    REL   GB00B2B0DG97

RELX PLC

(REL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:00 2022-08-31 am EDT
2277.00 GBX   -0.74%
RELX : Transactions in own shares

08/31/2022 | 04:30am EDT
30th August 2022

ISSUED ON BEHALF OF RELX PLC

Transactions in own shares

RELX PLC announces that today it purchased through UBS AG London Branch 72,604 RELX PLC ordinary shares of 14 51/116 pence each on the London Stock Exchange at a price of 2302.4469 pence per share. The purchased shares will be held as treasury shares. Following the above purchase, RELX PLC holds 46,920,322 ordinary shares in treasury, and has 1,919,587,125 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). Since 4 January 2022 RELX PLC has purchased 16,832,643 shares.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases made by UBS AG London Branch is set out below.

RELX PLC

Transaction details: RELX PLC ordinary shares of 14 51/116 pence each

Issuer name:

RELX PLC

ISIN:

GB00B2B0DG97

Intermediary name:

UBS AG London Branch

Intermediary Code:

UBSWGB2L

Timezone:

UTC

Currency:

GBP

Aggregated information

Date of purchase:

30th August 2022

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

72,604

Volume weighted average price paid per share (p):

2302.4469

Disaggregated information

Transaction Date

Transaction Time

Volume

Price (p)

