    REL   GB00B2B0DG97

RELX PLC

(REL)
  Report
02/22 11:35:04 am
2281 GBX   +0.80%
01:11pRELX : Transactions in own shares - Form 6-K
PU
02/25RELX : Transactions in own shares
PU
02/24RELX : Transactions in own shares - Form 6-K
PU
RELX : Transactions in own shares - Form 6-K

02/28/2022 | 01:11pm EST
Transactions in own shares

RELX PLC announces that today it purchased through UBS AG London Branch 144,480 RELX PLC ordinary shares of 14 51/116 pence each on the London Stock Exchange at a price of 2267.7091 pence per share. The purchased shares will be held as treasury shares. Following the above purchase, RELX PLC holds 51,679,210 ordinary shares in treasury, and has 1,933,660,453 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). Since 4 January 2022 RELX PLC has purchased 1,591,531 shares.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases made by UBS AG London Branch is set out below.

RELX PLC

Transaction details: RELX PLC ordinary shares of 14 51/116 pence each

Issuer name:

RELX PLC

ISIN:

GB00B2B0DG97

Intermediary name:

UBS AG London Branch

Intermediary Code:

UBSWGB2L

Timezone:

UTC

Currency:

GBP

Aggregated information

Date of purchase:

28 February 2022

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

144,480

Volume weighted average price paid per share (p):

2267.7091

Disaggregated information

Transaction Date

Transaction Time

Volume

Price (p)

