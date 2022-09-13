Advanced search
    REL   GB00B2B0DG97

RELX PLC

(REL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:06 2022-09-13 am EDT
2318.00 GBX   +0.35%
2318.00 GBX   +0.35%
RELX : Transactions in own shares

09/13/2022 | 03:50am EDT
12th September 2022

ISSUED ON BEHALF OF RELX PLC

Transactions in own shares

RELX PLC announces that today it purchased through UBS AG London Branch 73,450 RELX PLC ordinary shares of 14 51/116 pence each on the London Stock Exchange at a price of 2299.5256 pence per share. The purchased shares will be held as treasury shares. Following the above purchase, RELX PLC holds 47,592,984 ordinary shares in treasury, and has 1,918,936,375 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). Since 4 January 2022 RELX PLC has purchased 17,505,305 shares.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases made by UBS AG London Branch is set out below.

RELX PLC

Transaction details: RELX PLC ordinary shares of 14 51/116 pence each

Issuer name:

RELX PLC

ISIN:

GB00B2B0DG97

Intermediary name:

UBS AG London Branch

Intermediary Code:

UBSWGB2L

Timezone:

UTC

Currency:

GBP

Aggregated information

Date of purchase:

12th September 2022

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

73,450

Volume weighted average price paid per share (p):

2299.5256

Disaggregated information

Transaction Date

Transaction Time

Volume

Price (p)

