RELX : Transactions in own shares - Form 6-K

Transactions in own shares

RELX PLC announces that today it purchased through UBS AG London Branch 145,022 RELX PLC ordinary shares of 14 51/ 116 pence each on the London Stock Exchange at a price of 2245.0132 pence per share. The purchased shares will be held as treasury shares. Following the above purchase, RELX PLC holds 50,663,925 ordinary shares in treasury, and has 1,934,542,118 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). Since 4 January 2022 RELX PLC has purchased 576,246 shares.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases made by UBS AG London Branch is set out below.

RELX PLC

Transaction details: RELX PLC ordinary shares of 14 51/ 116 pence each

Issuer name: RELX PLC ISIN: GB00B2B0DG97 Intermediary name: UBS AG London Branch Intermediary Code: UBSWGB2L Timezone: UTC Currency: GBP

Aggregated information

Date of purchase: 17 February 2022 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 145,022 Volume weighted average price paid per share (p): 2245.0132

Disaggregated information

Transaction Date Transaction Time Volume Price (p) Platform Code MatchId 17-Feb-2022 16:23:52 236 2240.00 XLON 2355790 17-Feb-2022 16:23:52 278 2240.00 XLON 2355786 17-Feb-2022 16:23:52 361 2240.00 XLON 2355788 17-Feb-2022 16:23:52 33 2240.00 XLON 2355784 17-Feb-2022 16:23:52 143 2240.00 XLON 2355782 17-Feb-2022 16:23:52 180 2240.00 XLON 2355780 17-Feb-2022 16:23:52 174 2240.00 XLON 2355778 17-Feb-2022 16:20:42 181 2237.00 XLON 2349380 17-Feb-2022 16:20:42 42 2237.00 XLON 2349378 17-Feb-2022 16:20:42 834 2237.00 XLON 2349376 17-Feb-2022 16:20:42 148 2237.00 XLON 2349374 17-Feb-2022 16:19:08 1,108 2238.00 XLON 2345600 17-Feb-2022 16:15:20 69 2238.00 XLON 2337161 17-Feb-2022 16:15:20 581 2238.00 XLON 2337159

17-Feb-2022 16:15:20 280 2238.00 XLON 2337157 17-Feb-2022 16:15:20 275 2238.00 XLON 2337155 17-Feb-2022 16:15:20 1,105 2238.00 XLON 2337153 17-Feb-2022 16:11:15 183 2237.00 XLON 2328940 17-Feb-2022 16:11:15 294 2237.00 XLON 2328942 17-Feb-2022 16:11:15 209 2237.00 XLON 2328944 17-Feb-2022 16:11:15 371 2237.00 XLON 2328946 17-Feb-2022 16:08:54 479 2237.00 XLON 2324705 17-Feb-2022 16:08:26 557 2237.00 XLON 2323847 17-Feb-2022 16:05:20 388 2237.00 XLON 2318689 17-Feb-2022 16:05:20 261 2237.00 XLON 2318687 17-Feb-2022 16:05:20 94 2237.00 XLON 2318685 17-Feb-2022 16:05:20 337 2237.00 XLON 2318683 17-Feb-2022 15:59:58 1,049 2237.00 XLON 2310199 17-Feb-2022 15:57:13 916 2234.00 XLON 2305069 17-Feb-2022 15:57:13 110 2234.00 XLON 2305067 17-Feb-2022 15:57:11 2 2234.00 XLON 2305036 17-Feb-2022 15:51:32 198 2235.00 XLON 2295631 17-Feb-2022 15:51:32 300 2235.00 XLON 2295629 17-Feb-2022 15:51:32 440 2235.00 XLON 2295627 17-Feb-2022 15:51:32 148 2235.00 XLON 2295625 17-Feb-2022 15:47:05 441 2236.00 XLON 2287942 17-Feb-2022 15:47:05 622 2236.00 XLON 2287944 17-Feb-2022 15:45:10 993 2235.00 XLON 2282713 17-Feb-2022 15:45:10 173 2235.00 XLON 2282711 17-Feb-2022 15:40:14 113 2235.00 XLON 2274656 17-Feb-2022 15:40:14 247 2235.00 XLON 2274654 17-Feb-2022 15:40:14 490 2235.00 XLON 2274652 17-Feb-2022 15:40:14 300 2235.00 XLON 2274650 17-Feb-2022 15:40:14 341 2235.00 XLON 2274648 17-Feb-2022 15:40:05 836 2235.00 XLON 2274144 17-Feb-2022 15:32:45 1,063 2236.00 XLON 2261308 17-Feb-2022 15:28:30 562 2235.00 XLON 2253203 17-Feb-2022 15:28:25 428 2235.00 XLON 2253026 17-Feb-2022 15:22:59 1,119 2237.00 XLON 2241509 17-Feb-2022 15:16:36 1,075 2239.00 XLON 2229514 17-Feb-2022 15:12:46 1,145 2236.00 XLON 2223323 17-Feb-2022 15:09:40 300 2234.00 XLON 2218471 17-Feb-2022 15:09:40 254 2234.00 XLON 2218473 17-Feb-2022 15:09:40 280 2234.00 XLON 2218475 17-Feb-2022 15:09:40 163 2234.00 XLON 2218477 17-Feb-2022 15:08:15 734 2236.00 XLON 2215053 17-Feb-2022 15:08:15 245 2236.00 XLON 2215051 17-Feb-2022 15:08:09 10 2236.00 XLON 2214899 17-Feb-2022 15:08:08 110 2236.00 XLON 2214876 17-Feb-2022 15:08:08 16 2236.00 XLON 2214874 17-Feb-2022 15:04:23 18 2237.00 XLON 2207538 17-Feb-2022 15:04:23 844 2237.00 XLON 2207532 17-Feb-2022 15:04:23 66 2237.00 XLON 2207536 17-Feb-2022 15:04:23 82 2237.00 XLON 2207534

