RELX : Transactions in own shares - Form 6-K
Transactions in own shares
RELX PLC announces that today it purchased through UBS AG London Branch 60,700 RELX PLC ordinary shares of 14
51/ 116 pence each on the London Stock Exchange. The purchased shares will be held as treasury shares. Following the above purchase, RELX PLC holds 51,618,448 ordinary shares in treasury, and has 1,915,151,017 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). Since 4 January 2022 RELX PLC has purchased 21,530,769 ordinary shares.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases made by UBS AG London Branch is set out below.
RELX PLC
Transaction details: RELX PLC ordinary shares of 14
51/ 116 pence each
Issuer name:
RELX PLC
ISIN:
GB00B2B0DG97
Intermediary name:
UBS AG London Branch
Intermediary Code:
UBSWGB2L
Time zone:
UTC
Currency:
GBP
Aggregated information
Date of purchase:
2 December 2022
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
60,700
Highest price paid per share (p):
2356
Lowest price paid per share (p):
2331
Volume weighted average price paid per share (p):
2,342.8044
Disaggregated information
Transaction Date
Transaction Time
Volume
Price (p)
Platform Code
MatchId
02-Dec-2022
16:08:05
17
2339.00
XLON
2216630
02-Dec-2022
16:08:05
512
2339.00
XLON
2216628
02-Dec-2022
16:05:23
965
2339.00
XLON
2213485
02-Dec-2022
16:00:18
1,068
2340.00
XLON
2206882
02-Dec-2022
15:56:26
1,016
2340.00
XLON
2200579
02-Dec-2022
15:56:26
2
2340.00
XLON
2200577
02-Dec-2022
15:50:35
974
2339.00
XLON
2194111
02-Dec-2022
15:47:07
874
2338.00
XLON
2189859
02-Dec-2022
15:41:38
1,078
2337.00
XLON
2183585
02-Dec-2022
15:36:25
1,071
2335.00
XLON
2177823
02-Dec-2022
15:32:52
924
2334.00
XLON
2172056
02-Dec-2022
15:32:52
55
2334.00
XLON
2172054
02-Dec-2022
15:28:17
272
2333.00
XLON
2165812
02-Dec-2022
15:28:17
320
2333.00
XLON
2165810
02-Dec-2022
15:28:17
278
2333.00
XLON
2165814
02-Dec-2022
15:28:17
978
2333.00
XLON
2165808
02-Dec-2022
15:17:57
878
2331.00
XLON
2151612
02-Dec-2022
15:10:46
1,017
2333.00
XLON
2142890
02-Dec-2022
15:10:46
26
2333.00
XLON
2142888
02-Dec-2022
15:06:41
1,018
2333.00
XLON
2136465
02-Dec-2022
15:01:41
69
2336.00
XLON
2128400
02-Dec-2022
15:01:41
69
2336.00
XLON
2128398
02-Dec-2022
15:01:41
782
2336.00
XLON
2128402
02-Dec-2022
14:57:16
93
2334.00
XLON
2118824
02-Dec-2022
14:57:16
986
2334.00
XLON
2118822
02-Dec-2022
14:52:54
915
2333.00
XLON
2112788
02-Dec-2022
14:52:54
125
2333.00
XLON
2112786
02-Dec-2022
14:46:11
980
2335.00
XLON
2103590
02-Dec-2022
14:41:59
948
2333.00
XLON
2096925
02-Dec-2022
14:41:59
86
2333.00
XLON
2096923
02-Dec-2022
14:37:35
1,026
2339.00
XLON
2090433
02-Dec-2022
14:33:51
1,062
