  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  RELX PLC
  News
  7. Summary
    REL   GB00B2B0DG97

RELX PLC

(REL)
  Report
RELX : Additional Listing (Form 6-K)

06/07/2021 | 10:27am EDT
Additional Listing

On 7 June 2021, RELX PLC made an application to The UK Listing Authority and The London Stock Exchange for a blocklisting of 235,000 Ordinary shares of 14 51/116p each in connection with the RELX Group plc Executive Share Option Scheme 2003. Upon issuance, the shares will trade on The London Stock Exchange, be admitted to The Official List and rank equally with the existing issued shares of the Company.

Admission is expected to be effective at 8.00am on 10 June 2021.

An application has also been made to The UK Listing Authority and The London Stock Exchange for a blocklisting of 1,000,000 Ordinary shares of 14 51/116p each in connection with the RELX Group plc Executive Share Option Scheme 2013. Upon issuance, the shares will trade on The London Stock Exchange, be admitted to The Official List and rank equally with the existing issued shares of the Company.

Admission is expected to be effective at 8.00am on 10 June 2021.

Disclaimer

Relx plc published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 14:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 340 M 10 404 M 10 404 M
Net income 2021 1 363 M 1 932 M 1 932 M
Net Debt 2021 6 446 M 9 136 M 9 136 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,4x
Yield 2021 2,65%
Capitalization 35 594 M 50 426 M 50 447 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,73x
EV / Sales 2022 5,26x
Nbr of Employees 33 200
Free-Float 96,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Erik Niklas Engstrom Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Lawrence Luff Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Ashton Walker Chairman
Linda Szabat Sanford Independent Non-Executive Director
Wolfhart Gunnar Hauser Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELX PLC3.04%50 426
S&P GLOBAL INC.16.99%92 640
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION14.18%48 745
MSCI INC.4.44%38 439
EQUIFAX INC.21.03%28 405
WOLTERS KLUWER14.91%25 100