  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. RELX PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REL   GB00B2B0DG97

RELX PLC

(REL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:22:11 2023-04-20 am EDT
2637.00 GBX   -0.23%
05:06aRelx backs annual guidance after strong start to year
AN
04:47aFTSE 100 Falls on Weaker Miners, Packaging Stocks
DJ
03:05aFTSE 100 Poised to Fall After Mixed Asia, US Losses
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Relx backs annual guidance after strong start to year

04/20/2023 | 05:06am EDT
(Alliance News) - Relx PLC on Thursday backed its full-year outlook, after experiencing growth across all four of its business areas in the first months of 2023.

The London-based professional information and analytics firm said it has started the year "well" across all four business areas: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions.

"The improving long-term growth trajectory continues to be driven by the ongoing shift in business mix towards higher growth analytics and decision tools that deliver enhanced value to our customers across market segments," Relx said.

Relx said its full-year outlook is unchanged. It expects underlying growth rates in revenue and adjusted operating profit to remain above historical trends, driving "another year of strong growth" in adjusted earnings per share on a constant currency basis.

Shares in Relx were down 0.2% to 2,637.00 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 9 196 M 11 443 M 11 443 M
Net income 2023 1 839 M 2 289 M 2 289 M
Net Debt 2023 6 208 M 7 724 M 7 724 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,6x
Yield 2023 2,15%
Capitalization 50 138 M 62 385 M 62 385 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,13x
EV / Sales 2024 5,75x
Nbr of Employees 35 700
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart RELX PLC
Duration : Period :
RELX PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELX PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2 643,00 GBX
Average target price 2 722,85 GBX
Spread / Average Target 3,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erik Niklas Engstrom Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Lawrence Luff Director
Paul Ashton Walker Chairman
Wolfhart Gunnar Hauser Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Marike Elisabeth van Lier Lels Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELX PLC15.52%62 385
S&P GLOBAL, INC.5.10%112 928
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION13.37%61 812
MSCI, INC.17.26%43 673
WOLTERS KLUWER22.19%32 250
EQUIFAX INC.0.23%24 018
