RELX : Transactions in own shares - Form 6-K

Transactions in own shares

RELX PLC announces that today it purchased through UBS AG London Branch 144,480 RELX PLC ordinary shares of 14 51/ 116 pence each on the London Stock Exchange at a price of 2267.7091 pence per share. The purchased shares will be held as treasury shares. Following the above purchase, RELX PLC holds 51,679,210 ordinary shares in treasury, and has 1,933,660,453 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). Since 4 January 2022 RELX PLC has purchased 1,591,531 shares.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases made by UBS AG London Branch is set out below.

RELX PLC

Transaction details: RELX PLC ordinary shares of 14 51/ 116 pence each

Issuer name: RELX PLC ISIN: GB00B2B0DG97 Intermediary name: UBS AG London Branch Intermediary Code: UBSWGB2L Timezone: UTC Currency: GBP

Aggregated information

Date of purchase: 28 February 2022 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 144,480 Volume weighted average price paid per share (p): 2267.7091

Disaggregated information

Transaction Date Transaction Time Volume Price (p) Platform Code MatchId 28-Feb-2022 16:22:49 185 2279.00 XLON 2803540 28-Feb-2022 16:22:49 175 2279.00 XLON 2803536 28-Feb-2022 16:22:49 760 2279.00 XLON 2803538 28-Feb-2022 16:21:28 152 2277.00 XLON 2798414 28-Feb-2022 16:21:28 149 2277.00 XLON 2798412 28-Feb-2022 16:21:28 300 2277.00 XLON 2798410 28-Feb-2022 16:21:28 434 2277.00 XLON 2798408 28-Feb-2022 16:20:55 300 2277.00 XLON 2796495 28-Feb-2022 16:20:55 149 2277.00 XLON 2796493 28-Feb-2022 16:20:55 184 2277.00 XLON 2796491 28-Feb-2022 16:20:55 135 2277.00 XLON 2796489 28-Feb-2022 16:20:20 31 2275.00 XLON 2794405 28-Feb-2022 16:18:20 643 2274.00 XLON 2785056 28-Feb-2022 16:18:20 300 2274.00 XLON 2785054

28-Feb-2022 16:18:20 167 2274.00 XLON 2785058 28-Feb-2022 16:16:10 995 2275.00 XLON 2776712 28-Feb-2022 16:14:01 733 2273.00 XLON 2769500 28-Feb-2022 16:13:20 186 2273.00 XLON 2767285 28-Feb-2022 16:13:20 134 2273.00 XLON 2767283 28-Feb-2022 16:13:05 280 2274.00 XLON 2766618 28-Feb-2022 16:10:40 274 2273.00 XLON 2759108 28-Feb-2022 16:10:40 729 2273.00 XLON 2759106 28-Feb-2022 16:08:22 1,034 2273.00 XLON 2751585 28-Feb-2022 16:07:10 1,100 2272.00 XLON 2748031 28-Feb-2022 16:05:29 149 2272.00 XLON 2743174 28-Feb-2022 16:05:29 300 2272.00 XLON 2743172 28-Feb-2022 16:02:59 307 2273.00 XLON 2735167 28-Feb-2022 16:02:59 285 2273.00 XLON 2735165 28-Feb-2022 16:02:59 551 2273.00 XLON 2735163 28-Feb-2022 16:02:29 138 2273.00 XLON 2733400 28-Feb-2022 16:00:13 1,028 2272.00 XLON 2726745 28-Feb-2022 15:58:02 896 2271.00 XLON 2718790 28-Feb-2022 15:58:02 209 2271.00 XLON 2718788 28-Feb-2022 15:55:45 773 2272.00 XLON 2711302 28-Feb-2022 15:55:45 310 2272.00 XLON 2711300 28-Feb-2022 15:51:54 1,144 2271.00 XLON 2700802 28-Feb-2022 15:50:09 993 2271.00 XLON 2695666 28-Feb-2022 15:47:55 1,047 2274.00 XLON 2689319 28-Feb-2022 15:44:59 146 2272.00 XLON 2680420 28-Feb-2022 15:44:59 864 2272.00 XLON 2680418 28-Feb-2022 15:41:34 744 2269.00 XLON 2671292 28-Feb-2022 15:41:34 427 2269.00 XLON 2671290 28-Feb-2022 15:39:19 810 2268.00 XLON 2663963 28-Feb-2022 15:37:51 1,020 2266.00 XLON 2659031 28-Feb-2022 15:34:34 1,081 2264.00 XLON 2648143 28-Feb-2022 15:32:33 81 2262.00 XLON 2642437 28-Feb-2022 15:32:33 1,000 2262.00 XLON 2642435 28-Feb-2022 15:28:36 978 2261.00 XLON 2630607 28-Feb-2022 15:28:36 245 2261.00 XLON 2630605 28-Feb-2022 15:26:04 1,108 2257.00 XLON 2623039 28-Feb-2022 15:23:09 54 2255.00 XLON 2611334 28-Feb-2022 15:23:09 180 2255.00 XLON 2611332 28-Feb-2022 15:23:09 170 2255.00 XLON 2611330 28-Feb-2022 15:23:09 435 2255.00 XLON 2611328 28-Feb-2022 15:22:13 1,178 2255.00 XLON 2608452 28-Feb-2022 15:18:30 1,144 2253.00 XLON 2596276 28-Feb-2022 15:15:55 209 2256.00 XLON 2588596 28-Feb-2022 15:15:55 885 2256.00 XLON 2588594 28-Feb-2022 15:13:25 1,081 2256.00 XLON 2581047 28-Feb-2022 15:10:02 18 2258.00 XLON 2569716 28-Feb-2022 15:10:02 1,217 2258.00 XLON 2569714 28-Feb-2022 15:05:57 1,199 2259.00 XLON 2556623 28-Feb-2022 15:04:50 1,212 2262.00 XLON 2552971 28-Feb-2022 15:01:03 383 2265.00 XLON 2540299

