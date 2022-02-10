Japan says no plans set for summit of its PM, South Korean leader

The comment by Japan's chief cabinet secretary, Hirokazu Matsuno, came after South Korea's Moon Jae-in expressed willingness to communicate with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to patch up relations, in a written media interview.

Matsuno declined to comment directly on Moon's remark, however.

A historic feud over Japan's 1910-1945 occupation of Korea regarding issues such as "comfort women", a Japanese euphemism for mostly Korean women forced to work in its wartime brothels, and wartime forced labour have long soured ties between the two Asian nations.