Platform Code

MatchId

28-Feb-2022

16:22:49

185

2279.00

XLON

2803540

28-Feb-2022

16:22:49

175

2279.00

XLON

2803536

28-Feb-2022

16:22:49

760

2279.00

XLON

2803538

28-Feb-2022

16:21:28

152

2277.00

XLON

2798414

28-Feb-2022

16:21:28

149

2277.00

XLON

2798412

28-Feb-2022

16:21:28

300

2277.00

XLON

2798410

28-Feb-2022

16:21:28

434

2277.00

XLON

2798408

28-Feb-2022

16:20:55

300

2277.00

XLON

2796495

28-Feb-2022

16:20:55

149

2277.00

XLON

2796493

28-Feb-2022

16:20:55

184

2277.00

XLON

2796491

28-Feb-2022

16:20:55

135

2277.00

XLON

2796489

28-Feb-2022

16:20:20

31

2275.00

XLON

2794405

28-Feb-2022

16:18:20

643

2274.00

XLON

2785056

28-Feb-2022

16:18:20

300

2274.00

XLON

2785054

28-Feb-2022

16:18:20

167

2274.00

XLON

2785058

28-Feb-2022

16:16:10

995

2275.00

XLON

2776712

28-Feb-2022

16:14:01

733

2273.00

XLON

2769500

28-Feb-2022

16:13:20

186

2273.00

XLON

2767285

28-Feb-2022

16:13:20

134

2273.00

XLON

2767283

28-Feb-2022

16:13:05

280

2274.00

XLON

2766618

28-Feb-2022

16:10:40

274

2273.00

XLON

2759108

28-Feb-2022

16:10:40

729

2273.00

XLON

2759106

28-Feb-2022

16:08:22

1,034

2273.00

XLON

2751585

28-Feb-2022

16:07:10

1,100

2272.00

XLON

2748031

28-Feb-2022

16:05:29

149

2272.00

XLON

2743174

28-Feb-2022

16:05:29

300

2272.00

XLON

2743172

28-Feb-2022

16:02:59

307

2273.00

XLON

2735167

28-Feb-2022

16:02:59

285

2273.00

XLON

2735165

28-Feb-2022

16:02:59

551

2273.00

XLON

2735163

28-Feb-2022

16:02:29

138

2273.00

XLON

2733400

28-Feb-2022

16:00:13

1,028

2272.00

XLON

2726745

28-Feb-2022

15:58:02

896

2271.00

XLON

2718790

28-Feb-2022

15:58:02

209

2271.00

XLON

2718788

28-Feb-2022

15:55:45

773

2272.00

XLON

2711302

28-Feb-2022

15:55:45

310

2272.00

XLON

2711300

28-Feb-2022

15:51:54

1,144

2271.00

XLON

2700802

28-Feb-2022

15:50:09

993

2271.00

XLON

2695666

28-Feb-2022

15:47:55

1,047

2274.00

XLON

2689319

28-Feb-2022

15:44:59

146

2272.00

XLON

2680420

28-Feb-2022

15:44:59

864

2272.00

XLON

2680418

28-Feb-2022

15:41:34

744

2269.00

XLON

2671292

28-Feb-2022

15:41:34

427

2269.00

XLON

2671290

28-Feb-2022

15:39:19

810

2268.00

XLON

2663963

28-Feb-2022

15:37:51

1,020

2266.00

XLON

2659031

28-Feb-2022

15:34:34

1,081

2264.00

XLON

2648143

28-Feb-2022

15:32:33

81

2262.00

XLON

2642437

28-Feb-2022

15:32:33

1,000

2262.00

XLON

2642435

28-Feb-2022

15:28:36

978

2261.00

XLON

2630607

28-Feb-2022

15:28:36

245

2261.00

XLON

2630605

28-Feb-2022

15:26:04

1,108

2257.00

XLON

2623039

28-Feb-2022

15:23:09

54

2255.00

XLON

2611334

28-Feb-2022

15:23:09

180

2255.00

XLON

2611332

28-Feb-2022

15:23:09

170

2255.00

XLON

2611330

28-Feb-2022

15:23:09

435

2255.00

XLON

2611328

28-Feb-2022

15:22:13

1,178

2255.00

XLON

2608452

28-Feb-2022

15:18:30

1,144

2253.00

XLON

2596276

28-Feb-2022

15:15:55

209

2256.00

XLON

2588596

28-Feb-2022

15:15:55

885

2256.00

XLON

2588594

28-Feb-2022

15:13:25

1,081

2256.00

