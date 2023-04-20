Relx backs annual guidance after strong start to year

(Alliance News) - Relx PLC on Thursday backed its full-year outlook, after experiencing growth across all four of its business areas in the first months of 2023.

The London-based professional information and analytics firm said it has started the year "well" across all four business areas: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions.

"The improving long-term growth trajectory continues to be driven by the ongoing shift in business mix towards higher growth analytics and decision tools that deliver enhanced value to our customers across market segments," Relx said.

Relx said its full-year outlook is unchanged. It expects underlying growth rates in revenue and adjusted operating profit to remain above historical trends, driving "another year of strong growth" in adjusted earnings per share on a constant currency basis.

Shares in Relx were down 0.2% to 2,637.00 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.