28-Feb-2022 15:01:03 622 2265.00 XLON 2540297 28-Feb-2022 15:01:03 203 2265.00 XLON 2540295 28-Feb-2022 14:57:55 1,190 2266.00 XLON 2527949 28-Feb-2022 14:54:38 1,186 2267.00 XLON 2516852 28-Feb-2022 14:51:58 7 2268.00 XLON 2508181 28-Feb-2022 14:51:58 307 2268.00 XLON 2508179 28-Feb-2022 14:51:55 253 2268.00 XLON 2508027 28-Feb-2022 14:51:51 196 2268.00 XLON 2507891 28-Feb-2022 14:51:48 253 2268.00 XLON 2507807 28-Feb-2022 14:50:19 30 2269.00 XLON 2502966 28-Feb-2022 14:50:19 100 2269.00 XLON 2502964 28-Feb-2022 14:50:19 804 2269.00 XLON 2502962 28-Feb-2022 14:50:19 130 2269.00 XLON 2502960 28-Feb-2022 14:47:54 1,149 2268.00 XLON 2493565 28-Feb-2022 14:43:58 1,149 2264.00 XLON 2479698 28-Feb-2022 14:41:04 652 2266.00 XLON 2469278 28-Feb-2022 14:41:04 136 2266.00 XLON 2469276 28-Feb-2022 14:41:04 133 2266.00 XLON 2469274 28-Feb-2022 14:41:04 303 2266.00 XLON 2469272 28-Feb-2022 14:38:46 129 2264.00 XLON 2460514 28-Feb-2022 14:38:33 918 2264.00 XLON 2459771 28-Feb-2022 14:36:53 1,150 2264.00 XLON 2452501 28-Feb-2022 14:34:02 518 2264.00 XLON 2441134 28-Feb-2022 14:34:02 701 2264.00 XLON 2441136 28-Feb-2022 14:32:32 792 2267.00 XLON 2435174 28-Feb-2022 14:32:32 216 2267.00 XLON 2435172 28-Feb-2022 14:30:32 1,002 2264.00 XLON 2427216 28-Feb-2022 14:29:21 806 2265.00 XLON 2415814 28-Feb-2022 14:29:21 355 2265.00 XLON 2415812 28-Feb-2022 14:25:13 1,022 2267.00 XLON 2407296 28-Feb-2022 14:21:25 1,098 2269.00 XLON 2400074 28-Feb-2022 14:16:02 205 2271.00 XLON 2390350 28-Feb-2022 14:16:02 152 2271.00 XLON 2390348 28-Feb-2022 14:16:02 300 2271.00 XLON 2390346 28-Feb-2022 14:16:02 149 2271.00 XLON 2390344 28-Feb-2022 14:16:02 236 2271.00 XLON 2390342 28-Feb-2022 14:12:47 1,122 2269.00 XLON 2383887 28-Feb-2022 14:09:08 998 2269.00 XLON 2378123 28-Feb-2022 14:04:41 698 2269.00 XLON 2370461 28-Feb-2022 14:04:41 352 2269.00 XLON 2370459 28-Feb-2022 13:59:54 922 2266.00 XLON 2361930 28-Feb-2022 13:56:28 3 2268.00 XLON 2356293 28-Feb-2022 13:56:28 1,001 2268.00 XLON 2356291 28-Feb-2022 13:53:49 300 2270.00 XLON 2352192 28-Feb-2022 13:53:49 149 2270.00 XLON 2352190 28-Feb-2022 13:52:18 1,134 2272.00 XLON 2349343 28-Feb-2022 13:44:47 834 2267.00 XLON 2335700 28-Feb-2022 13:44:47 395 2267.00 XLON 2335698 28-Feb-2022 13:38:57 1,158 2271.00 XLON 2324054 28-Feb-2022 13:33:56 581 2275.00 XLON 2314810