17-Feb-2022 15:04:18 20 2237.00 XLON 2207421 17-Feb-2022 15:04:17 9 2237.00 XLON 2207376 17-Feb-2022 15:02:43 1 2234.00 XLON 2203985 17-Feb-2022 15:02:16 173 2234.00 XLON 2203180 17-Feb-2022 14:55:57 1,001 2235.00 XLON 2188503 17-Feb-2022 14:55:57 216 2235.00 XLON 2188501 17-Feb-2022 14:54:17 611 2237.00 XLON 2185068 17-Feb-2022 14:54:17 420 2237.00 XLON 2185070 17-Feb-2022 14:53:56 1,184 2238.00 XLON 2184133 17-Feb-2022 14:53:32 1,166 2239.00 XLON 2183413 17-Feb-2022 14:53:23 80 2239.00 XLON 2183042 17-Feb-2022 14:53:23 100 2239.00 XLON 2183040 17-Feb-2022 14:53:22 300 2239.00 XLON 2182953 17-Feb-2022 14:53:22 100 2239.00 XLON 2182951 17-Feb-2022 14:53:22 300 2239.00 XLON 2182949 17-Feb-2022 14:53:22 100 2239.00 XLON 2182943 17-Feb-2022 14:53:22 100 2239.00 XLON 2182941 17-Feb-2022 14:53:22 100 2239.00 XLON 2182939 17-Feb-2022 14:53:22 3 2239.00 XLON 2182937 17-Feb-2022 14:52:38 977 2237.00 XLON 2181634 17-Feb-2022 14:52:37 50 2237.00 XLON 2181626 17-Feb-2022 14:52:19 22 2236.00 XLON 2180922 17-Feb-2022 14:52:19 202 2236.00 XLON 2180920 17-Feb-2022 14:52:19 125 2236.00 XLON 2180918 17-Feb-2022 14:52:19 50 2236.00 XLON 2180910 17-Feb-2022 14:52:19 100 2236.00 XLON 2180900 17-Feb-2022 14:52:19 100 2236.00 XLON 2180896 17-Feb-2022 14:52:19 67 2236.00 XLON 2180894 17-Feb-2022 14:52:18 100 2236.00 XLON 2180877 17-Feb-2022 14:52:18 56 2236.00 XLON 2180860 17-Feb-2022 14:52:17 100 2236.00 XLON 2180857 17-Feb-2022 14:52:17 11 2236.00 XLON 2180855 17-Feb-2022 14:52:16 100 2236.00 XLON 2180816 17-Feb-2022 14:50:50 1,049 2237.00 XLON 2177329 17-Feb-2022 14:49:36 488 2238.00 XLON 2175084 17-Feb-2022 14:49:36 658 2238.00 XLON 2175086 17-Feb-2022 14:48:48 1,205 2239.00 XLON 2173633 17-Feb-2022 14:48:48 367 2239.00 XLON 2173631 17-Feb-2022 14:48:48 100 2239.00 XLON 2173629 17-Feb-2022 14:48:48 67 2239.00 XLON 2173627 17-Feb-2022 14:48:48 100 2239.00 XLON 2173625 17-Feb-2022 14:48:48 536 2239.00 XLON 2173623 17-Feb-2022 14:48:24 260 2240.00 XLON 2172611 17-Feb-2022 14:48:24 753 2240.00 XLON 2172613 17-Feb-2022 14:48:23 100 2240.00 XLON 2172603 17-Feb-2022 14:46:02 119 2238.00 XLON 2167985 17-Feb-2022 14:46:02 994 2238.00 XLON 2167983 17-Feb-2022 14:45:08 1,038 2239.00 XLON 2166137 17-Feb-2022 14:45:08 61 2239.00 XLON 2166135 17-Feb-2022 14:40:08 1,105 2240.00 XLON 2155300

