP
Aggregated information
Date of purchase:
30th August 2022
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
72,604
Volume weighted average price paid per share (p):
2302.4469
Disaggregated information
Transaction Date
Transaction Time
Volume
Price (p)
Platform Code
MatchId
30-Aug-2022
15:19:48
1,333
2287.00
XLON
2360000
30-Aug-2022
15:17:40
175
2285.00
XLON
2356607
30-Aug-2022
15:17:40
511
2285.00
XLON
2356602
30-Aug-2022
15:17:40
350
2285.00
XLON
2356600
30-Aug-2022
15:09:31
1,074
2282.00
XLON
2341812
30-Aug-2022
15:09:31
60
2282.00
XLON
2341810
30-Aug-2022
15:06:19
1,063
2283.00
XLON
2337443
30-Aug-2022
15:01:23
1,160
2287.00
XLON
2330354
30-Aug-2022
14:57:01
968
2287.00
XLON
2321037
30-Aug-2022
14:52:37
1,079
2285.00
XLON
2314264
30-Aug-2022
14:45:17
1,099
2285.00
XLON
2300389
30-Aug-2022
14:41:15
779
2290.00
XLON
2292196
30-Aug-2022
14:41:15
222
2290.00
XLON
2292198
30-Aug-2022
14:35:57
1,067
2290.00
XLON
2282997
30-Aug-2022
14:30:00
1,140
2293.00
XLON
2271406
30-Aug-2022
14:27:29
1,082
2295.00
XLON
2266352
30-Aug-2022
14:21:58
648
2296.00
XLON
2255288
30-Aug-2022
14:21:58
317
2296.00
XLON
2255286
30-Aug-2022
14:14:58
1,095
2294.00
XLON
2242892
30-Aug-2022
14:10:16
1,035
2297.00
XLON
2232967
30-Aug-2022
14:09:42
67
2297.00
XLON
2231969
30-Aug-2022
14:04:44
1,130
2300.00
XLON
2218419
30-Aug-2022
14:00:02
268
2299.00
XLON
2207493
30-Aug-2022
13:59:57
877
2299.00
XLON
2206082
30-Aug-2022
13:56:05
312
2298.00
XLON
2200395
30-Aug-2022
13:56:05
743
2298.00
XLON
2200397
30-Aug-2022
13:52:04
1,008
2297.00
XLON
2193550
30-Aug-2022
13:46:22
821
2294.00
XLON
2183835
30-Aug-2022
13:46:22
267
2294.00
XLON
2183833
30-Aug-2022
13:41:40
818
2296.00
XLON
2176495
30-Aug-2022
13:41:40
180
2296.00
XLON
2176493
30-Aug-2022
13:41:40
92
2296.00
XLON
2176491
30-Aug-2022
13:37:40
1,118
2298.00
XLON
2170342
30-Aug-2022
13:34:03
1,017
2301.00
XLON
2164785
30-Aug-2022
13:30:30
242
2299.00
XLON
2156682
30-Aug-2022
13:30:30
404
2299.00
XLON
2156680
30-Aug-2022
13:30:30
490
2299.00
XLON
2156677
30-Aug-2022
13:26:20
620
2296.00
XLON
2148679
30-Aug-2022
13:26:20
420
2296.00
XLON
2148681
30-Aug-2022
13:22:44
931
2296.00
XLON
2145041
30-Aug-2022
13:10:51
949
2297.00
XLON
2133951
30-Aug-2022
13:04:26
966
2300.00
XLON
2127378
30-Aug-2022
12:52:44
512
2303.00
XLON
2116739
30-Aug-2022
12:52:44
526
2303.00
XLON
2116737
30-Aug-2022
12:45:31
1,070
2305.00
XLON
2109859
30-Aug-2022
12:34:57
1,002
2302.00
XLON
2100092
30-Aug-2022
12:26:51
1,010
2304.00
XLON
2092113
30-Aug-2022
12:16:15
1,084
2305.00
XLON
2083622
30-Aug-2022
12:06:40
575
2305.00
XLON
2076616
30-Aug-2022
12:06:40