28-Feb-2022 13:33:56 230 2275.00 XLON 2314808 28-Feb-2022 13:33:56 300 2275.00 XLON 2314806 28-Feb-2022 13:30:50 1,156 2279.00 XLON 2309684 28-Feb-2022 13:22:49 947 2275.00 XLON 2298669 28-Feb-2022 13:22:49 223 2275.00 XLON 2298667 28-Feb-2022 13:16:05 1,189 2277.00 XLON 2289793 28-Feb-2022 13:08:40 141 2280.00 XLON 2279405 28-Feb-2022 13:08:40 152 2280.00 XLON 2279403 28-Feb-2022 13:08:40 915 2280.00 XLON 2279401 28-Feb-2022 13:04:55 776 2283.00 XLON 2274542 28-Feb-2022 13:04:55 264 2283.00 XLON 2274540 28-Feb-2022 12:57:14 1,149 2287.00 XLON 2263619 28-Feb-2022 12:55:32 1,185 2289.00 XLON 2261062 28-Feb-2022 12:49:02 1,163 2286.00 XLON 2249072 28-Feb-2022 12:39:27 995 2288.00 XLON 2236014 28-Feb-2022 12:35:03 691 2286.00 XLON 2230192 28-Feb-2022 12:35:03 329 2286.00 XLON 2230190 28-Feb-2022 12:31:08 999 2286.00 XLON 2226154 28-Feb-2022 12:22:31 1,067 2282.00 XLON 2216223 28-Feb-2022 12:22:31 163 2282.00 XLON 2216225 28-Feb-2022 12:15:08 306 2276.00 XLON 2208549 28-Feb-2022 12:15:08 880 2276.00 XLON 2208547 28-Feb-2022 12:10:19 1,138 2277.00 XLON 2203659 28-Feb-2022 12:10:19 86 2277.00 XLON 2203657 28-Feb-2022 12:02:41 1,157 2279.00 XLON 2194726 28-Feb-2022 11:56:17 473 2279.00 XLON 2187003 28-Feb-2022 11:56:17 223 2279.00 XLON 2187001 28-Feb-2022 11:56:17 300 2279.00 XLON 2186999 28-Feb-2022 11:56:17 240 2279.00 XLON 2186997 28-Feb-2022 11:51:18 1,081 2275.00 XLON 2180779 28-Feb-2022 11:46:38 323 2272.00 XLON 2174321 28-Feb-2022 11:46:38 758 2272.00 XLON 2174319 28-Feb-2022 11:40:17 832 2275.00 XLON 2166533 28-Feb-2022 11:40:17 348 2275.00 XLON 2166535 28-Feb-2022 11:34:50 1,059 2274.00 XLON 2159293 28-Feb-2022 11:34:50 96 2274.00 XLON 2159291 28-Feb-2022 11:26:12 1,035 2272.00 XLON 2148629 28-Feb-2022 11:25:47 994 2273.00 XLON 2148090 28-Feb-2022 11:14:17 1,185 2274.00 XLON 2133610 28-Feb-2022 11:14:17 39 2274.00 XLON 2133608 28-Feb-2022 11:09:43 1,031 2273.00 XLON 2128065 28-Feb-2022 11:02:39 1,062 2276.00 XLON 2117897 28-Feb-2022 11:02:39 139 2276.00 XLON 2117895 28-Feb-2022 10:57:20 1,117 2270.00 XLON 2110307 28-Feb-2022 10:52:47 975 2268.00 XLON 2102869 28-Feb-2022 10:52:45 81 2268.00 XLON 2102843 28-Feb-2022 10:49:59 1,059 2268.00 XLON 2098704 28-Feb-2022 10:40:20 844 2265.00 XLON 2084799 28-Feb-2022 10:40:20 253 2265.00 XLON 2084801 28-Feb-2022 10:35:05 1,090 2265.00 XLON 2076304