17-Feb-2022 14:37:19 1,121 2241.00 XLON 2149563 17-Feb-2022 14:33:47 316 2244.00 XLON 2141871 17-Feb-2022 14:33:47 102 2244.00 XLON 2141869 17-Feb-2022 14:33:47 84 2244.00 XLON 2141873 17-Feb-2022 14:33:47 677 2244.00 XLON 2141875 17-Feb-2022 14:33:29 574 2245.00 XLON 2141237 17-Feb-2022 14:33:29 616 2245.00 XLON 2141235 17-Feb-2022 14:30:37 1,166 2245.00 XLON 2134409 17-Feb-2022 14:26:48 734 2246.00 XLON 2124545 17-Feb-2022 14:26:44 381 2246.00 XLON 2124496 17-Feb-2022 14:22:19 1,028 2247.00 XLON 2119878 17-Feb-2022 14:17:05 994 2249.00 XLON 2114046 17-Feb-2022 14:14:38 1,213 2250.00 XLON 2111629 17-Feb-2022 14:14:38 1,195 2250.00 XLON 2111595 17-Feb-2022 14:12:04 97 2248.00 XLON 2108318 17-Feb-2022 14:12:03 266 2248.00 XLON 2108262 17-Feb-2022 14:12:03 100 2248.00 XLON 2108260 17-Feb-2022 14:12:03 137 2248.00 XLON 2108258 17-Feb-2022 14:06:55 114 2246.00 XLON 2100815 17-Feb-2022 14:06:55 210 2246.00 XLON 2100813 17-Feb-2022 14:06:44 825 2246.00 XLON 2100597 17-Feb-2022 13:56:02 1,101 2245.00 XLON 2086688 17-Feb-2022 13:53:47 1,207 2246.00 XLON 2083878 17-Feb-2022 13:47:33 600 2245.00 XLON 2075749 17-Feb-2022 13:47:33 546 2245.00 XLON 2075747 17-Feb-2022 13:45:21 984 2245.00 XLON 2073034 17-Feb-2022 13:41:22 1,079 2245.00 XLON 2067739 17-Feb-2022 13:39:49 1,126 2245.00 XLON 2065623 17-Feb-2022 13:34:29 859 2242.00 XLON 2060689 17-Feb-2022 13:34:29 269 2242.00 XLON 2060691 17-Feb-2022 13:29:50 280 2242.00 XLON 2055596 17-Feb-2022 13:29:50 906 2242.00 XLON 2055598 17-Feb-2022 13:26:10 1,135 2243.00 XLON 2052269 17-Feb-2022 13:18:37 994 2244.00 XLON 2044792 17-Feb-2022 13:12:32 159 2242.00 XLON 2039453 17-Feb-2022 13:12:32 900 2242.00 XLON 2039451 17-Feb-2022 13:06:48 54 2248.00 XLON 2033568 17-Feb-2022 13:06:48 955 2248.00 XLON 2033566 17-Feb-2022 13:06:48 47 2248.00 XLON 2033564 17-Feb-2022 13:04:49 1,043 2249.00 XLON 2028630 17-Feb-2022 13:04:05 1,080 2250.00 XLON 2028068 17-Feb-2022 12:54:40 368 2248.00 XLON 2019317 17-Feb-2022 12:54:40 107 2248.00 XLON 2019315 17-Feb-2022 12:54:40 20 2248.00 XLON 2019313 17-Feb-2022 12:54:40 718 2248.00 XLON 2019311 17-Feb-2022 12:49:10 300 2249.00 XLON 2015237 17-Feb-2022 12:49:10 148 2249.00 XLON 2015239 17-Feb-2022 12:49:10 254 2249.00 XLON 2015241 17-Feb-2022 12:49:10 150 2249.00 XLON 2015243 17-Feb-2022 12:49:10 210 2249.00 XLON 2015245