Platform Code

MatchId

30-Aug-2022

15:19:48

1,333

2287.00

XLON

2360000

30-Aug-2022

15:17:40

175

2285.00

XLON

2356607

30-Aug-2022

15:17:40

511

2285.00

XLON

2356602

30-Aug-2022

15:17:40

350

2285.00

XLON

2356600

30-Aug-2022

15:09:31

1,074

2282.00

XLON

2341812

30-Aug-2022

15:09:31

60

2282.00

XLON

2341810

30-Aug-2022

15:06:19

1,063

2283.00

XLON

2337443

30-Aug-2022

15:01:23

1,160

2287.00

XLON

2330354

30-Aug-2022

14:57:01

968

2287.00

XLON

2321037

30-Aug-2022

14:52:37

1,079

2285.00

XLON

2314264

30-Aug-2022

14:45:17

1,099

2285.00

XLON

2300389

30-Aug-2022

14:41:15

779

2290.00

XLON

2292196

30-Aug-2022

14:41:15

222

2290.00

XLON

2292198

30-Aug-2022

14:35:57

1,067

2290.00

XLON

2282997

30-Aug-2022

14:30:00

1,140

2293.00

XLON

2271406

30-Aug-2022

14:27:29

1,082

2295.00

XLON

2266352

30-Aug-2022

14:21:58

648

2296.00

XLON

2255288

30-Aug-2022

14:21:58

317

2296.00

XLON

2255286

30-Aug-2022

14:14:58

1,095

2294.00

XLON

2242892

30-Aug-2022

14:10:16

1,035

2297.00

XLON

2232967

30-Aug-2022

14:09:42

67

2297.00

XLON

2231969

30-Aug-2022

14:04:44

1,130

2300.00

XLON

2218419

30-Aug-2022

14:00:02

268

2299.00

XLON

2207493

30-Aug-2022

13:59:57

877

2299.00

XLON

2206082

30-Aug-2022

13:56:05

312

2298.00

XLON

2200395

30-Aug-2022

13:56:05

743

2298.00

XLON

2200397

30-Aug-2022

13:52:04

1,008

2297.00

XLON

2193550

30-Aug-2022

13:46:22

821

2294.00

XLON

2183835

30-Aug-2022

13:46:22

267

2294.00

XLON

2183833

30-Aug-2022

13:41:40

818

2296.00

XLON

2176495

30-Aug-2022

13:41:40

180

2296.00

XLON

2176493

30-Aug-2022

13:41:40

92

2296.00

XLON

2176491

30-Aug-2022

13:37:40

1,118

2298.00

XLON

2170342

30-Aug-2022

13:34:03

1,017

2301.00

XLON

2164785

30-Aug-2022

13:30:30

242

2299.00

XLON

2156682

30-Aug-2022

13:30:30

404

2299.00

XLON

2156680

30-Aug-2022

13:30:30

490

2299.00

XLON

2156677

30-Aug-2022

13:26:20

620

2296.00

XLON

2148679

30-Aug-2022

13:26:20

420

2296.00

XLON

2148681

30-Aug-2022

13:22:44

931

2296.00

XLON

2145041

30-Aug-2022

13:10:51

949

2297.00

XLON

2133951

30-Aug-2022

13:04:26

966

2300.00

XLON

2127378

30-Aug-2022

12:52:44

512

2303.00

XLON

2116739

30-Aug-2022

12:52:44

526

2303.00

XLON

2116737

30-Aug-2022

12:45:31

1,070

2305.00

XLON

2109859

30-Aug-2022

12:34:57

1,002

2302.00

XLON

2100092

30-Aug-2022

12:26:51

1,010

2304.00

XLON

2092113

30-Aug-2022

12:16:15

1,084

2305.00

XLON

2083622

30-Aug-2022

12:06:40

575

2305.00

XLON

2076616

30-Aug-2022

12:06:40

515

2305.00

XLON

2076614

30-Aug-2022

11:56:10

1,027

2305.00

XLON

2068684

30-Aug-2022

11:56:10

66

2305.00

XLON

2068686

30-Aug-2022

11:50:02

1,135

2304.00

XLON

2064193

30-Aug-2022

11:31:48

1,125

2299.00

XLON

2051646

30-Aug-2022

11:21:38

752

2301.00

XLON

2045767

30-Aug-2022

11:19:07

106

2301.00

XLON

2043882

30-Aug-2022

11:18:24

83

2301.00

XLON

2043428

30-Aug-2022

11:18:17

77

2301.00

XLON

2043351

30-Aug-2022

11:08:39

1,118

2305.00

XLON

2037328

30-Aug-2022

11:05:35

199

2304.00

XLON

2035685

30-Aug-2022

10:55:12

1,063

2303.00

XLON

2029028

30-Aug-2022

10:38:27

1,028

2310.00

XLON

2019088

30-Aug-2022

10:23:39

1,083

2310.00

XLON

2009394

30-Aug-2022

10:23:39

52

2310.00

XLON

2009392

30-Aug-2022

10:09:44

1,041

2313.00

XLON

2000033

30-Aug-2022

09:56:01

578

2315.00

XLON

1984128

30-Aug-2022

09:56:01

570

2315.00

XLON

1984130

30-Aug-2022

09:48:14

982

2318.00

XLON

1960226

30-Aug-2022

09:37:23

1,083

2316.00

XLON

1931078

30-Aug-2022

09:26:03

1,019

2311.00

XLON

1905544

30-Aug-2022

09:16:12

1,115

2309.00

XLON

1892297

30-Aug-2022

09:04:42

1,060

2310.00

XLON

1877998

30-Aug-2022

08:53:46

550

2312.00

XLON

1862336

30-Aug-2022

08:53:46

232

2312.00

XLON

1862334

30-Aug-2022

08:53:46

211

2312.00

XLON

1862332

30-Aug-2022

08:47:43

947

2319.00

XLON

1852463

30-Aug-2022

08:37:17

632

2322.00

XLON

1837018

30-Aug-2022

08:37:17

370

2322.00

XLON

1837020

30-Aug-2022

08:26:29

674

2322.00

XLON

1820552

30-Aug-2022

08:26:29

359

2322.00

XLON

1820550

30-Aug-2022

08:17:13

1,048

2319.00

XLON

1806511

30-Aug-2022

08:06:04

938

2315.00

XLON

1786613

30-Aug-2022

07:58:27

159

2314.00

XLON

1770711

30-Aug-2022

07:58:27

960

2314.00

XLON

1770709

30-Aug-2022

07:48:15

1,050

2322.00

XLON

1748372

30-Aug-2022

07:42:30

991

2320.00

XLON

1734498

30-Aug-2022

07:38:45

1,146

2323.00

XLON

1726363

30-Aug-2022

07:31:28

974

2317.00

XLON

1709675

30-Aug-2022

07:22:50

1,051

2312.00

XLON

1691581

30-Aug-2022

07:22:30

1,038

2314.00

XLON

1690991

30-Aug-2022

07:13:05

436

2303.00

XLON

1674858

30-Aug-2022

07:13:05

614

2303.00

XLON

1674860

30-Aug-2022

07:08:26

1,124

2298.00

XLON

1665918

30-Aug-2022

07:05:00

682

2298.00

XLON

1658829

30-Aug-2022

07:05:00

406

2298.00

XLON

1658827

30-Aug-2022

07:04:42

396

2300.00

XLON

1658401

30-Aug-2022

07:04:42

683

2300.00

XLON

1658399

30-Aug-2022

07:02:46

340

2294.00

XLON

1654525

30-Aug-2022

07:01:20

577

2294.00

XLON

1651848

30-Aug-2022

07:01:20

399

2294.00

XLON

1651846

30-Aug-2022

07:01:14

291

2295.00

XLON

1651676

30-Aug-2022

07:01:14

673

2295.00

XLON

1651674

Disclaimer

Relx plc published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 08:29:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