28-Feb-2022 10:28:50 1,096 2262.00 XLON 2065911 28-Feb-2022 10:23:00 1,207 2264.00 XLON 2052585 28-Feb-2022 10:17:17 1,158 2267.00 XLON 2043763 28-Feb-2022 10:12:11 494 2266.00 XLON 2036565 28-Feb-2022 10:12:11 420 2266.00 XLON 2036563 28-Feb-2022 10:12:11 140 2266.00 XLON 2036561 28-Feb-2022 10:06:28 1,182 2273.00 XLON 2027932 28-Feb-2022 10:02:45 1,041 2268.00 XLON 2022673 28-Feb-2022 09:56:24 1,124 2260.00 XLON 2005406 28-Feb-2022 09:54:04 1,006 2261.00 XLON 1997366 28-Feb-2022 09:47:07 1,075 2266.00 XLON 1975933 28-Feb-2022 09:43:41 1,207 2266.00 XLON 1963641 28-Feb-2022 09:39:05 416 2263.00 XLON 1948208 28-Feb-2022 09:39:05 685 2263.00 XLON 1948206 28-Feb-2022 09:33:37 621 2264.00 XLON 1929110 28-Feb-2022 09:33:37 591 2264.00 XLON 1929108 28-Feb-2022 09:28:42 581 2266.00 XLON 1912218 28-Feb-2022 09:28:42 616 2266.00 XLON 1912216 28-Feb-2022 09:25:45 1,126 2272.00 XLON 1906191 28-Feb-2022 09:20:58 732 2276.00 XLON 1895375 28-Feb-2022 09:20:58 183 2276.00 XLON 1895373 28-Feb-2022 09:20:58 148 2276.00 XLON 1895371 28-Feb-2022 09:18:33 1,105 2278.00 XLON 1890377 28-Feb-2022 09:12:47 551 2283.00 XLON 1879650 28-Feb-2022 09:12:44 622 2283.00 XLON 1879497 28-Feb-2022 09:08:20 1,222 2280.00 XLON 1870232 28-Feb-2022 09:03:45 1,217 2275.00 XLON 1859125 28-Feb-2022 09:00:19 953 2275.00 XLON 1850841 28-Feb-2022 09:00:19 245 2275.00 XLON 1850839 28-Feb-2022 08:55:30 300 2271.00 XLON 1837705 28-Feb-2022 08:55:30 152 2271.00 XLON 1837703 28-Feb-2022 08:55:30 347 2271.00 XLON 1837701 28-Feb-2022 08:55:30 149 2271.00 XLON 1837699 28-Feb-2022 08:52:53 999 2270.00 XLON 1830668 28-Feb-2022 08:49:12 1,191 2268.00 XLON 1817923 28-Feb-2022 08:44:44 73 2265.00 XLON 1806598 28-Feb-2022 08:44:44 1,133 2265.00 XLON 1806596 28-Feb-2022 08:43:34 165 2262.00 XLON 1803064 28-Feb-2022 08:39:23 300 2263.00 XLON 1790582 28-Feb-2022 08:39:23 220 2263.00 XLON 1790580 28-Feb-2022 08:39:23 633 2263.00 XLON 1790584 28-Feb-2022 08:36:39 1,104 2268.00 XLON 1780903 28-Feb-2022 08:33:18 1,084 2266.00 XLON 1771351 28-Feb-2022 08:30:53 1,097 2265.00 XLON 1764063 28-Feb-2022 08:27:21 365 2261.00 XLON 1754335 28-Feb-2022 08:27:21 864 2261.00 XLON 1754333 28-Feb-2022 08:23:36 244 2265.00 XLON 1745058 28-Feb-2022 08:23:36 773 2265.00 XLON 1745056 28-Feb-2022 08:20:21 1,211 2263.00 XLON 1735533 28-Feb-2022 08:16:58 224 2256.00 XLON 1726640