  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  RELX PLC
  News
  Summary
    REL   GB00B2B0DG97

RELX PLC

(REL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/17 11:39:25 am
2240 GBX   -0.93%
12:28pRELX : Transactions in own shares - Form 6-K
PU
07:49aMorgan Stanley Keeps Relx At Overweight, Trims PT
MT
02/15RELX : Director/ PDMR Shareholdings - Form 6-K
PU
RELX : Transactions in own shares - Form 6-K

02/17/2022 | 12:28pm EST
Transactions in own shares

RELX PLC announces that today it purchased through UBS AG London Branch 145,022 RELX PLC ordinary shares of 14 51/116 pence each on the London Stock Exchange at a price of 2245.0132 pence per share. The purchased shares will be held as treasury shares. Following the above purchase, RELX PLC holds 50,663,925 ordinary shares in treasury, and has 1,934,542,118 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). Since 4 January 2022 RELX PLC has purchased 576,246 shares.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases made by UBS AG London Branch is set out below.

RELX PLC

Transaction details: RELX PLC ordinary shares of 14 51/116 pence each

Issuer name:

RELX PLC

ISIN:

GB00B2B0DG97

Intermediary name:

UBS AG London Branch

Intermediary Code:

UBSWGB2L

Timezone:

UTC

Currency:

GBP

Aggregated information

Date of purchase:

17 February 2022

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

145,022

Volume weighted average price paid per share (p):

2245.0132

Disaggregated information

Transaction Date

Transaction Time

Volume

Price (p)

