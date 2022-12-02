Advanced search
    REL   GB00B2B0DG97

RELX PLC

(REL)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-02 am EST
2337.00 GBX   +0.13%
12:54pRelx : Transactions in own shares - Form 6-K
PU
05:08aRELX : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
12/01Relx : Investor presentation - December 2022 01 December 2022
PU
RELX : Transactions in own shares - Form 6-K

12/02/2022 | 12:54pm EST
Transactions in own shares

RELX PLC announces that today it purchased through UBS AG London Branch 60,700 RELX PLC ordinary shares of 14 51/116 pence each on the London Stock Exchange. The purchased shares will be held as treasury shares. Following the above purchase, RELX PLC holds 51,618,448 ordinary shares in treasury, and has 1,915,151,017 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). Since 4 January 2022 RELX PLC has purchased 21,530,769 ordinary shares.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases made by UBS AG London Branch is set out below.

RELX PLC

Transaction details: RELX PLC ordinary shares of 14 51/116 pence each

Issuer name:

RELX PLC

ISIN:

GB00B2B0DG97

Intermediary name:

UBS AG London Branch

Intermediary Code:

UBSWGB2L

Time zone:

UTC

Currency:

GBP

Aggregated information

Date of purchase:

2 December 2022

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

60,700

Highest price paid per share (p):

2356

Lowest price paid per share (p):

2331

Volume weighted average price paid per share (p):

2,342.8044

Disaggregated information

Transaction Date

Transaction Time

Volume

Price (p)

