Financials GBP USD Sales 2020 7 153 M 9 949 M 9 949 M Net income 2020 1 192 M 1 657 M 1 657 M Net Debt 2020 6 771 M 9 417 M 9 417 M P/E ratio 2020 30,5x Yield 2020 2,35% Capitalization 35 941 M 49 757 M 49 989 M EV / Sales 2020 5,97x EV / Sales 2021 5,68x Nbr of Employees 33 000 Free-Float 96,7% Technical analysis trends RELX PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 23 Average target price 1 980,38 GBX Last Close Price 1 866,50 GBX Spread / Highest target 25,8% Spread / Average Target 6,10% Spread / Lowest Target -13,5% Managers and Directors Name Title Erik Niklas Engstrom Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Nicholas Lawrence Luff Chief Financial Officer & Director Anthony John Habgood Chairman Linda Szabat Sanford Independent Non-Executive Director Wolfhart Gunnar Hauser Senior Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) RELX PLC 4.13% 49 757 S&P GLOBAL INC. 3.26% 81 706 THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION 0.95% 41 005 WOLTERS KLUWER 2.03% 22 364 EQUIFAX INC. -8.12% 21 582 TRANSUNION -4.19% 18 090