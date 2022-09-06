RELX : Transactions in own shares

Log in
05th September 2022

ISSUED ON BEHALF OF RELX PLC

Transactions in own shares

RELX PLC announces that today it purchased through UBS AG London Branch 75,482 RELX PLC ordinary shares of 14 51/116 pence each on the London Stock Exchange at a price of 2221.4532 pence per share. The purchased shares will be held as treasury shares. Following the above purchase, RELX PLC holds 47,218,495 ordinary shares in treasury, and has 1,919,296,067 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). Since 4 January 2022 RELX PLC has purchased 17,130,816 shares.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases made by UBS AG London Branch is set out below.

RELX PLC

Transaction details: RELX PLC ordinary shares of 14 51/116 pence each

Issuer name:

RELX PLC

ISIN:

GB00B2B0DG97

Intermediary name:

UBS AG London Branch

Intermediary Code:

UBSWGB2L

Timezone:

UTC

Currency:

GBP

Aggregated information

Date of purchase:

05th September 2022

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

75,482

Volume weighted average price paid per share (p):

2221.4532

Disaggregated information

Transaction Date

Transaction Time

Volume

Price (p)

Platform Code

MatchId

05-Sep-2022

15:07:35

299

2233.00

XLON

1988748

05-Sep-2022

15:07:35

152

2233.00

XLON

1988746

05-Sep-2022

15:07:35

386

2233.00

XLON

1988712

05-Sep-2022

15:07:35

323

2233.00

XLON

1988710

05-Sep-2022

15:03:42

1,035

2235.00

XLON

1983625

05-Sep-2022

14:58:12

43

2235.00

XLON

1974445

05-Sep-2022

14:58:12

393

2235.00

XLON

1974443

05-Sep-2022

14:58:12

608

2235.00

XLON

1974441

05-Sep-2022

14:55:12

1,030

2235.00

XLON

1971502

05-Sep-2022

14:55:12

847

2235.00

XLON

1971500

05-Sep-2022

14:45:57

998

2230.00

XLON

1961837

05-Sep-2022

14:41:31

1,051

2231.00

XLON

1957400

05-Sep-2022

14:35:44

906

2232.00

XLON

1951027

05-Sep-2022

14:35:44

982

2232.00

XLON

1950994

05-Sep-2022

14:35:44

1,035

2232.00

XLON

1950996

05-Sep-2022

14:32:31

335

2232.00

XLON

1947226

05-Sep-2022

14:23:40

42

2228.00

XLON

1935791

05-Sep-2022

14:23:40

847

2228.00

XLON

1935789

05-Sep-2022

14:18:03

98

2226.00

XLON

1929496

05-Sep-2022

14:18:03

801

2226.00

XLON

1929494

05-Sep-2022

14:16:25

327

2227.00

XLON

1927965

05-Sep-2022

14:16:25

626

2227.00

XLON

1927963

05-Sep-2022

14:14:05

882

2227.00

XLON

1925428

05-Sep-2022

14:06:50

1,035

2226.00

XLON

1916716

05-Sep-2022

14:05:53

917

2227.00

XLON

1915328

05-Sep-2022

14:05:53

12

2227.00

XLON

1915326

05-Sep-2022

14:01:45

860

2226.00

XLON

1910401

05-Sep-2022

13:53:53

526

2226.00

XLON

1900561

05-Sep-2022

13:53:53

389

2226.00

XLON

1900559

05-Sep-2022

13:50:11

905

2231.00

XLON

1896640

05-Sep-2022

13:47:52

1,033

2231.00

XLON

1894297

05-Sep-2022

13:41:15

242

2233.00

XLON

1887286

05-Sep-2022

13:41:15

358

2233.00

XLON

1887284

05-Sep-2022

13:41:15

390

2233.00

XLON

1887282

05-Sep-2022

13:41:15

870

2233.00

XLON

1887277

05-Sep-2022

13:41:15

964

2233.00

XLON

1887275

05-Sep-2022

13:33:16

142

2231.00

XLON

1878345

05-Sep-2022

13:33:16

737

2231.00

XLON

1878343

05-Sep-2022

13:32:25

849

2232.00

XLON

1877236

05-Sep-2022

13:29:14

899

2229.00

XLON

