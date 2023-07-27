RELX first-half earnings beat expectations after it reported adjusted pretax profit of GBP1.35 billion, compared with a FactSet analyst forecast of GBP1.3 billion. "RELX Backs Guidance, Lifts Dividend Despite 1H Earnings Miss," at 0644 GMT, incorrectly said the FactSet estimate referred to pretax profit instead of adjusted pretax profit. Earnings therefore beat estimates, not missed. . The correct version follows:

RELX on Thursday reported increased earnings ahead of estimates, raised its dividend and maintained full-year guidance after noting improving long-term trends.

The London-listed information-and-analytics group made a pretax profit of 1.14 billion pounds ($1.48 billion) in the first half, compared with GBP998 million last year.

Adjusted pretax profit rose to GBP1.35 billion compared with GBP1.16 billion the year before and the GBP1.3 billion seen in a Factset poll.

Revenue rose to GBP4.5 billion from GBP3.97 billion in the year-ago period. A FactSet poll had seen revenue at GBP4.43 billion.

The company raised its interim dividend to 17.0 pence from 15.7 pence.

"The improving long-term growth trajectory continues to be driven by the ongoing shift in business mix toward higher growth analytics and decision tools," Chief Executive Officer Erik Engstrom said.

The company said that of the previously announced GBP800 million share buybacks in 2023, it has completed GBP600 million with the remaining GBP200 million to be deployed before the end of the year.

RELX still expects revenue and adjusted operating profit underlying growth rates to remain above historical trends and drive strong growth in adjusted earnings per share on a constant currency basis in 2023.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-27-23 0359ET