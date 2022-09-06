RELX : Transactions in own shares
05th September 2022
ISSUED ON BEHALF OF RELX PLC
Transactions in own shares
RELX PLC announces that today it purchased through UBS AG London Branch 75,482 RELX PLC ordinary shares of 14 51/116 pence each on the London Stock Exchange at a price of 2221.4532 pence per share. The purchased shares will be held as treasury shares. Following the above purchase, RELX PLC holds 47,218,495 ordinary shares in treasury, and has 1,919,296,067 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). Since 4 January 2022 RELX PLC has purchased 17,130,816 shares.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases made by UBS AG London Branch is set out below.
RELX PLC
Transaction details: RELX PLC ordinary shares of 14 51/116 pence each
Issuer name:
RELX PLC
ISIN:
GB00B2B0DG97
Intermediary name:
UBS AG London Branch
Intermediary Code:
UBSWGB2L
Timezone:
UTC
Currency:
GBP
Aggregated information
Date of purchase:
05th September 2022
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
75,482
Volume weighted average price paid per share (p):
2221.4532
Disaggregated information
Transaction Date
Transaction Time
Volume
Price (p)
Platform Code
MatchId
05-Sep-2022
15:07:35
299
2233.00
XLON
1988748
05-Sep-2022
15:07:35
152
2233.00
XLON
1988746
05-Sep-2022
15:07:35
386
2233.00
XLON
1988712
05-Sep-2022
15:07:35
323
2233.00
XLON
1988710
05-Sep-2022
15:03:42
1,035
2235.00
XLON
1983625
05-Sep-2022
14:58:12
43
2235.00
XLON
1974445
05-Sep-2022
14:58:12
393
2235.00
XLON
1974443
05-Sep-2022
14:58:12
608
2235.00
XLON
1974441
05-Sep-2022
14:55:12
1,030
2235.00
XLON
1971502
05-Sep-2022
14:55:12
847
2235.00
XLON
1971500
05-Sep-2022
14:45:57
998
2230.00
XLON
1961837
05-Sep-2022
14:41:31
1,051
2231.00
XLON
1957400
05-Sep-2022
14:35:44
906
2232.00
XLON
1951027
05-Sep-2022
14:35:44
982
2232.00
XLON
1950994
05-Sep-2022
14:35:44
1,035
2232.00
XLON
1950996
05-Sep-2022
14:32:31
335
2232.00
XLON
1947226
05-Sep-2022
14:23:40
42
2228.00
XLON
1935791
05-Sep-2022
14:23:40
847
2228.00
XLON
1935789
05-Sep-2022
14:18:03
98
2226.00
XLON
1929496
05-Sep-2022
14:18:03
801
2226.00
XLON
1929494
05-Sep-2022
14:16:25
327
2227.00
XLON
1927965
05-Sep-2022
14:16:25
626
2227.00
XLON
1927963
05-Sep-2022
14:14:05
882
2227.00
XLON
1925428
05-Sep-2022
14:06:50
1,035
2226.00
XLON
1916716
05-Sep-2022
14:05:53
917
2227.00
XLON
1915328
05-Sep-2022
14:05:53
12
2227.00
XLON
1915326
05-Sep-2022
14:01:45
860
2226.00
XLON
1910401
05-Sep-2022
13:53:53
526
2226.00
XLON
1900561
05-Sep-2022
13:53:53
389
2226.00
XLON
1900559
05-Sep-2022
13:50:11
905
2231.00
XLON
1896640
05-Sep-2022
13:47:52
1,033
2231.00
XLON
1894297
05-Sep-2022
13:41:15
242
2233.00
XLON
1887286
05-Sep-2022
13:41:15
358
2233.00
XLON
1887284
05-Sep-2022
13:41:15
390
2233.00
XLON
1887282
05-Sep-2022
13:41:15
870
2233.00
XLON
1887277
05-Sep-2022
13:41:15
964
2233.00
XLON
1887275
05-Sep-2022
13:33:16
142
2231.00
XLON
1878345
05-Sep-2022
13:33:16
737
2231.00
XLON
1878343
05-Sep-2022
13:32:25
849
2232.00
XLON
1877236
05-Sep-2022
13:29:14
899
2229.00
XLON
1872666
05-Sep-2022
13:22:03
860
2231.00
XLON
1865700
05-Sep-2022
13:13:38
883
2230.00
XLON
1858322
05-Sep-2022
13:06:15
988
2230.00
XLON
1851773
05-Sep-2022
13:01:12
884
2231.00
XLON
1847517
05-Sep-2022
12:49:03
1,041
2231.00