Platform Code

MatchId

17-Feb-2022

16:23:52

236

2240.00

XLON

2355790

17-Feb-2022

16:23:52

278

2240.00

XLON

2355786

17-Feb-2022

16:23:52

361

2240.00

XLON

2355788

17-Feb-2022

16:23:52

33

2240.00

XLON

2355784

17-Feb-2022

16:23:52

143

2240.00

XLON

2355782

17-Feb-2022

16:23:52

180

2240.00

XLON

2355780

17-Feb-2022

16:23:52

174

2240.00

XLON

2355778

17-Feb-2022

16:20:42

181

2237.00

XLON

2349380

17-Feb-2022

16:20:42

42

2237.00

XLON

2349378

17-Feb-2022

16:20:42

834

2237.00

XLON

2349376

17-Feb-2022

16:20:42

148

2237.00

XLON

2349374

17-Feb-2022

16:19:08

1,108

2238.00

XLON

2345600

17-Feb-2022

16:15:20

69

2238.00

XLON

2337161

17-Feb-2022

16:15:20

581

2238.00

XLON

2337159

17-Feb-2022

16:15:20

280

2238.00

XLON

2337157

17-Feb-2022

16:15:20

275

2238.00

XLON

2337155

17-Feb-2022

16:15:20

1,105

2238.00

XLON

2337153

17-Feb-2022

16:11:15

183

2237.00

XLON

2328940

17-Feb-2022

16:11:15

294

2237.00

XLON

2328942

17-Feb-2022

16:11:15

209

2237.00

XLON

2328944

17-Feb-2022

16:11:15

371

2237.00

XLON

2328946

17-Feb-2022

16:08:54

479

2237.00

XLON

2324705

17-Feb-2022

16:08:26

557

2237.00

XLON

2323847

17-Feb-2022

16:05:20

388

2237.00

XLON

2318689

17-Feb-2022

16:05:20

261

2237.00

XLON

2318687

17-Feb-2022

16:05:20

94

2237.00

XLON

2318685

17-Feb-2022

16:05:20

337

2237.00

XLON

2318683

17-Feb-2022

15:59:58

1,049

2237.00

XLON

2310199

17-Feb-2022

15:57:13

916

2234.00

XLON

2305069

17-Feb-2022

15:57:13

110

2234.00

XLON

2305067

17-Feb-2022

15:57:11

2

2234.00

XLON

2305036

17-Feb-2022

15:51:32

198

2235.00

XLON

2295631

17-Feb-2022

15:51:32

300

2235.00

XLON

2295629

17-Feb-2022

15:51:32

440

2235.00

XLON

2295627

17-Feb-2022

15:51:32

148

2235.00

XLON

2295625

17-Feb-2022

15:47:05

441

2236.00

XLON

2287942

17-Feb-2022

15:47:05

622

2236.00

XLON

2287944

17-Feb-2022

15:45:10

993

2235.00

XLON

2282713

17-Feb-2022

15:45:10

173

2235.00

XLON

2282711

17-Feb-2022

15:40:14

113

2235.00

XLON

2274656

17-Feb-2022

15:40:14

247

2235.00

XLON

2274654

17-Feb-2022

15:40:14

490

2235.00

XLON

2274652

17-Feb-2022

15:40:14

300

2235.00

XLON

2274650

17-Feb-2022

15:40:14

341

2235.00

XLON

2274648

17-Feb-2022

15:40:05

836

2235.00

XLON

2274144

17-Feb-2022

15:32:45

1,063

2236.00

XLON

2261308

17-Feb-2022

15:28:30

562

2235.00

XLON

2253203

17-Feb-2022

15:28:25

428

2235.00

XLON

2253026

17-Feb-2022

15:22:59

1,119

2237.00

XLON

2241509

17-Feb-2022

15:16:36

1,075

2239.00

XLON

2229514

17-Feb-2022

15:12:46

1,145

2236.00

XLON

2223323

17-Feb-2022

15:09:40

300

2234.00

XLON

2218471

17-Feb-2022

15:09:40

254

2234.00

XLON

2218473

17-Feb-2022

15:09:40

280

2234.00

XLON

2218475

17-Feb-2022

15:09:40

163

2234.00

XLON

2218477

17-Feb-2022

15:08:15

734

2236.00

XLON

2215053

17-Feb-2022

15:08:15

245

2236.00

XLON

2215051

17-Feb-2022

15:08:09

10

