RELX : Transactions in own shares - Form 6-K
Transactions in own shares
RELX PLC announces that today it purchased through UBS AG London Branch 143,045 RELX PLC ordinary shares of 14
51/ 116 pence each on the London Stock Exchange at a price of 2235.8704 pence per share. The purchased shares will be held as treasury shares. Following the above purchase, RELX PLC holds 50,518,903 ordinary shares in treasury, and has 1,934,665,475 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). Since 4 January 2022 RELX PLC has purchased 431,224 shares.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases made by UBS AG London Branch is set out below.
RELX PLC
Transaction details: RELX PLC ordinary shares of 14
51/ 116 pence each
Issuer name:
RELX PLC
ISIN:
GB00B2B0DG97
Intermediary name:
UBS AG London Branch
Intermediary Code:
UBSWGB2L
Timezone:
UTC
Currency:
GBP
Aggregated information
Date of purchase:
14 February 2022
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
143,045
Volume weighted average price paid per share (p):
2235.8704
Disaggregated information
Transaction Date
Transaction Time
Volume
Price (p)
Platform Code
MatchId
14-Feb-2022
16:23:04
536
2241.00
XLON
2762118
14-Feb-2022
16:23:04
36
2241.00
XLON
2762116
14-Feb-2022
16:22:43
503
2240.00
XLON
2760900
14-Feb-2022
16:22:43
595
2240.00
XLON
2760898
14-Feb-2022
16:21:13
613
2240.00
XLON
2756491
14-Feb-2022
16:21:13
198
2240.00
XLON
2756489
14-Feb-2022
16:21:13
35
2240.00
XLON
2756487
14-Feb-2022
16:21:13
158
2240.00
XLON
2756485
14-Feb-2022
16:20:02
1,018
2240.00
XLON
2752203
14-Feb-2022
16:17:35
85
2238.00
XLON
2744104
14-Feb-2022
16:17:35
873
2238.00
XLON
2744102
14-Feb-2022
16:17:35
1,015
2238.00
XLON
2744100
14-Feb-2022
16:13:04
256
2237.00
XLON
2731903
14-Feb-2022
16:13:04
65
2237.00
XLON
2731899
14-Feb-2022
16:13:04
63
2237.00
XLON
2731901
14-Feb-2022
16:13:04
108
2237.00
XLON
2731905
14-Feb-2022
16:13:04
50
2237.00
XLON
2731907
14-Feb-2022
16:13:04
377
2237.00
XLON
2731909
14-Feb-2022
16:13:04
77
2237.00
XLON
2731897
14-Feb-2022
16:13:04
264
2237.00
XLON
2731895
14-Feb-2022
16:13:03
20
2237.00
XLON
2731859
14-Feb-2022
16:13:03
10
2237.00
XLON
2731854
14-Feb-2022
16:13:03
10
2237.00
XLON
2731837
14-Feb-2022
16:13:01
187
2237.00
XLON
2731736
14-Feb-2022
16:13:00
193
2237.00
XLON
2731685
14-Feb-2022
16:12:58
10
2237.00
XLON
2731636
14-Feb-2022
16:12:58
10
2237.00
XLON
2731629
14-Feb-2022
16:12:36
60
2237.00
XLON
2730878
14-Feb-2022
16:12:36
10
2237.00
XLON
2730874
14-Feb-2022
16:12:35
10
2237.00
XLON
2730824
14-Feb-2022
16:12:35
229
2237.00
XLON
2730822
14-Feb-2022
16:08:11
977
2238.00
XLON
2722143
14-Feb-2022
16:06:11
979
2236.00
XLON
2716876
14-Feb-2022
16:06:03
964
2237.00
XLON
2716525