Platform Code

MatchId

12-Sep-2022

15:08:27

364

2302.00

XLON

1106144

12-Sep-2022

15:08:27

996

2302.00

XLON

1106142

12-Sep-2022

15:02:11

1,036

2301.00

XLON

1097936

12-Sep-2022

14:59:02

728

2301.00

XLON

1089893

12-Sep-2022

14:59:02

274

2301.00

XLON

1089891

12-Sep-2022

14:56:34

163

2301.00

XLON

1086880

12-Sep-2022

14:56:34

697

2301.00

XLON

1086877

12-Sep-2022

14:51:25

1,027

2300.00

XLON

1078703

12-Sep-2022

14:50:09

1,022

2301.00

XLON

1077166

12-Sep-2022

14:47:22

624

2302.00

XLON

1072474

12-Sep-2022

14:47:22

155

2302.00

XLON

1072472

12-Sep-2022

14:41:56

866

2301.00

XLON

1065009

12-Sep-2022

14:36:11

770

2302.00

XLON

1055922

12-Sep-2022

14:36:11

192

2302.00

XLON

1055924

12-Sep-2022

14:33:10

845

2305.00

XLON

1051311

12-Sep-2022

14:30:44

1,050

2306.00

XLON

1048584

12-Sep-2022

14:26:33

943

2307.00

XLON

1043078

12-Sep-2022

14:24:18

961

2306.00

XLON

1040087

12-Sep-2022

14:22:10

1,037

2307.00

XLON

1037032

12-Sep-2022

14:20:05

1,131

2307.00

XLON

1033925

12-Sep-2022

14:11:00

1,014

2300.00

XLON

1019557

12-Sep-2022

14:07:54

904

2301.00

XLON

1014604

12-Sep-2022

14:03:09

874

2300.00

XLON

1008035

12-Sep-2022

14:02:26

1,022

2301.00

XLON

1006981

12-Sep-2022

13:59:26

908

2302.00

XLON

999636

12-Sep-2022

13:53:07

217

2300.00

XLON

989594

12-Sep-2022

13:53:07

683

2300.00

XLON

989592

12-Sep-2022

13:51:36

1,043

2301.00

XLON

986580

12-Sep-2022

13:44:30

892

2301.00

XLON

975922

12-Sep-2022

13:42:37

1,054

2302.00

XLON

973513

12-Sep-2022

13:41:28

947

2303.00

XLON

971841

12-Sep-2022

13:36:57

967

2300.00

XLON

965027

12-Sep-2022

13:35:15

493

2300.00

XLON

961953

12-Sep-2022

13:35:15

323

2300.00

XLON

961951

12-Sep-2022

13:35:15

60

2300.00

XLON

961949

12-Sep-2022

13:31:12

254

2299.00

XLON

955408

12-Sep-2022

13:31:12

747

2299.00

XLON

955406

12-Sep-2022

13:29:21

885

2300.00

XLON

949564

12-Sep-2022

13:28:42

491

2301.00

XLON

948983

12-Sep-2022

13:20:57

548

2301.00

XLON

942852

12-Sep-2022

13:16:14

993

2300.00

XLON

939782

12-Sep-2022

13:12:17

1,016

2299.00

XLON

936988

12-Sep-2022

13:01:53

1,012

2299.00

XLON

930596

12-Sep-2022

12:52:15

944

2300.00

XLON

924895

12-Sep-2022

12:49:35

858

2301.00

XLON

922632

12-Sep-2022

12:37:54

895

2301.00

XLON

916474

12-Sep-2022

12:35:38

1,010

2300.00

XLON

915201

12-Sep-2022

12:24:45

969

2299.00

XLON

909472

12-Sep-2022

12:18:51

211

2300.00

XLON

906784

12-Sep-2022

12:18:51

669

2300.00

XLON

906782

12-Sep-2022

12:18:51

899

2300.00

XLON

906780

12-Sep-2022

12:15:46

1,035

2300.00

XLON

905592

12-Sep-2022

12:08:43

851

2299.00

XLON

902149

12-Sep-2022

12:08:42

47

2299.00

XLON

902141

12-Sep-2022

11:56:13

919

2299.00

XLON

895653

12-Sep-2022

11:49:13

498

2299.00

XLON

892653

12-Sep-2022

11:49:13

420

2299.00

XLON

892651

12-Sep-2022

11:40:20

880

2297.00

XLON

889226

12-Sep-2022

11:23:35

949

2299.00

XLON

883024

12-Sep-2022

11:10:34

962

2299.00

XLON

877686

12-Sep-2022

11:01:14

195

2299.00

XLON

873831

12-Sep-2022

11:01:14

842

2299.00

XLON

873829

12-Sep-2022

10:56:02

174

2299.00

XLON

871919

12-Sep-2022

10:56:00

386

2299.00

XLON

871906

12-Sep-2022

10:55:49

312

2299.00

XLON

871825

12-Sep-2022

10:48:06

301

2299.00

XLON

868570

12-Sep-2022

10:48:06

708

2299.00

XLON

868568

12-Sep-2022

10:46:03

519

2299.00

XLON

867680

12-Sep-2022

10:46:03

375

2299.00

XLON

867682

12-Sep-2022

10:34:16

137

2298.00

XLON

863410

12-Sep-2022

10:22:16

469

2298.00

XLON

858466

12-Sep-2022

10:22:16

509

2298.00

XLON

858464

12-Sep-2022

10:14:35

863

2298.00

XLON

855268

12-Sep-2022

10:14:02

25

2298.00

XLON

855112

12-Sep-2022

10:13:38

88

2298.00

XLON

854992

12-Sep-2022

10:13:35

19

2298.00

XLON

854971

12-Sep-2022

10:08:05

902

2298.00

XLON

852682

12-Sep-2022

09:58:53

942

2298.00

XLON

846889

12-Sep-2022

09:51:52

893

2299.00

XLON

835995

12-Sep-2022

09:50:56

974

2299.00

XLON

834659

12-Sep-2022

09:36:51

955

2298.00

XLON

814858

12-Sep-2022

09:27:15

967

2299.00

XLON

800003

12-Sep-2022

09:18:32

873

2299.00

XLON

789385

12-Sep-2022

09:12:47

1,025

2300.00

XLON

781457

12-Sep-2022

08:56:40

862

2299.00

XLON

755781

12-Sep-2022

08:56:40

125

2299.00

XLON

755779

12-Sep-2022

08:56:20

17

2299.00

XLON

755121

12-Sep-2022

08:44:18

855

2299.00

XLON

735612

12-Sep-2022

08:44:18

104

2299.00

XLON

735610

12-Sep-2022

08:37:33

610

2300.00

XLON

724801

12-Sep-2022

08:37:33

370

2300.00

XLON

724799

12-Sep-2022

08:28:31

680

2298.00

XLON

711599

12-Sep-2022

08:28:31

303

2298.00

XLON

711597

12-Sep-2022

08:23:04

293

2299.00

XLON

704271

12-Sep-2022

08:23:04

738

2299.00

XLON

704269

12-Sep-2022

08:09:25

335

2297.00

XLON

684721

12-Sep-2022

08:09:25

672

2297.00

XLON

684719

12-Sep-2022

07:59:25

969

2299.00

XLON

669090

12-Sep-2022

07:46:00

983

2299.00

XLON

649639

12-Sep-2022

07:33:10

1,042

2297.00

XLON

626083

12-Sep-2022

07:26:41

900

2294.00

XLON

614713

12-Sep-2022

07:17:00

753

2286.00

XLON

598498

12-Sep-2022

07:17:00

164

2286.00

XLON

598485

12-Sep-2022

07:12:47

1,042

2287.00

XLON

592455

12-Sep-2022

07:10:58

871

2288.00

XLON

589710

12-Sep-2022

07:03:07

1,015

2293.00

XLON

575089

12-Sep-2022

07:01:53

632

2294.00

XLON

572433

12-Sep-2022

07:01:53

418

2294.00

XLON

572431

Disclaimer

Relx plc published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 07:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