2236.00

XLON

2214899

17-Feb-2022

15:08:08

110

2236.00

XLON

2214876

17-Feb-2022

15:08:08

16

2236.00

XLON

2214874

17-Feb-2022

15:04:23

18

2237.00

XLON

2207538

17-Feb-2022

15:04:23

844

2237.00

XLON

2207532

17-Feb-2022

15:04:23

66

2237.00

XLON

2207536

17-Feb-2022

15:04:23

82

2237.00

XLON

2207534

17-Feb-2022

15:04:18

20

2237.00

XLON

2207421

17-Feb-2022

15:04:17

9

2237.00

XLON

2207376

17-Feb-2022

15:02:43

1

2234.00

XLON

2203985

17-Feb-2022

15:02:16

173

2234.00

XLON

2203180

17-Feb-2022

14:55:57

1,001

2235.00

XLON

2188503

17-Feb-2022

14:55:57

216

2235.00

XLON

2188501

17-Feb-2022

14:54:17

611

2237.00

XLON

2185068

17-Feb-2022

14:54:17

420

2237.00

XLON

2185070

17-Feb-2022

14:53:56

1,184

2238.00

XLON

2184133

17-Feb-2022

14:53:32

1,166

2239.00

XLON

2183413

17-Feb-2022

14:53:23

80

2239.00

XLON

2183042

17-Feb-2022

14:53:23

100

2239.00

XLON

2183040

17-Feb-2022

14:53:22

300

2239.00

XLON

2182953

17-Feb-2022

14:53:22

100

2239.00

XLON

2182951

17-Feb-2022

14:53:22

300

2239.00

XLON

2182949

17-Feb-2022

14:53:22

100

2239.00

XLON

2182943

17-Feb-2022

14:53:22

100

2239.00

XLON

2182941

17-Feb-2022

14:53:22

100

2239.00

XLON

2182939

17-Feb-2022

14:53:22

3

2239.00

XLON

2182937

17-Feb-2022

14:52:38

977

2237.00

XLON

2181634

17-Feb-2022

14:52:37

50

2237.00

XLON

2181626

17-Feb-2022

14:52:19

22

2236.00

XLON

2180922

17-Feb-2022

14:52:19

202

2236.00

XLON

2180920

17-Feb-2022

14:52:19

125

2236.00

XLON

2180918

17-Feb-2022

14:52:19

50

2236.00

XLON

2180910

17-Feb-2022

14:52:19

100

2236.00

XLON

2180900

17-Feb-2022

14:52:19

100

2236.00

XLON

2180896

17-Feb-2022

14:52:19

67

2236.00

XLON

2180894

17-Feb-2022

14:52:18

100

2236.00

XLON

2180877

17-Feb-2022

14:52:18

56

2236.00

XLON

2180860

17-Feb-2022

14:52:17

100

2236.00

XLON

2180857

17-Feb-2022

14:52:17

11

2236.00

XLON

2180855

17-Feb-2022

14:52:16

100

2236.00

XLON

2180816

17-Feb-2022

14:50:50

1,049

2237.00

XLON

2177329

17-Feb-2022

14:49:36

488

2238.00

XLON

2175084

17-Feb-2022

14:49:36

658

2238.00

XLON

2175086

17-Feb-2022

14:48:48

1,205

2239.00

XLON

2173633

17-Feb-2022

14:48:48

367

2239.00

XLON

2173631

17-Feb-2022

14:48:48

100

2239.00

XLON

2173629

17-Feb-2022

14:48:48

67

2239.00

XLON

2173627

17-Feb-2022

14:48:48

100

2239.00

XLON

2173625

17-Feb-2022

14:48:48

536

2239.00

XLON

2173623

17-Feb-2022

14:48:24

260

2240.00

XLON

2172611

17-Feb-2022

14:48:24

753

2240.00

XLON

2172613

17-Feb-2022

14:48:23

100

2240.00

XLON

2172603

17-Feb-2022

14:46:02

119

2238.00

XLON

2167985

17-Feb-2022

14:46:02

994

2238.00

XLON

2167983

17-Feb-2022

14:45:08

1,038

2239.00

XLON

2166137

17-Feb-2022

14:45:08

61

2239.00

XLON

2166135

17-Feb-2022

14:40:08

1,105

2240.00

XLON

2155300

17-Feb-2022

14:37:19

1,121

2241.00

XLON

2149563

17-Feb-2022

14:33:47

316

2244.00