14-Feb-2022
16:06:03
907
2237.00
XLON
2716523
14-Feb-2022
16:05:16
100
2237.00
XLON
2714639
14-Feb-2022
16:05:16
100
2237.00
XLON
2714635
14-Feb-2022
16:01:21
1,033
2232.00
XLON
2704882
14-Feb-2022
16:01:21
10
2232.00
XLON
2704880
14-Feb-2022
16:00:18
100
2232.00
XLON
2702865
14-Feb-2022
16:00:18
47
2232.00
XLON
2702863
14-Feb-2022
15:57:07
1,066
2233.00
XLON
2694237
14-Feb-2022
15:55:20
100
2233.00
XLON
2689401
14-Feb-2022
15:55:20
891
2233.00
XLON
2689399
14-Feb-2022
15:55:19
1,004
2233.00
XLON
2689397
14-Feb-2022
15:52:28
30
2230.00
XLON
2683195
14-Feb-2022
15:52:28
10
2230.00
XLON
2683193
14-Feb-2022
15:52:28
44
2230.00
XLON
2683155
14-Feb-2022
15:52:28
274
2230.00
XLON
2683153
14-Feb-2022
15:52:19
100
2230.00
XLON
2682751
14-Feb-2022
15:52:19
100
2230.00
XLON
2682735
14-Feb-2022
15:52:19
100
2230.00
XLON
2682733
14-Feb-2022
15:52:11
887
2230.00
XLON
2682322
14-Feb-2022
15:52:11
220
2230.00
XLON
2682320
14-Feb-2022
15:51:51
46
2230.00
XLON
2681460
14-Feb-2022
15:50:38
30
2231.00
XLON
2676801
14-Feb-2022
15:50:38
99
2231.00
XLON
2676792
14-Feb-2022
15:49:21
10
2229.00
XLON
2669334
14-Feb-2022
15:49:21
11
2229.00
XLON
2669312
14-Feb-2022
15:49:21
199
2229.00
XLON
2669309
14-Feb-2022
15:49:21
114
2229.00
XLON
2669306
14-Feb-2022
15:43:19
1,188
2229.00
XLON
2656150
14-Feb-2022
15:40:20
1,158
2225.00
XLON
2650034
14-Feb-2022
15:39:50
845
2226.00
XLON
2649273
14-Feb-2022
15:39:50
200
2226.00
XLON
2649271
14-Feb-2022
15:35:20
1,134
2228.00
XLON
2639704
14-Feb-2022
15:33:23
404
2228.00
XLON
2635594
14-Feb-2022
15:32:45
260
2228.00
XLON
2634250
14-Feb-2022
15:32:45
425
2228.00
XLON
2634252
14-Feb-2022
15:30:41
1,081
2230.00
XLON
2629038
14-Feb-2022
15:27:30
183
2228.00
XLON
2622105
14-Feb-2022
15:27:30
803
2228.00
XLON
2622103
14-Feb-2022
15:25:29
999
2229.00
XLON
2617726
14-Feb-2022
15:25:29
10
2229.00
XLON
2617724
14-Feb-2022
15:22:15
272
2226.00
XLON
2608978
14-Feb-2022
15:22:15
222
2226.00
XLON
2608976
14-Feb-2022
15:22:15
486
2226.00
XLON
2608974
14-Feb-2022
15:20:04
300
2225.00
XLON
2604685
14-Feb-2022
15:20:04
824
2225.00
XLON
2604683
14-Feb-2022
15:17:02
829
2223.00
XLON
2598931
14-Feb-2022
15:16:58
100
2223.00
XLON
2598647
14-Feb-2022
15:16:58
38
2223.00
XLON
2598588
14-Feb-2022
15:16:57
11
2223.00
XLON
2598573
14-Feb-2022
15:15:20
437
2227.00
XLON
2594281
14-Feb-2022
15:15:20
526
2227.00
XLON
2594279
14-Feb-2022
15:13:03
1,004
2230.00
XLON
2589524
14-Feb-2022
15:09:01
1,169
2225.00
XLON
2581682
14-Feb-2022
15:05:32
1,141
2225.00
XLON
2575061
14-Feb-2022
15:04:04
1,131
2225.00
XLON
2571984
14-Feb-2022
15:04:04
33
2225.00
XLON
2571980
14-Feb-2022
15:00:38
590
2227.00
XLON
2564194
14-Feb-2022
15:00:38
540
2227.00
XLON
2564192
14-Feb-2022
14:58:37
147
