RELX : Transactions in own shares - Form 6-K

Transactions in own shares

RELX PLC announces that today it purchased through UBS AG London Branch 60,700 RELX PLC ordinary shares of 14 51/ 116 pence each on the London Stock Exchange. The purchased shares will be held as treasury shares. Following the above purchase, RELX PLC holds 51,618,448 ordinary shares in treasury, and has 1,915,151,017 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). Since 4 January 2022 RELX PLC has purchased 21,530,769 ordinary shares.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases made by UBS AG London Branch is set out below.

RELX PLC

Transaction details: RELX PLC ordinary shares of 14 51/ 116 pence each

Issuer name: RELX PLC ISIN: GB00B2B0DG97 Intermediary name: UBS AG London Branch Intermediary Code: UBSWGB2L Time zone: UTC Currency: GBP

Aggregated information

Date of purchase: 2 December 2022 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 60,700 Highest price paid per share (p): 2356 Lowest price paid per share (p): 2331 Volume weighted average price paid per share (p): 2,342.8044

Disaggregated information