XLON

2141871

17-Feb-2022

14:33:47

102

2244.00

XLON

2141869

17-Feb-2022

14:33:47

84

2244.00

XLON

2141873

17-Feb-2022

14:33:47

677

2244.00

XLON

2141875

17-Feb-2022

14:33:29

574

2245.00

XLON

2141237

17-Feb-2022

14:33:29

616

2245.00

XLON

2141235

17-Feb-2022

14:30:37

1,166

2245.00

XLON

2134409

17-Feb-2022

14:26:48

734

2246.00

XLON

2124545

17-Feb-2022

14:26:44

381

2246.00

XLON

2124496

17-Feb-2022

14:22:19

1,028

2247.00

XLON

2119878

17-Feb-2022

14:17:05

994

2249.00

XLON

2114046

17-Feb-2022

14:14:38

1,213

2250.00

XLON

2111629

17-Feb-2022

14:14:38

1,195

2250.00

XLON

2111595

17-Feb-2022

14:12:04

97

2248.00

XLON

2108318

17-Feb-2022

14:12:03

266

2248.00

XLON

2108262

17-Feb-2022

14:12:03

100

2248.00

XLON

2108260

17-Feb-2022

14:12:03

137

2248.00

XLON

2108258

17-Feb-2022

14:06:55

114

2246.00

XLON

2100815

17-Feb-2022

14:06:55

210

2246.00

XLON

2100813

17-Feb-2022

14:06:44

825

2246.00

XLON

2100597

17-Feb-2022

13:56:02

1,101

2245.00

XLON

2086688

17-Feb-2022

13:53:47

1,207

2246.00

XLON

2083878

17-Feb-2022

13:47:33

600

2245.00

XLON

2075749

17-Feb-2022

13:47:33

546

2245.00

XLON

2075747

17-Feb-2022

13:45:21

984

2245.00

XLON

2073034

17-Feb-2022

13:41:22

1,079

2245.00

XLON

2067739

17-Feb-2022

13:39:49

1,126

2245.00

XLON

2065623

17-Feb-2022

13:34:29

859

2242.00

XLON

2060689

17-Feb-2022

13:34:29

269

2242.00

XLON

2060691

17-Feb-2022

13:29:50

280

2242.00

XLON

2055596

17-Feb-2022

13:29:50

906

2242.00

XLON

2055598

17-Feb-2022

13:26:10

1,135

2243.00

XLON

2052269

17-Feb-2022

13:18:37

994

2244.00

XLON

2044792

17-Feb-2022

13:12:32

159

2242.00

XLON

2039453

17-Feb-2022

13:12:32

900

2242.00

XLON

2039451

17-Feb-2022

13:06:48

54

2248.00

XLON

2033568

17-Feb-2022

13:06:48

955

2248.00

XLON

2033566

17-Feb-2022

13:06:48

47

2248.00

XLON

2033564

17-Feb-2022

13:04:49

1,043

2249.00

XLON

2028630

17-Feb-2022

13:04:05

1,080

2250.00

XLON

2028068

17-Feb-2022

12:54:40

368

2248.00

XLON

2019317

17-Feb-2022

12:54:40

107

2248.00

XLON

2019315

17-Feb-2022

12:54:40

20

2248.00

XLON

2019313

17-Feb-2022

12:54:40

718

2248.00

XLON

2019311

17-Feb-2022

12:49:10

300

2249.00

XLON

2015237

17-Feb-2022

12:49:10

148

2249.00

XLON

2015239

17-Feb-2022

12:49:10

254

2249.00

XLON

2015241

17-Feb-2022

12:49:10

150

2249.00

XLON

2015243

17-Feb-2022

12:49:10

210

2249.00

XLON

2015245

17-Feb-2022

12:49:10

147

2249.00

XLON

2015247

17-Feb-2022

12:49:10

1,003

2249.00

XLON

2015234

17-Feb-2022

12:40:39

1,061

2248.00

XLON

2007942

17-Feb-2022

12:33:25

1,009

2247.00

XLON

2001463

17-Feb-2022

12:28:53

844

2247.00

XLON

1997963

17-Feb-2022

12:28:53

215

2247.00

XLON

1997961

17-Feb-2022

12:25:08

1,123

2248.00

XLON

1995091

17-Feb-2022

12:17:47

342

2245.00

XLON

1989221

17-Feb-2022

12:17:34

418

2245.00

XLON

1988997

17-Feb-2022