2225.00
XLON
2558896
14-Feb-2022
14:58:36
122
2225.00
XLON
2558888
14-Feb-2022
14:58:36
755
2225.00
XLON
2558886
14-Feb-2022
14:55:09
59
2228.00
XLON
2551082
14-Feb-2022
14:55:09
966
2228.00
XLON
2551080
14-Feb-2022
14:53:42
991
2229.00
XLON
2547887
14-Feb-2022
14:50:57
182
2225.00
XLON
2542239
14-Feb-2022
14:50:57
864
2225.00
XLON
2542241
14-Feb-2022
14:49:46
1,156
2224.00
XLON
2539685
14-Feb-2022
14:42:22
27
2220.00
XLON
2522603
14-Feb-2022
14:42:22
197
2220.00
XLON
2522601
14-Feb-2022
14:42:22
210
2220.00
XLON
2522599
14-Feb-2022
14:42:22
631
2220.00
XLON
2522597
14-Feb-2022
14:40:35
1,070
2221.00
XLON
2516893
14-Feb-2022
14:36:46
1,039
2222.00
XLON
2506006
14-Feb-2022
14:35:30
1,034
2224.00
XLON
2502893
14-Feb-2022
14:32:46
185
2225.00
XLON
2493470
14-Feb-2022
14:32:46
289
2225.00
XLON
2493468
14-Feb-2022
14:32:46
210
2225.00
XLON
2493466
14-Feb-2022
14:32:46
200
2225.00
XLON
2493464
14-Feb-2022
14:32:46
197
2225.00
XLON
2493462
14-Feb-2022
14:31:49
1,146
2227.00
XLON
2490810
14-Feb-2022
14:31:28
10
2228.00
XLON
2489903
14-Feb-2022
14:31:28
970
2228.00
XLON
2489905
14-Feb-2022
14:28:10
123
2228.00
XLON
2477429
14-Feb-2022
14:28:10
134
2228.00
XLON
2477427
14-Feb-2022
14:28:10
342
2228.00
XLON
2477425
14-Feb-2022
14:28:07
364
2228.00
XLON
2477332
14-Feb-2022
14:22:57
472
2231.00
XLON
2470574
14-Feb-2022
14:22:57
554
2231.00
XLON
2470572
14-Feb-2022
14:22:57
74
2231.00
XLON
2470570
14-Feb-2022
14:18:46
1,183
2231.00
XLON
2465866
14-Feb-2022
14:15:16
256
2234.00
XLON
2461189
14-Feb-2022
14:15:16
935
2234.00
XLON
2461187
14-Feb-2022
14:15:16
1,043
2234.00
XLON
2461185
14-Feb-2022
14:15:16
211
2234.00
XLON
2461183
14-Feb-2022
14:14:51
1,324
2235.00
XLON
2460510
14-Feb-2022
14:08:29
1,035
2232.00
XLON
2453169
14-Feb-2022
14:08:29
268
2232.00
XLON
2453167
14-Feb-2022
13:59:26
947
2228.00
XLON
2442887
14-Feb-2022
13:59:26
103
2228.00
XLON
2442889
14-Feb-2022
13:53:01
184
2230.00
XLON
2435086
14-Feb-2022
13:53:01
555
2230.00
XLON
2435084
14-Feb-2022
13:53:01
226
2230.00
XLON
2435082
14-Feb-2022
13:44:47
984
2231.00
XLON
2425579
14-Feb-2022
13:41:04
1,070
2235.00
XLON
2420636
14-Feb-2022
13:34:37
1,033
2234.00
XLON
2413074
14-Feb-2022
13:32:43
1,111
2236.00
XLON
2410063
14-Feb-2022
13:23:31
990
2237.00
XLON
2399772
14-Feb-2022
13:12:57
945
2237.00
XLON
2387192
14-Feb-2022
13:12:57
133
2237.00
XLON
2387190
14-Feb-2022
13:03:26
841
2232.00
XLON
2376051
14-Feb-2022
13:03:26
280
2232.00
XLON
2376049
14-Feb-2022
12:58:18
189
2230.00
XLON
2369265
14-Feb-2022
12:58:18
866
2230.00
XLON
2369263
14-Feb-2022
12:56:55
1,150
2230.00
XLON
2367914
14-Feb-2022
12:46:17
1,177
2234.00
XLON
2352524
14-Feb-2022
12:38:10
1,022
2213.00
XLON
2334331
14-Feb-2022
12:33:07
1,029
2219.00
