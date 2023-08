Transactions in own shares

RELX PLC announces that today it purchased through JP Morgan Securities plc 85,600 RELX PLC ordinary shares of 14 51/ 116 pence each on the London Stock Exchange. The purchased shares will be held as treasury shares. Following the above purchase, RELX PLC holds 45,220,645 ordinary shares in treasury, and has 1,891,982,323 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). Since 3 January 2023 RELX PLC has purchased 25,420,578 ordinary shares.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases made by JP Morgan Securities plc is set out below.

RELX PLC

Transaction details: RELX PLC ordinary shares of 1451/ 116 pence each

Issuer name: RELX PLC ISIN: GB00B2B0DG97 Intermediary name: JP Morgan Securities plc Intermediary Code: JPMSGB2L Timezone: UTC Currency: GBP

Aggregated information

Date of purchase: 23 August 2023 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 85,600 Highest price paid per share (p): 2501 Lowest price paid per share (p): 2466 Volume weighted average price paid per share (p): 2489.1959

Disaggregated information