12:17:02

40

2245.00

XLON

1988417

17-Feb-2022

12:17:02

35

2245.00

XLON

1988409

17-Feb-2022

12:17:02

250

2245.00

XLON

1988407

17-Feb-2022

12:11:46

1,032

2250.00

XLON

1984666

17-Feb-2022

12:08:50

893

2251.00

XLON

1982287

17-Feb-2022

12:08:26

226

2251.00

XLON

1981994

17-Feb-2022

12:02:42

1,015

2248.00

XLON

1977297

17-Feb-2022

11:59:56

1,102

2246.00

XLON

1975100

17-Feb-2022

11:59:56

1,201

2246.00

XLON

1975098

17-Feb-2022

11:59:56

1,546

2246.00

XLON

1975096

17-Feb-2022

11:52:08

1,052

2243.00

XLON

1968737

17-Feb-2022

11:46:44

1,038

2244.00

XLON

1965111

17-Feb-2022

11:46:44

75

2244.00

XLON

1965109

17-Feb-2022

11:39:57

1,215

2246.00

XLON

1960159

17-Feb-2022

11:33:46

1,018

2245.00

XLON

1956124

17-Feb-2022

11:26:04

1,042

2244.00

XLON

1950688

17-Feb-2022

11:16:33

1,055

2244.00

XLON

1942744

17-Feb-2022

11:10:28

1,070

2243.00

XLON

1937836

17-Feb-2022

11:04:27

828

2247.00

XLON

1933469

17-Feb-2022

11:04:27

148

2247.00

XLON

1933467

17-Feb-2022

10:58:40

498

2248.00

XLON

1928179

17-Feb-2022

10:58:40

90

2248.00

XLON

1928177

17-Feb-2022

10:57:05

477

2248.00

XLON

1926958

17-Feb-2022

10:56:28

924

2249.00

XLON

1926388

17-Feb-2022

10:53:45

83

2249.00

XLON

1923483

17-Feb-2022

10:39:07

1,175

2244.00

XLON

1909525

17-Feb-2022

10:35:04

372

2247.00

XLON

1906212

17-Feb-2022

10:35:04

473

2247.00

XLON

1906210

17-Feb-2022

10:34:01

258

2247.00

XLON

1905482

17-Feb-2022

10:21:44

1,034

2247.00

XLON

1895100

17-Feb-2022

10:21:44

7

2247.00

XLON

1895098

17-Feb-2022

10:15:57

1,057

2250.00

XLON

1890393

17-Feb-2022

10:14:57

995

2251.00

XLON

1889529

17-Feb-2022

10:10:49

1,090

2249.00

XLON

1886027

17-Feb-2022

10:04:47

1,121

2251.00

XLON

1880485

17-Feb-2022

10:02:43

632

2251.00

XLON

1878102

17-Feb-2022

10:02:43

148

2251.00

XLON

1878100

17-Feb-2022

10:02:43

360

2251.00

XLON

1878098

17-Feb-2022

10:02:43

1,256

2251.00

XLON

1878096

17-Feb-2022

09:57:08

1,031

2246.00

XLON

1871191

17-Feb-2022

09:54:14

128

2245.00

XLON

1866316

17-Feb-2022

09:54:14

115

2245.00

XLON

1866318

17-Feb-2022

09:54:14

662

2245.00

XLON

1866320

17-Feb-2022

09:54:14

128

2245.00

XLON

1866322

17-Feb-2022

09:45:03

681

2244.00

XLON

1851729

17-Feb-2022

09:45:03

425

2244.00

XLON

1851731

17-Feb-2022

09:40:14

46

2247.00

XLON

1844379

17-Feb-2022

09:40:14

187

2247.00

XLON

1844373

17-Feb-2022

09:40:14

37

2247.00

XLON

1844371

17-Feb-2022

09:40:14

233

2247.00

XLON

1844369

17-Feb-2022

09:34:04

891

2245.00

XLON

1834940

17-Feb-2022

09:34:04

271

2245.00

XLON

1834938

17-Feb-2022

09:28:03

460

2247.00

XLON

1826072

17-Feb-2022

09:28:03

1,038

2247.00

XLON

1826070

17-Feb-2022

09:20:57

979

2243.00

XLON

1816272

17-Feb-2022

09:20:57

133

2243.00

XLON

1816270

17-Feb-2022

09:18:08

979

2243.00

XLON

1812095

17-Feb-2022

09:16:12

93

2243.00

XLON