XLON
2329814
14-Feb-2022
12:26:21
80
2216.00
XLON
2323019
14-Feb-2022
12:26:21
588
2216.00
XLON
2322995
14-Feb-2022
12:26:17
523
2216.00
XLON
2322912
14-Feb-2022
12:09:17
80
2217.00
XLON
2307069
14-Feb-2022
12:09:17
1,093
2217.00
XLON
2307067
14-Feb-2022
12:00:28
1,154
2219.00
XLON
2299508
14-Feb-2022
11:53:05
218
2223.00
XLON
2292006
14-Feb-2022
11:53:05
935
2223.00
XLON
2292004
14-Feb-2022
11:44:25
1,119
2228.00
XLON
2284315
14-Feb-2022
11:40:29
1,103
2226.00
XLON
2281320
14-Feb-2022
11:30:54
1,092
2225.00
XLON
2273102
14-Feb-2022
11:19:55
62
2216.00
XLON
2263342
14-Feb-2022
11:19:55
1,022
2216.00
XLON
2263340
14-Feb-2022
11:12:56
1,133
2217.00
XLON
2257008
14-Feb-2022
11:12:56
53
2217.00
XLON
2257010
14-Feb-2022
11:04:06
851
2221.00
XLON
2248783
14-Feb-2022
11:04:06
201
2221.00
XLON
2248781
14-Feb-2022
10:58:32
749
2227.00
XLON
2243239
14-Feb-2022
10:58:32
208
2227.00
XLON
2243237
14-Feb-2022
10:50:32
1,114
2227.00
XLON
2235602
14-Feb-2022
10:42:55
146
2224.00
XLON
2227915
14-Feb-2022
10:42:55
1,005
2224.00
XLON
2227913
14-Feb-2022
10:41:32
1,168
2227.00
XLON
2226626
14-Feb-2022
10:34:33
254
2224.00
XLON
2219634
14-Feb-2022
10:34:33
146
2224.00
XLON
2219632
14-Feb-2022
10:33:42
710
2224.00
XLON
2218723
14-Feb-2022
10:29:41
206
2227.00
XLON
2214869
14-Feb-2022
10:29:41
221
2227.00
XLON
2214867
14-Feb-2022
10:29:24
635
2227.00
XLON
2214456
14-Feb-2022
10:23:45
1,186
2227.00
XLON
2209451
14-Feb-2022
10:15:32
1,015
2232.00
XLON
2200775
14-Feb-2022
10:10:58
162
2232.00
XLON
2195732
14-Feb-2022
10:10:58
821
2232.00
XLON
2195730
14-Feb-2022
10:06:53
1,123
2229.00
XLON
2191456
14-Feb-2022
10:02:03
192
2220.00
XLON
2184960
14-Feb-2022
10:02:03
203
2220.00
XLON
2184944
14-Feb-2022
09:58:16
804
2224.00
XLON
2180034
14-Feb-2022
09:58:16
29
2224.00
XLON
2180020
14-Feb-2022
09:57:59
184
2224.00
XLON
2179430
14-Feb-2022
09:54:34
70
2226.00
XLON
2174174
14-Feb-2022
09:54:34
1,069
2226.00
XLON
2174172
14-Feb-2022
09:51:17
357
2221.00
XLON
2167982
14-Feb-2022
09:50:53
545
2221.00
XLON
2167238
14-Feb-2022
09:50:49
115
2221.00
XLON
2167103
14-Feb-2022
09:46:27
1,154
2220.00
XLON
2160618
14-Feb-2022
09:43:29
510
2223.00
XLON
2154833
14-Feb-2022
09:43:29
511
2223.00
XLON
2154831
14-Feb-2022
09:39:26
756
2227.00
XLON
2146134
14-Feb-2022
09:39:25
144
2227.00
XLON
2146113
14-Feb-2022
09:39:25
67
2227.00
XLON
2146111
14-Feb-2022
09:39:24
89
2227.00
XLON
2146039
14-Feb-2022
09:35:49
889
2234.00
XLON
2133316
14-Feb-2022
09:35:49
178
2234.00
XLON
2133314
14-Feb-2022
09:32:37
309
2238.00
XLON
2123448
14-Feb-2022
09:32:29
600
2238.00
XLON
2123198
14-Feb-2022
09:32:06
250
2238.00
XLON
2122589
14-Feb-2022
09:27:32
1,107
2239.00
XLON
2113087
14-Feb-2022
09:27:32
5
2239.00
XLON
2113089
