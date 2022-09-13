RELX : Transactions in own shares
12th September 2022
ISSUED ON BEHALF OF RELX PLC
Transactions in own shares
RELX PLC announces that today it purchased through UBS AG London Branch 73,450 RELX PLC ordinary shares of 14 51/116 pence each on the London Stock Exchange at a price of 2299.5256 pence per share. The purchased shares will be held as treasury shares. Following the above purchase, RELX PLC holds 47,592,984 ordinary shares in treasury, and has 1,918,936,375 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). Since 4 January 2022 RELX PLC has purchased 17,505,305 shares.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases made by UBS AG London Branch is set out below.
RELX PLC
Transaction details: RELX PLC ordinary shares of 14 51/116 pence each
Issuer name:
RELX PLC
ISIN:
GB00B2B0DG97
Intermediary name:
UBS AG London Branch
Intermediary Code:
UBSWGB2L
Timezone:
UTC
Currency:
GBP
Aggregated information
Date of purchase:
12th September 2022
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
73,450
Volume weighted average price paid per share (p):
2299.5256
Disclaimer
Relx plc published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 07:49:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2022
8 264 M
9 672 M
9 672 M
Net income 2022
1 625 M
1 902 M
1 902 M
Net Debt 2022
5 880 M
6 882 M
6 882 M
P/E ratio 2022
27,5x
Yield 2022
2,36%
Capitalization
44 202 M
51 729 M
51 729 M
EV / Sales 2022
6,06x
EV / Sales 2023
5,57x
Nbr of Employees
33 000
Free-Float
97,1%
Technical analysis trends RELX PLC
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
2 310,00 GBX
Average target price
2 516,47 GBX
Spread / Average Target
8,94%