1872666

05-Sep-2022

13:22:03

860

2231.00

XLON

1865700

05-Sep-2022

13:13:38

883

2230.00

XLON

1858322

05-Sep-2022

13:06:15

988

2230.00

XLON

1851773

05-Sep-2022

13:01:12

884

2231.00

XLON

1847517

05-Sep-2022

12:49:03

1,041

2231.00

XLON

1837435

05-Sep-2022

12:43:51

866

2231.00

XLON

1832472

05-Sep-2022

12:40:13

291

2229.00

XLON

1829863

05-Sep-2022

12:40:13

759

2229.00

XLON

1829861

05-Sep-2022

12:21:57

1,016

2224.00

XLON

1814992

05-Sep-2022

12:12:25

889

2225.00

XLON

1808235

05-Sep-2022

12:09:45

938

2224.00

XLON

1806335

05-Sep-2022

11:48:13

360

2225.00

XLON

1790416

05-Sep-2022

11:48:13

577

2225.00

XLON

1790418

05-Sep-2022

11:39:15

916

2222.00

XLON

1784133

05-Sep-2022

11:25:33

884

2220.00

XLON

1775493

05-Sep-2022

11:18:32

860

2220.00

XLON

1770757

05-Sep-2022

11:10:39

889

2223.00

XLON

1765657

05-Sep-2022

10:59:50

212

2220.00

XLON

1758921

05-Sep-2022

10:59:50

651

2220.00

XLON

1758919

05-Sep-2022

10:45:10

811

2221.00

XLON

1750151

05-Sep-2022

10:45:10

48

2221.00

XLON

1750149

05-Sep-2022

10:33:54

995

2220.00

XLON

1742794

05-Sep-2022

10:22:28

919

2223.00

XLON

1734382

05-Sep-2022

10:18:16

239

2222.00

XLON

1731588

05-Sep-2022

10:18:16

759

2222.00

XLON

1731586

05-Sep-2022

09:58:21

1,025

2221.00

XLON

1718250

05-Sep-2022

09:50:57

776

2224.00

XLON

1710151

05-Sep-2022

09:50:57

150

2224.00

XLON

1710149

05-Sep-2022

09:39:02

935

2216.00

XLON

1695529

05-Sep-2022

09:36:06

978

2219.00

XLON

1691360

05-Sep-2022

09:29:58

923

2217.00

XLON

1685670

05-Sep-2022

09:16:44

875

2209.00

XLON

1670809

05-Sep-2022

09:09:00

901

2211.00

XLON

1662952

05-Sep-2022

09:04:56

864

2215.00

XLON

1658564

05-Sep-2022

09:01:20

976

2216.00

XLON

1654063

05-Sep-2022

08:48:58

1,033

2210.00

XLON

1637654

05-Sep-2022

08:42:31

1,037

2211.00

XLON

1629515

05-Sep-2022

08:39:19

540

2209.00

XLON

1625387

05-Sep-2022

08:35:43

93

2209.00

XLON

1620903

05-Sep-2022

08:28:28

934

2205.00

XLON

1611766

05-Sep-2022

08:22:16

864

2204.00

XLON

1604288

05-Sep-2022

08:15:37

1,027

2202.00

XLON

1595512

05-Sep-2022

08:09:36

867

2206.00

XLON

1588252

05-Sep-2022

08:06:20

987

2212.00

XLON

1581677

05-Sep-2022

08:00:15

299

2210.00

XLON

1573210

05-Sep-2022

08:00:15

675

2210.00

XLON

1573208

05-Sep-2022

07:54:07

1,009

2203.00

XLON

1560282

05-Sep-2022

07:49:49

889

2202.00

XLON

1552314

05-Sep-2022

07:46:12

890

2204.00

XLON

1543966

05-Sep-2022

07:44:22

955

2208.00

XLON

1540283

05-Sep-2022

07:38:50

930

2207.00

XLON

1529354

05-Sep-2022

07:31:18

987

2206.00

XLON

1515055

05-Sep-2022

07:27:38

1,006

2207.00

XLON

1507201

05-Sep-2022

07:23:50

898

2213.00

XLON

1499313

05-Sep-2022

07:21:01

1,008

2216.00

XLON

1493897

05-Sep-2022

07:18:29

887

2216.00

XLON

1488533

05-Sep-2022

07:18:01

882

2218.00

XLON

1487378

05-Sep-2022

07:15:01

894

2213.00

XLON

1481546

05-Sep-2022

07:11:48

855

2211.00

XLON

1475161

05-Sep-2022

07:07:20

932

2213.00

XLON

1466623

05-Sep-2022

07:01:50

1,002

2224.00

XLON

1456663

05-Sep-2022

07:01:34

990

2226.00

XLON

1456105

Disclaimer

Relx plc published this content on 05 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2022 07:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