14-Feb-2022
09:23:50
631
2240.00
XLON
2105745
14-Feb-2022
09:23:50
550
2240.00
XLON
2105743
14-Feb-2022
09:17:51
274
2241.00
XLON
2094416
14-Feb-2022
09:17:51
875
2241.00
XLON
2094414
14-Feb-2022
09:15:03
140
2240.00
XLON
2088305
14-Feb-2022
09:15:03
931
2240.00
XLON
2088303
14-Feb-2022
09:11:38
270
2242.00
XLON
2081300
14-Feb-2022
09:11:38
905
2242.00
XLON
2081302
14-Feb-2022
09:07:03
1,142
2243.00
XLON
2072347
14-Feb-2022
09:03:38
1,175
2245.00
XLON
2063933
14-Feb-2022
09:00:00
1,028
2248.00
XLON
2056233
14-Feb-2022
08:56:52
316
2253.00
XLON
2050098
14-Feb-2022
08:56:52
841
2253.00
XLON
2050096
14-Feb-2022
08:53:24
1,022
2257.00
XLON
2043049
14-Feb-2022
08:52:09
212
2261.00
XLON
2040477
14-Feb-2022
08:52:09
916
2261.00
XLON
2040475
14-Feb-2022
08:49:56
981
2264.00
XLON
2034608
14-Feb-2022
08:48:11
1,006
2264.00
XLON
2031106
14-Feb-2022
08:47:04
993
2265.00
XLON
2028867
14-Feb-2022
08:45:22
418
2266.00
XLON
2025482
14-Feb-2022
08:45:22
275
2266.00
XLON
2025480
14-Feb-2022
08:45:22
194
2266.00
XLON
2025478
14-Feb-2022
08:45:22
120
2266.00
XLON
2025476
14-Feb-2022
08:41:13
237
2262.00
XLON
2015960
14-Feb-2022
08:41:13
925
2262.00
XLON
2015958
14-Feb-2022
08:39:29
288
2261.00
XLON
2011979
14-Feb-2022
08:39:29
864
2261.00
XLON
2011977
14-Feb-2022
08:36:19
846
2260.00
XLON
2004272
14-Feb-2022
08:36:16
168
2260.00
XLON
2004183
14-Feb-2022
08:33:30
1,106
2263.00
XLON
1997504
14-Feb-2022
08:31:16
503
2263.00
XLON
1992275
14-Feb-2022
08:31:14
553
2263.00
XLON
1992129
14-Feb-2022
08:28:23
890
2264.00
XLON
1985232
14-Feb-2022
08:28:16
129
2264.00
XLON
1984934
14-Feb-2022
08:23:33
1,105
2264.00
XLON
1973132
14-Feb-2022
08:20:09
1,112
2265.00
XLON
1963933
14-Feb-2022
08:19:40
1,144
2266.00
XLON
1962817
14-Feb-2022
08:18:20
1,164
2265.00
XLON
1959317
14-Feb-2022
08:16:27
720
2260.00
XLON
1955093
14-Feb-2022
08:16:27
289
2260.00
XLON
1955095
14-Feb-2022
08:14:11
1,059
2258.00
XLON
1949977
14-Feb-2022
08:13:47
1,093
2257.00
XLON
1949034
14-Feb-2022
08:11:01
166
2255.00
XLON
1942597
14-Feb-2022
08:11:00
973
2255.00
XLON
1942566
14-Feb-2022
08:10:41
1,114
2257.00
XLON
1941939
14-Feb-2022
08:08:24
834
2255.00
XLON
1933683
14-Feb-2022
08:08:24
208
2255.00
XLON
1933681
14-Feb-2022
08:06:05
316
2243.00
XLON
1926417
14-Feb-2022
08:06:05
828
2243.00
XLON
1926415
14-Feb-2022
08:03:05
619
2249.00
XLON
1919581
14-Feb-2022
08:03:05
532
2249.00
XLON
1919579
14-Feb-2022
08:01:59
1,172
2249.00
XLON
1915932
14-Feb-2022
08:00:31
805
2254.00
XLON
1909440
14-Feb-2022
08:00:30
287
2254.00
XLON
1909393
14-Feb-2022
08:00:20
1,089
2257.00
XLON
1907642
Disclaimer
Relx plc published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 18:22:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