17-Feb-2022 12:49:10 147 2249.00 XLON 2015247 17-Feb-2022 12:49:10 1,003 2249.00 XLON 2015234 17-Feb-2022 12:40:39 1,061 2248.00 XLON 2007942 17-Feb-2022 12:33:25 1,009 2247.00 XLON 2001463 17-Feb-2022 12:28:53 844 2247.00 XLON 1997963 17-Feb-2022 12:28:53 215 2247.00 XLON 1997961 17-Feb-2022 12:25:08 1,123 2248.00 XLON 1995091 17-Feb-2022 12:17:47 342 2245.00 XLON 1989221 17-Feb-2022 12:17:34 418 2245.00 XLON 1988997 17-Feb-2022 12:17:02 40 2245.00 XLON 1988417 17-Feb-2022 12:17:02 35 2245.00 XLON 1988409 17-Feb-2022 12:17:02 250 2245.00 XLON 1988407 17-Feb-2022 12:11:46 1,032 2250.00 XLON 1984666 17-Feb-2022 12:08:50 893 2251.00 XLON 1982287 17-Feb-2022 12:08:26 226 2251.00 XLON 1981994 17-Feb-2022 12:02:42 1,015 2248.00 XLON 1977297 17-Feb-2022 11:59:56 1,102 2246.00 XLON 1975100 17-Feb-2022 11:59:56 1,201 2246.00 XLON 1975098 17-Feb-2022 11:59:56 1,546 2246.00 XLON 1975096 17-Feb-2022 11:52:08 1,052 2243.00 XLON 1968737 17-Feb-2022 11:46:44 1,038 2244.00 XLON 1965111 17-Feb-2022 11:46:44 75 2244.00 XLON 1965109 17-Feb-2022 11:39:57 1,215 2246.00 XLON 1960159 17-Feb-2022 11:33:46 1,018 2245.00 XLON 1956124 17-Feb-2022 11:26:04 1,042 2244.00 XLON 1950688 17-Feb-2022 11:16:33 1,055 2244.00 XLON 1942744 17-Feb-2022 11:10:28 1,070 2243.00 XLON 1937836 17-Feb-2022 11:04:27 828 2247.00 XLON 1933469 17-Feb-2022 11:04:27 148 2247.00 XLON 1933467 17-Feb-2022 10:58:40 498 2248.00 XLON 1928179 17-Feb-2022 10:58:40 90 2248.00 XLON 1928177 17-Feb-2022 10:57:05 477 2248.00 XLON 1926958 17-Feb-2022 10:56:28 924 2249.00 XLON 1926388 17-Feb-2022 10:53:45 83 2249.00 XLON 1923483 17-Feb-2022 10:39:07 1,175 2244.00 XLON 1909525 17-Feb-2022 10:35:04 372 2247.00 XLON 1906212 17-Feb-2022 10:35:04 473 2247.00 XLON 1906210 17-Feb-2022 10:34:01 258 2247.00 XLON 1905482 17-Feb-2022 10:21:44 1,034 2247.00 XLON 1895100 17-Feb-2022 10:21:44 7 2247.00 XLON 1895098 17-Feb-2022 10:15:57 1,057 2250.00 XLON 1890393 17-Feb-2022 10:14:57 995 2251.00 XLON 1889529 17-Feb-2022 10:10:49 1,090 2249.00 XLON 1886027 17-Feb-2022 10:04:47 1,121 2251.00 XLON 1880485 17-Feb-2022 10:02:43 632 2251.00 XLON 1878102 17-Feb-2022 10:02:43 148 2251.00 XLON 1878100 17-Feb-2022 10:02:43 360 2251.00 XLON 1878098 17-Feb-2022 10:02:43 1,256 2251.00 XLON 1878096 17-Feb-2022 09:57:08 1,031 2246.00 XLON 1871191 17-Feb-2022 09:54:14 128 2245.00 XLON 1866316