1809472

17-Feb-2022

09:16:12

553

2243.00

XLON

1809470

17-Feb-2022

09:16:12

553

2243.00

XLON

1809468

17-Feb-2022

09:16:12

162

2243.00

XLON

1809464

17-Feb-2022

09:16:12

75

2243.00

XLON

1809466

17-Feb-2022

09:15:16

575

2241.00

XLON

1807844

17-Feb-2022

09:14:19

646

2241.00

XLON

1806517

17-Feb-2022

09:14:19

383

2241.00

XLON

1806515

17-Feb-2022

09:13:13

570

2242.00

XLON

1804826

17-Feb-2022

09:12:42

592

2242.00

XLON

1803983

17-Feb-2022

09:11:41

588

2242.00

XLON

1802598

17-Feb-2022

09:11:40

284

2243.00

XLON

1802588

17-Feb-2022

09:11:40

300

2243.00

XLON

1802586

17-Feb-2022

09:11:40

677

2243.00

XLON

1802584

17-Feb-2022

09:11:40

503

2243.00

XLON

1802582

17-Feb-2022

09:11:15

650

2243.00

XLON

1802106

17-Feb-2022

09:08:51

1,079

2245.00

XLON

1798776

17-Feb-2022

09:03:37

1,217

2246.00

XLON

1791676

17-Feb-2022

09:00:20

446

2250.00

XLON

1785523

17-Feb-2022

09:00:20

638

2250.00

XLON

1785521

17-Feb-2022

08:55:27

1,115

2254.00

XLON

1778555

17-Feb-2022

08:55:27

684

2254.00

XLON

1778553

17-Feb-2022

08:55:27

40

2254.00

XLON

1778550

17-Feb-2022

08:55:27

394

2254.00

XLON

1778547

17-Feb-2022

08:53:11

55

2249.00

XLON

1774553

17-Feb-2022

08:49:12

1,065

2246.00

XLON

1766430

17-Feb-2022

08:45:53

1,133

2250.00

XLON

1759471

17-Feb-2022

08:45:53

12

2250.00

XLON

1759469

17-Feb-2022

08:42:44

782

2254.00

XLON

1752899

17-Feb-2022

08:42:44

300

2254.00

XLON

1752897

17-Feb-2022

08:39:58

251

2256.00

XLON

1748239

17-Feb-2022

08:39:58

382

2256.00

XLON

1748237

17-Feb-2022

08:39:58

148

2256.00

XLON

1748235

17-Feb-2022

08:39:58

300

2256.00

XLON

1748233

17-Feb-2022

08:39:33

1,200

2257.00

XLON

1747588

17-Feb-2022

08:37:14

646

2255.00

XLON

1743253

17-Feb-2022

08:37:14

356

2255.00

XLON

1743251

17-Feb-2022

08:34:53

683

2261.00

XLON

1738104

17-Feb-2022

08:34:53

322

2261.00

XLON

1738100

17-Feb-2022

08:34:53

134

2261.00

XLON

1738102

17-Feb-2022

08:32:45

337

2262.00

XLON

1734282

17-Feb-2022

08:32:45

713

2262.00

XLON

1734280

17-Feb-2022

08:29:22

1,126

2259.00

XLON

1727905

17-Feb-2022

08:26:44

1,094

2259.00

XLON

1721972

17-Feb-2022

08:19:12

494

2255.00

XLON

1710116

17-Feb-2022

08:18:49

651

2255.00

XLON

1709279

17-Feb-2022

08:13:42

399

2259.00

XLON

1698402

17-Feb-2022

08:13:42

405

2259.00

XLON

1698404

17-Feb-2022

08:13:42

300

2259.00

XLON

1698399

17-Feb-2022

08:12:25

764

2270.00

XLON

1696354

17-Feb-2022

08:12:25

55

2270.00

XLON

1696352

17-Feb-2022

08:12:25

258

2270.00

XLON

1696350

17-Feb-2022

08:07:48

1,173

2262.00

XLON

1685984

17-Feb-2022

08:03:34

1,013

2260.00

XLON

1678834

17-Feb-2022

08:03:01

181

2261.00

XLON

1677702

17-Feb-2022

08:03:01

929

2261.00

XLON

1677700

Disclaimer

Relx plc published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 17:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