Platform Code

MatchId

02-Dec-2022

16:08:05

17

2339.00

XLON

2216630

02-Dec-2022

16:08:05

512

2339.00

XLON

2216628

02-Dec-2022

16:05:23

965

2339.00

XLON

2213485

02-Dec-2022

16:00:18

1,068

2340.00

XLON

2206882

02-Dec-2022

15:56:26

1,016

2340.00

XLON

2200579

02-Dec-2022

15:56:26

2

2340.00

XLON

2200577

02-Dec-2022

15:50:35

974

2339.00

XLON

2194111

02-Dec-2022

15:47:07

874

2338.00

XLON

2189859

02-Dec-2022

15:41:38

1,078

2337.00

XLON

2183585

02-Dec-2022

15:36:25

1,071

2335.00

XLON

2177823

02-Dec-2022

15:32:52

924

2334.00

XLON

2172056

02-Dec-2022

15:32:52

55

2334.00

XLON

2172054

02-Dec-2022

15:28:17

272

2333.00

XLON

2165812

02-Dec-2022

15:28:17

320

2333.00

XLON

2165810

02-Dec-2022

15:28:17

278

2333.00

XLON

2165814

02-Dec-2022

15:28:17

978

2333.00

XLON

2165808

02-Dec-2022

15:17:57

878

2331.00

XLON

2151612

02-Dec-2022

15:10:46

1,017

2333.00

XLON

2142890

02-Dec-2022

15:10:46

26

2333.00

XLON

2142888

02-Dec-2022

15:06:41

1,018

2333.00

XLON

2136465

02-Dec-2022

15:01:41

69

2336.00

XLON

2128400

02-Dec-2022

15:01:41

69

2336.00

XLON

2128398

02-Dec-2022

15:01:41

782

2336.00

XLON

2128402

02-Dec-2022

14:57:16

93

2334.00

XLON

2118824

02-Dec-2022

14:57:16

986

2334.00

XLON

2118822

02-Dec-2022

14:52:54

915

2333.00

XLON

2112788

02-Dec-2022

14:52:54

125

2333.00

XLON

2112786

02-Dec-2022

14:46:11

980

2335.00

XLON

2103590

02-Dec-2022

14:41:59

948

2333.00

XLON

2096925

02-Dec-2022

14:41:59

86

2333.00

XLON

2096923

02-Dec-2022

14:37:35

1,026

2339.00

XLON

2090433

02-Dec-2022

14:33:51

1,062

2341.00

XLON

2085083

02-Dec-2022

14:31:45

891

2339.00

XLON

2081884

02-Dec-2022

14:30:00

223

2341.00

XLON

2075864

02-Dec-2022

14:30:00

732

2341.00

XLON

2075866

02-Dec-2022

14:17:44

1,053

2342.00

XLON

2064794

02-Dec-2022

14:08:06

974

2341.00

XLON

2056906

02-Dec-2022

14:02:09

957

2342.00

XLON

2052135

02-Dec-2022

13:53:02

1,017

2341.00

XLON

2044179

02-Dec-2022

13:45:29

1,006

2335.00

XLON

2036914

02-Dec-2022

13:38:06

880

2337.00

XLON

2029183

02-Dec-2022

13:34:06

971

2331.00

XLON

2023087

02-Dec-2022

13:31:46

908

2337.00

XLON

2015975

02-Dec-2022

13:31:00

931

2342.00

XLON

2012126

02-Dec-2022

13:28:33

616

2343.00

XLON

2004072

02-Dec-2022

13:28:33

391

2343.00

XLON

2004074

02-Dec-2022

13:18:31

883

2345.00

XLON

1997281

02-Dec-2022

12:59:19

74

2343.00

XLON

1984035

02-Dec-2022

12:59:19

856

2343.00

XLON

1984033

02-Dec-2022

12:44:06

911

2347.00

XLON

1973911

02-Dec-2022

12:39:02

174

2346.00

XLON

1970620

02-Dec-2022

12:39:02

735

2346.00

XLON

1970618

02-Dec-2022

12:35:48

541

2350.00

XLON

1968191

02-Dec-2022

12:35:48

339

2350.00

XLON

1968189

02-Dec-2022

12:11:47

637

2345.00

XLON

1952560

02-Dec-2022

12:11:23

400

2345.00

XLON

1952333

02-Dec-2022

12:00:54

348

2350.00

XLON

1946161

02-Dec-2022

12:00:53

11

2350.00

XLON

1946155

02-Dec-2022

12:00:53

693

2350.00

XLON

1946153

02-Dec-2022

11:50:19

331

2352.00

XLON

1939704

02-Dec-2022

11:50:19

60

2352.00

XLON

1939702

02-Dec-2022

11:50:19

584

2352.00

XLON

1939700

02-Dec-2022

11:31:24

337

2353.00

XLON

1929557

02-Dec-2022

11:31:24

612

2353.00

XLON

1929555

02-Dec-2022

11:08:11

1,017

2353.00

XLON

1917055

02-Dec-2022

11:00:03

1,001

2356.00

XLON

1911734

02-Dec-2022

10:49:28

243

2356.00

XLON

1903410

02-Dec-2022

10:49:28

727

2356.00

XLON

1903412

02-Dec-2022

10:39:30

891

2355.00

XLON

1897246

02-Dec-2022

10:24:04

916

2353.00

XLON

1886074

02-Dec-2022

10:15:34

868

2353.00

XLON

1879978

02-Dec-2022

09:57:17

1,014

2354.00

XLON

1865696

02-Dec-2022

09:39:46

920

2352.00

XLON

1842267

02-Dec-2022

09:28:49

983

2353.00

XLON

1826652

02-Dec-2022

09:12:40

996

2349.00

XLON

1805850

02-Dec-2022

09:08:45

126

2346.00

XLON

1801258

02-Dec-2022

08:52:17

1,001

2343.00

XLON

1778576

02-Dec-2022

08:41:29

968

2353.00

XLON

1762571

02-Dec-2022

08:32:27

997

2354.00

XLON

1747122

02-Dec-2022

08:23:31

1,054

2350.00

XLON

1732711

02-Dec-2022

08:19:30

935

2351.00

XLON

1726586

02-Dec-2022

08:15:09

894

2348.00

XLON

1719371

02-Dec-2022

08:11:53

907

2350.00

XLON

1713757

02-Dec-2022

08:11:23

921

2350.00

XLON

1712758

02-Dec-2022

08:06:41

943

2342.00

XLON

1700336

02-Dec-2022

08:06:41

34

2342.00

XLON

1700334

02-Dec-2022

08:00:40

898

2332.00

XLON

1689202

02-Dec-2022

08:00:36

236

2334.00

XLON

1689070

02-Dec-2022

08:00:36

650

2334.00

XLON

1689068

Disclaimer

Relx plc published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 17:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