17-Feb-2022 09:54:14 115 2245.00 XLON 1866318 17-Feb-2022 09:54:14 662 2245.00 XLON 1866320 17-Feb-2022 09:54:14 128 2245.00 XLON 1866322 17-Feb-2022 09:45:03 681 2244.00 XLON 1851729 17-Feb-2022 09:45:03 425 2244.00 XLON 1851731 17-Feb-2022 09:40:14 46 2247.00 XLON 1844379 17-Feb-2022 09:40:14 187 2247.00 XLON 1844373 17-Feb-2022 09:40:14 37 2247.00 XLON 1844371 17-Feb-2022 09:40:14 233 2247.00 XLON 1844369 17-Feb-2022 09:34:04 891 2245.00 XLON 1834940 17-Feb-2022 09:34:04 271 2245.00 XLON 1834938 17-Feb-2022 09:28:03 460 2247.00 XLON 1826072 17-Feb-2022 09:28:03 1,038 2247.00 XLON 1826070 17-Feb-2022 09:20:57 979 2243.00 XLON 1816272 17-Feb-2022 09:20:57 133 2243.00 XLON 1816270 17-Feb-2022 09:18:08 979 2243.00 XLON 1812095 17-Feb-2022 09:16:12 93 2243.00 XLON 1809472 17-Feb-2022 09:16:12 553 2243.00 XLON 1809470 17-Feb-2022 09:16:12 553 2243.00 XLON 1809468 17-Feb-2022 09:16:12 162 2243.00 XLON 1809464 17-Feb-2022 09:16:12 75 2243.00 XLON 1809466 17-Feb-2022 09:15:16 575 2241.00 XLON 1807844 17-Feb-2022 09:14:19 646 2241.00 XLON 1806517 17-Feb-2022 09:14:19 383 2241.00 XLON 1806515 17-Feb-2022 09:13:13 570 2242.00 XLON 1804826 17-Feb-2022 09:12:42 592 2242.00 XLON 1803983 17-Feb-2022 09:11:41 588 2242.00 XLON 1802598 17-Feb-2022 09:11:40 284 2243.00 XLON 1802588 17-Feb-2022 09:11:40 300 2243.00 XLON 1802586 17-Feb-2022 09:11:40 677 2243.00 XLON 1802584 17-Feb-2022 09:11:40 503 2243.00 XLON 1802582 17-Feb-2022 09:11:15 650 2243.00 XLON 1802106 17-Feb-2022 09:08:51 1,079 2245.00 XLON 1798776 17-Feb-2022 09:03:37 1,217 2246.00 XLON 1791676 17-Feb-2022 09:00:20 446 2250.00 XLON 1785523 17-Feb-2022 09:00:20 638 2250.00 XLON 1785521 17-Feb-2022 08:55:27 1,115 2254.00 XLON 1778555 17-Feb-2022 08:55:27 684 2254.00 XLON 1778553 17-Feb-2022 08:55:27 40 2254.00 XLON 1778550 17-Feb-2022 08:55:27 394 2254.00 XLON 1778547 17-Feb-2022 08:53:11 55 2249.00 XLON 1774553 17-Feb-2022 08:49:12 1,065 2246.00 XLON 1766430 17-Feb-2022 08:45:53 1,133 2250.00 XLON 1759471 17-Feb-2022 08:45:53 12 2250.00 XLON 1759469 17-Feb-2022 08:42:44 782 2254.00 XLON 1752899 17-Feb-2022 08:42:44 300 2254.00 XLON 1752897 17-Feb-2022 08:39:58 251 2256.00 XLON 1748239 17-Feb-2022 08:39:58 382 2256.00 XLON 1748237 17-Feb-2022 08:39:58 148 2256.00 XLON 1748235 17-Feb-2022 08:39:58 300 2256.00 XLON 1748233