XLON

2581047

28-Feb-2022

15:10:02

18

2258.00

XLON

2569716

28-Feb-2022

15:10:02

1,217

2258.00

XLON

2569714

28-Feb-2022

15:05:57

1,199

2259.00

XLON

2556623

28-Feb-2022

15:04:50

1,212

2262.00

XLON

2552971

28-Feb-2022

15:01:03

383

2265.00

XLON

2540299

28-Feb-2022

15:01:03

622

2265.00

XLON

2540297

28-Feb-2022

15:01:03

203

2265.00

XLON

2540295

28-Feb-2022

14:57:55

1,190

2266.00

XLON

2527949

28-Feb-2022

14:54:38

1,186

2267.00

XLON

2516852

28-Feb-2022

14:51:58

7

2268.00

XLON

2508181

28-Feb-2022

14:51:58

307

2268.00

XLON

2508179

28-Feb-2022

14:51:55

253

2268.00

XLON

2508027

28-Feb-2022

14:51:51

196

2268.00

XLON

2507891

28-Feb-2022

14:51:48

253

2268.00

XLON

2507807

28-Feb-2022

14:50:19

30

2269.00

XLON

2502966

28-Feb-2022

14:50:19

100

2269.00

XLON

2502964

28-Feb-2022

14:50:19

804

2269.00

XLON

2502962

28-Feb-2022

14:50:19

130

2269.00

XLON

2502960

28-Feb-2022

14:47:54

1,149

2268.00

XLON

2493565

28-Feb-2022

14:43:58

1,149

2264.00

XLON

2479698

28-Feb-2022

14:41:04

652

2266.00

XLON

2469278

28-Feb-2022

14:41:04

136

2266.00

XLON

2469276

28-Feb-2022

14:41:04

133

2266.00

XLON

2469274

28-Feb-2022

14:41:04

303

2266.00

XLON

2469272

28-Feb-2022

14:38:46

129

2264.00

XLON

2460514

28-Feb-2022

14:38:33

918

2264.00

XLON

2459771

28-Feb-2022

14:36:53

1,150

2264.00

XLON

2452501

28-Feb-2022

14:34:02

518

2264.00

XLON

2441134

28-Feb-2022

14:34:02

701

2264.00

XLON

2441136

28-Feb-2022

14:32:32

792

2267.00

XLON

2435174

28-Feb-2022

14:32:32

216

2267.00

XLON

2435172

28-Feb-2022

14:30:32

1,002

2264.00

XLON

2427216

28-Feb-2022

14:29:21

806

2265.00

XLON

2415814

28-Feb-2022

14:29:21

355

2265.00

XLON

2415812

28-Feb-2022

14:25:13

1,022

2267.00

XLON

2407296

28-Feb-2022

14:21:25

1,098

2269.00

XLON

2400074

28-Feb-2022

14:16:02

205

2271.00

XLON

2390350

28-Feb-2022

14:16:02

152

2271.00

XLON

2390348

28-Feb-2022

14:16:02

300

2271.00

XLON

2390346

28-Feb-2022

14:16:02

149

2271.00

XLON

2390344

28-Feb-2022

14:16:02

236

2271.00

XLON

2390342

28-Feb-2022

14:12:47

1,122

2269.00

XLON

2383887

28-Feb-2022

14:09:08

998

2269.00

XLON

2378123

28-Feb-2022

14:04:41

698

2269.00

XLON

2370461

28-Feb-2022

14:04:41

352

2269.00

XLON

2370459

28-Feb-2022

13:59:54

922

2266.00

XLON

2361930

28-Feb-2022

13:56:28

3

2268.00

XLON

2356293

28-Feb-2022

13:56:28

1,001

2268.00

XLON

2356291

28-Feb-2022

13:53:49

300

2270.00

XLON

2352192

28-Feb-2022

13:53:49

149

2270.00

XLON

2352190

28-Feb-2022

13:52:18

1,134

2272.00

XLON

2349343

28-Feb-2022

13:44:47

834

2267.00

XLON

2335700

28-Feb-2022

13:44:47

395

2267.00

XLON

2335698

28-Feb-2022

13:38:57

1,158

2271.00

XLON

2324054

28-Feb-2022

13:33:56

581

2275.00

XLON

2314810

28-Feb-2022

13:33:56

230

2275.00

XLON

2314808

28-Feb-2022

13:33:56

300

2275.00

XLON

2314806

28-Feb-2022

13:30:50

1,156

2279.00

XLON

2309684

28-Feb-2022

13:22:49

947

2275.00

XLON