2341.00
XLON
2085083
02-Dec-2022
14:31:45
891
2339.00
XLON
2081884
02-Dec-2022
14:30:00
223
2341.00
XLON
2075864
02-Dec-2022
14:30:00
732
2341.00
XLON
2075866
02-Dec-2022
14:17:44
1,053
2342.00
XLON
2064794
02-Dec-2022
14:08:06
974
2341.00
XLON
2056906
02-Dec-2022
14:02:09
957
2342.00
XLON
2052135
02-Dec-2022
13:53:02
1,017
2341.00
XLON
2044179
02-Dec-2022
13:45:29
1,006
2335.00
XLON
2036914
02-Dec-2022
13:38:06
880
2337.00
XLON
2029183
02-Dec-2022
13:34:06
971
2331.00
XLON
2023087
02-Dec-2022
13:31:46
908
2337.00
XLON
2015975
02-Dec-2022
13:31:00
931
2342.00
XLON
2012126
02-Dec-2022
13:28:33
616
2343.00
XLON
2004072
02-Dec-2022
13:28:33
391
2343.00
XLON
2004074
02-Dec-2022
13:18:31
883
2345.00
XLON
1997281
02-Dec-2022
12:59:19
74
2343.00
XLON
1984035
02-Dec-2022
12:59:19
856
2343.00
XLON
1984033
02-Dec-2022
12:44:06
911
2347.00
XLON
1973911
02-Dec-2022
12:39:02
174
2346.00
XLON
1970620
02-Dec-2022
12:39:02
735
2346.00
XLON
1970618
02-Dec-2022
12:35:48
541
2350.00
XLON
1968191
02-Dec-2022
12:35:48
339
2350.00
XLON
1968189
02-Dec-2022
12:11:47
637
2345.00
XLON
1952560
02-Dec-2022
12:11:23
400
2345.00
XLON
1952333
02-Dec-2022
12:00:54
348
2350.00
XLON
1946161
02-Dec-2022
12:00:53
11
2350.00
XLON
1946155
02-Dec-2022
12:00:53
693
2350.00
XLON
1946153
02-Dec-2022
11:50:19
331
2352.00
XLON
1939704
02-Dec-2022
11:50:19
60
2352.00
XLON
1939702
02-Dec-2022
11:50:19
584
2352.00
XLON
1939700
02-Dec-2022
11:31:24
337
2353.00
XLON
1929557
02-Dec-2022
11:31:24
612
2353.00
XLON
1929555
02-Dec-2022
11:08:11
1,017
2353.00
XLON
1917055
02-Dec-2022
11:00:03
1,001
2356.00
XLON
1911734
02-Dec-2022
10:49:28
243
2356.00
XLON
1903410
02-Dec-2022
10:49:28
727
2356.00
XLON
1903412
02-Dec-2022
10:39:30
891
2355.00
XLON
1897246
02-Dec-2022
10:24:04
916
2353.00
XLON
1886074
02-Dec-2022
10:15:34
868
2353.00
XLON
1879978
02-Dec-2022
09:57:17
1,014
2354.00
XLON
1865696
02-Dec-2022
09:39:46
920
2352.00
XLON
1842267
02-Dec-2022
09:28:49
983
2353.00
XLON
1826652
02-Dec-2022
09:12:40
996
2349.00
XLON
1805850
02-Dec-2022
09:08:45
126
2346.00
XLON
1801258
02-Dec-2022
08:52:17
1,001
2343.00
XLON
1778576
02-Dec-2022
08:41:29
968
2353.00
XLON
1762571
02-Dec-2022
08:32:27
997
2354.00
XLON
1747122
02-Dec-2022
08:23:31
1,054
2350.00
XLON
1732711
02-Dec-2022
08:19:30
935
2351.00
XLON
1726586
02-Dec-2022
08:15:09
894
2348.00
XLON
1719371
02-Dec-2022
08:11:53
907
2350.00
XLON
1713757
02-Dec-2022
08:11:23
921
2350.00
XLON
1712758
02-Dec-2022
08:06:41
943
2342.00
XLON
1700336
02-Dec-2022
08:06:41
34
2342.00
XLON
1700334
02-Dec-2022
08:00:40
898
2332.00
XLON
1689202
02-Dec-2022
08:00:36
236
2334.00
XLON
1689070
02-Dec-2022
08:00:36
650
2334.00
XLON
1689068