515
2305.00
XLON
2076614
30-Aug-2022
11:56:10
1,027
2305.00
XLON
2068684
30-Aug-2022
11:56:10
66
2305.00
XLON
2068686
30-Aug-2022
11:50:02
1,135
2304.00
XLON
2064193
30-Aug-2022
11:31:48
1,125
2299.00
XLON
2051646
30-Aug-2022
11:21:38
752
2301.00
XLON
2045767
30-Aug-2022
11:19:07
106
2301.00
XLON
2043882
30-Aug-2022
11:18:24
83
2301.00
XLON
2043428
30-Aug-2022
11:18:17
77
2301.00
XLON
2043351
30-Aug-2022
11:08:39
1,118
2305.00
XLON
2037328
30-Aug-2022
11:05:35
199
2304.00
XLON
2035685
30-Aug-2022
10:55:12
1,063
2303.00
XLON
2029028
30-Aug-2022
10:38:27
1,028
2310.00
XLON
2019088
30-Aug-2022
10:23:39
1,083
2310.00
XLON
2009394
30-Aug-2022
10:23:39
52
2310.00
XLON
2009392
30-Aug-2022
10:09:44
1,041
2313.00
XLON
2000033
30-Aug-2022
09:56:01
578
2315.00
XLON
1984128
30-Aug-2022
09:56:01
570
2315.00
XLON
1984130
30-Aug-2022
09:48:14
982
2318.00
XLON
1960226
30-Aug-2022
09:37:23
1,083
2316.00
XLON
1931078
30-Aug-2022
09:26:03
1,019
2311.00
XLON
1905544
30-Aug-2022
09:16:12
1,115
2309.00
XLON
1892297
30-Aug-2022
09:04:42
1,060
2310.00
XLON
1877998
30-Aug-2022
08:53:46
550
2312.00
XLON
1862336
30-Aug-2022
08:53:46
232
2312.00
XLON
1862334
30-Aug-2022
08:53:46
211
2312.00
XLON
1862332
30-Aug-2022
08:47:43
947
2319.00
XLON
1852463
30-Aug-2022
08:37:17
632
2322.00
XLON
1837018
30-Aug-2022
08:37:17
370
2322.00
XLON
1837020
30-Aug-2022
08:26:29
674
2322.00
XLON
1820552
30-Aug-2022
08:26:29
359
2322.00
XLON
1820550
30-Aug-2022
08:17:13
1,048
2319.00
XLON
1806511
30-Aug-2022
08:06:04
938
2315.00
XLON
1786613
30-Aug-2022
07:58:27
159
2314.00
XLON
1770711
30-Aug-2022
07:58:27
960
2314.00
XLON
1770709
30-Aug-2022
07:48:15
1,050
2322.00
XLON
1748372
30-Aug-2022
07:42:30
991
2320.00
XLON
1734498
30-Aug-2022
07:38:45
1,146
2323.00
XLON
1726363
30-Aug-2022
07:31:28
974
2317.00
XLON
1709675
30-Aug-2022
07:22:50
1,051
2312.00
XLON
1691581
30-Aug-2022
07:22:30
1,038
2314.00
XLON
1690991
30-Aug-2022
07:13:05
436
2303.00
XLON
1674858
30-Aug-2022
07:13:05
614
2303.00
XLON
1674860
30-Aug-2022
07:08:26
1,124
2298.00
XLON
1665918
30-Aug-2022
07:05:00
682
2298.00
XLON
1658829
30-Aug-2022
07:05:00
406
2298.00
XLON
1658827
30-Aug-2022
07:04:42
396
2300.00
XLON
1658401
30-Aug-2022
07:04:42
683
2300.00
XLON
1658399
30-Aug-2022
07:02:46
340
2294.00
XLON
1654525
30-Aug-2022
07:01:20
577
2294.00
XLON
1651848
30-Aug-2022
07:01:20
399
2294.00
XLON
1651846
30-Aug-2022
07:01:14
291
2295.00
XLON
1651676
30-Aug-2022
07:01:14
673
2295.00
XLON
1651674
Disclaimer
Relx plc published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 08:29:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.