2298669

28-Feb-2022

13:22:49

223

2275.00

XLON

2298667

28-Feb-2022

13:16:05

1,189

2277.00

XLON

2289793

28-Feb-2022

13:08:40

141

2280.00

XLON

2279405

28-Feb-2022

13:08:40

152

2280.00

XLON

2279403

28-Feb-2022

13:08:40

915

2280.00

XLON

2279401

28-Feb-2022

13:04:55

776

2283.00

XLON

2274542

28-Feb-2022

13:04:55

264

2283.00

XLON

2274540

28-Feb-2022

12:57:14

1,149

2287.00

XLON

2263619

28-Feb-2022

12:55:32

1,185

2289.00

XLON

2261062

28-Feb-2022

12:49:02

1,163

2286.00

XLON

2249072

28-Feb-2022

12:39:27

995

2288.00

XLON

2236014

28-Feb-2022

12:35:03

691

2286.00

XLON

2230192

28-Feb-2022

12:35:03

329

2286.00

XLON

2230190

28-Feb-2022

12:31:08

999

2286.00

XLON

2226154

28-Feb-2022

12:22:31

1,067

2282.00

XLON

2216223

28-Feb-2022

12:22:31

163

2282.00

XLON

2216225

28-Feb-2022

12:15:08

306

2276.00

XLON

2208549

28-Feb-2022

12:15:08

880

2276.00

XLON

2208547

28-Feb-2022

12:10:19

1,138

2277.00

XLON

2203659

28-Feb-2022

12:10:19

86

2277.00

XLON

2203657

28-Feb-2022

12:02:41

1,157

2279.00

XLON

2194726

28-Feb-2022

11:56:17

473

2279.00

XLON

2187003

28-Feb-2022

11:56:17

223

2279.00

XLON

2187001

28-Feb-2022

11:56:17

300

2279.00

XLON

2186999

28-Feb-2022

11:56:17

240

2279.00

XLON

2186997

28-Feb-2022

11:51:18

1,081

2275.00

XLON

2180779

28-Feb-2022

11:46:38

323

2272.00

XLON

2174321

28-Feb-2022

11:46:38

758

2272.00

XLON

2174319

28-Feb-2022

11:40:17

832

2275.00

XLON

2166533

28-Feb-2022

11:40:17

348

2275.00

XLON

2166535

28-Feb-2022

11:34:50

1,059

2274.00

XLON

2159293

28-Feb-2022

11:34:50

96

2274.00

XLON

2159291

28-Feb-2022

11:26:12

1,035

2272.00

XLON

2148629

28-Feb-2022

11:25:47

994

2273.00

XLON

2148090

28-Feb-2022

11:14:17

1,185

2274.00

XLON

2133610

28-Feb-2022

11:14:17

39

2274.00

XLON

2133608

28-Feb-2022

11:09:43

1,031

2273.00

XLON

2128065

28-Feb-2022

11:02:39

1,062

2276.00

XLON

2117897

28-Feb-2022

11:02:39

139

2276.00

XLON

2117895

28-Feb-2022

10:57:20

1,117

2270.00

XLON

2110307

28-Feb-2022

10:52:47

975

2268.00

XLON

2102869

28-Feb-2022

10:52:45

81

2268.00

XLON

2102843

28-Feb-2022

10:49:59

1,059

2268.00

XLON

2098704

28-Feb-2022

10:40:20

844

2265.00

XLON

2084799

28-Feb-2022

10:40:20

253

2265.00

XLON

2084801

28-Feb-2022

10:35:05

1,090

2265.00

XLON

2076304

28-Feb-2022

10:28:50

1,096

2262.00

XLON

2065911

28-Feb-2022

10:23:00

1,207

2264.00

XLON

2052585

28-Feb-2022

10:17:17

1,158

2267.00

XLON

2043763

28-Feb-2022

10:12:11

494

2266.00

XLON

2036565

28-Feb-2022

10:12:11

420

2266.00

XLON

2036563

28-Feb-2022

10:12:11

140

2266.00

XLON

2036561

28-Feb-2022

10:06:28

1,182

2273.00

XLON

2027932

28-Feb-2022

10:02:45

1,041

2268.00

XLON

2022673

28-Feb-2022

09:56:24

1,124

2260.00

XLON

2005406

28-Feb-2022

09:54:04

1,006

2261.00

XLON

1997366

28-Feb-2022

09:47:07

1,075

2266.00

XLON

1975933

28-Feb-2022

09:43:41

1,207

2266.00

XLON

1963641

28-Feb-2022

09:39:05

416

