RELX PLC is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The group operates in four major market segments: - Risk & Business Analytics (34.2% of net sales): provides solutions and decision tools that combine public and industry-specific content with advanced technology and analytics. These solutions assist business and government customers in evaluating and predicting risk, making more informed decisions, reducing fraud and enhancing operational efficiency; - Scientific, Technical & Medical (33.4%): helps customers advance science and improve healthcare by providing world-class information and analytical solutions that enable them to make critical decisions, enhance productivity and improve outcomes; - Legal (20.2%): is a leading provider of information and analytics to professionals in legal, corporate, government and non-profit organizations; - Exhibitions (12.2%): in 2023, the group organized 286 exhibitions in 25 countries. The events, and information tools provided, help exhibitors generate billions of dollars of revenues while boosting the local economies where the events are hosted. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (6.6%), Europe (14.3%), North America (58.8%) and other (20.3%).