XLON
1837435
05-Sep-2022
12:43:51
866
2231.00
XLON
1832472
05-Sep-2022
12:40:13
291
2229.00
XLON
1829863
05-Sep-2022
12:40:13
759
2229.00
XLON
1829861
05-Sep-2022
12:21:57
1,016
2224.00
XLON
1814992
05-Sep-2022
12:12:25
889
2225.00
XLON
1808235
05-Sep-2022
12:09:45
938
2224.00
XLON
1806335
05-Sep-2022
11:48:13
360
2225.00
XLON
1790416
05-Sep-2022
11:48:13
577
2225.00
XLON
1790418
05-Sep-2022
11:39:15
916
2222.00
XLON
1784133
05-Sep-2022
11:25:33
884
2220.00
XLON
1775493
05-Sep-2022
11:18:32
860
2220.00
XLON
1770757
05-Sep-2022
11:10:39
889
2223.00
XLON
1765657
05-Sep-2022
10:59:50
212
2220.00
XLON
1758921
05-Sep-2022
10:59:50
651
2220.00
XLON
1758919
05-Sep-2022
10:45:10
811
2221.00
XLON
1750151
05-Sep-2022
10:45:10
48
2221.00
XLON
1750149
05-Sep-2022
10:33:54
995
2220.00
XLON
1742794
05-Sep-2022
10:22:28
919
2223.00
XLON
1734382
05-Sep-2022
10:18:16
239
2222.00
XLON
1731588
05-Sep-2022
10:18:16
759
2222.00
XLON
1731586
05-Sep-2022
09:58:21
1,025
2221.00
XLON
1718250
05-Sep-2022
09:50:57
776
2224.00
XLON
1710151
05-Sep-2022
09:50:57
150
2224.00
XLON
1710149
05-Sep-2022
09:39:02
935
2216.00
XLON
1695529
05-Sep-2022
09:36:06
978
2219.00
XLON
1691360
05-Sep-2022
09:29:58
923
2217.00
XLON
1685670
05-Sep-2022
09:16:44
875
2209.00
XLON
1670809
05-Sep-2022
09:09:00
901
2211.00
XLON
1662952
05-Sep-2022
09:04:56
864
2215.00
XLON
1658564
05-Sep-2022
09:01:20
976
2216.00
XLON
1654063
05-Sep-2022
08:48:58
1,033
2210.00
XLON
1637654
05-Sep-2022
08:42:31
1,037
2211.00
XLON
1629515
05-Sep-2022
08:39:19
540
2209.00
XLON
1625387
05-Sep-2022
08:35:43
93
2209.00
XLON
1620903
05-Sep-2022
08:28:28
934
2205.00
XLON
1611766
05-Sep-2022
08:22:16
864
2204.00
XLON
1604288
05-Sep-2022
08:15:37
1,027
2202.00
XLON
1595512
05-Sep-2022
08:09:36
867
2206.00
XLON
1588252
05-Sep-2022
08:06:20
987
2212.00
XLON
1581677
05-Sep-2022
08:00:15
299
2210.00
XLON
1573210
05-Sep-2022
08:00:15
675
2210.00
XLON
1573208
05-Sep-2022
07:54:07
1,009
2203.00
XLON
1560282
05-Sep-2022
07:49:49
889
2202.00
XLON
1552314
05-Sep-2022
07:46:12
890
2204.00
XLON
1543966
05-Sep-2022
07:44:22
955
2208.00
XLON
1540283
05-Sep-2022
07:38:50
930
2207.00
XLON
1529354
05-Sep-2022
07:31:18
987
2206.00
XLON
1515055
05-Sep-2022
07:27:38
1,006
2207.00
XLON
1507201
05-Sep-2022
07:23:50
898
2213.00
XLON
1499313
05-Sep-2022
07:21:01
1,008
2216.00
XLON
1493897
05-Sep-2022
07:18:29
887
2216.00
XLON
1488533
05-Sep-2022
07:18:01
882
2218.00
XLON
1487378
05-Sep-2022
07:15:01
894
2213.00
XLON
1481546
05-Sep-2022
07:11:48
855
2211.00
XLON
1475161
05-Sep-2022
07:07:20
932
2213.00
XLON
1466623
05-Sep-2022
07:01:50
1,002
2224.00
XLON
1456663
05-Sep-2022
07:01:34
990
2226.00
XLON
1456105
Disclaimer
Relx plc published this content on 05 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2022 07:09:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on RELX PLC
Sales 2022
8 247 M
9 490 M
9 490 M
Net income 2022
1 625 M
1 870 M
1 870 M
Net Debt 2022
5 846 M
6 727 M
6 727 M
P/E ratio 2022
26,6x
Yield 2022
2,44%
Capitalization
42 794 M
49 242 M
49 242 M
EV / Sales 2022
5,90x
EV / Sales 2023
5,41x
Nbr of Employees
33 000
Free-Float
97,1%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends RELX PLC
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
2 236,00 GBX
Average target price
2 516,47 GBX
Spread / Average Target
12,5%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.