2263.00

XLON

1948208

28-Feb-2022

09:39:05

685

2263.00

XLON

1948206

28-Feb-2022

09:33:37

621

2264.00

XLON

1929110

28-Feb-2022

09:33:37

591

2264.00

XLON

1929108

28-Feb-2022

09:28:42

581

2266.00

XLON

1912218

28-Feb-2022

09:28:42

616

2266.00

XLON

1912216

28-Feb-2022

09:25:45

1,126

2272.00

XLON

1906191

28-Feb-2022

09:20:58

732

2276.00

XLON

1895375

28-Feb-2022

09:20:58

183

2276.00

XLON

1895373

28-Feb-2022

09:20:58

148

2276.00

XLON

1895371

28-Feb-2022

09:18:33

1,105

2278.00

XLON

1890377

28-Feb-2022

09:12:47

551

2283.00

XLON

1879650

28-Feb-2022

09:12:44

622

2283.00

XLON

1879497

28-Feb-2022

09:08:20

1,222

2280.00

XLON

1870232

28-Feb-2022

09:03:45

1,217

2275.00

XLON

1859125

28-Feb-2022

09:00:19

953

2275.00

XLON

1850841

28-Feb-2022

09:00:19

245

2275.00

XLON

1850839

28-Feb-2022

08:55:30

300

2271.00

XLON

1837705

28-Feb-2022

08:55:30

152

2271.00

XLON

1837703

28-Feb-2022

08:55:30

347

2271.00

XLON

1837701

28-Feb-2022

08:55:30

149

2271.00

XLON

1837699

28-Feb-2022

08:52:53

999

2270.00

XLON

1830668

28-Feb-2022

08:49:12

1,191

2268.00

XLON

1817923

28-Feb-2022

08:44:44

73

2265.00

XLON

1806598

28-Feb-2022

08:44:44

1,133

2265.00

XLON

1806596

28-Feb-2022

08:43:34

165

2262.00

XLON

1803064

28-Feb-2022

08:39:23

300

2263.00

XLON

1790582

28-Feb-2022

08:39:23

220

2263.00

XLON

1790580

28-Feb-2022

08:39:23

633

2263.00

XLON

1790584

28-Feb-2022

08:36:39

1,104

2268.00

XLON

1780903

28-Feb-2022

08:33:18

1,084

2266.00

XLON

1771351

28-Feb-2022

08:30:53

1,097

2265.00

XLON

1764063

28-Feb-2022

08:27:21

365

2261.00

XLON

1754335

28-Feb-2022

08:27:21

864

2261.00

XLON

1754333

28-Feb-2022

08:23:36

244

2265.00

XLON

1745058

28-Feb-2022

08:23:36

773

2265.00

XLON

1745056

28-Feb-2022

08:20:21

1,211

2263.00

XLON

1735533

28-Feb-2022

08:16:58

224

2256.00

XLON

1726640

28-Feb-2022

08:16:58

945

2256.00

XLON

1726637

28-Feb-2022

08:14:25

372

2247.00

XLON

1718813

28-Feb-2022

08:14:25

743

2247.00

XLON

1718777

28-Feb-2022

08:12:22

1,088

2251.00

XLON

1712160

28-Feb-2022

08:10:20

1,141

2249.00

XLON

1706690

28-Feb-2022

08:08:01

1,110

2242.00

XLON

1692664

28-Feb-2022

08:06:04

563

2233.00

XLON

1686716

28-Feb-2022

08:03:52

300

2242.00

XLON

1681156

28-Feb-2022

08:03:52

546

2241.00

XLON

1681154

28-Feb-2022

08:03:52

414

2241.00

XLON

1681152

28-Feb-2022

08:03:52

168

2241.00

XLON

1681150

28-Feb-2022

08:02:32

1,180

2245.00

XLON

1676427

28-Feb-2022

08:00:39

231

2230.00

XLON

1669983

28-Feb-2022

08:00:39

994

2230.00

XLON

1669981

28-Feb-2022

08:00:20

266

2221.00

XLON

1667131

28-Feb-2022

08:00:20

368

2221.00

XLON

1667129

28-Feb-2022

08:00:20

316

2221.00

XLON

1667127

28-Feb-2022

08:00:20

299

2220.00

XLON

1667124

28-Feb-2022

08:00:20

79

2219.00

XLON

1667122

Disclaimer

Relx plc published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 18:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
