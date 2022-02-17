RELX : Transactions in own shares - Form 6-K
Transactions in own shares
RELX PLC announces that today it purchased through UBS AG London Branch 145,022 RELX PLC ordinary shares of 14
51/ 116 pence each on the London Stock Exchange at a price of 2245.0132 pence per share. The purchased shares will be held as treasury shares. Following the above purchase, RELX PLC holds 50,663,925 ordinary shares in treasury, and has 1,934,542,118 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). Since 4 January 2022 RELX PLC has purchased 576,246 shares.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases made by UBS AG London Branch is set out below.
RELX PLC
Transaction details: RELX PLC ordinary shares of 14
51/ 116 pence each
Issuer name:
RELX PLC
ISIN:
GB00B2B0DG97
Intermediary name:
UBS AG London Branch
Intermediary Code:
UBSWGB2L
Timezone:
UTC
Currency:
GBP
Aggregated information
Date of purchase:
17 February 2022
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
145,022
Volume weighted average price paid per share (p):
2245.0132
Disaggregated information
