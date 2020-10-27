Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Remark Holdings, Inc.    MARK

REMARK HOLDINGS, INC.

(MARK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil advances, but outlook gloomy as coronavirus cases, supply grow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 03:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A pump jack operates in front of a drilling rig at sunset in an oil field in Midland

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Tuesday after recent sharp losses, but market sentiment remains muted as surging COVID-19 cases around the world hurt the outlook for crude demand while supply is rising.

Brent crude was up 42 cents, or 1%, at $40.88 a barrel by 0651 GMT. U.S. oil gained 37 cents, or 1%, to $38.93 a barrel. Both contracts fell more than 3% on Monday.

A lack of progress on agreeing a U.S. coronavirus relief package added to market gloom, although U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday she hoped a deal can be reached before the Nov. 3 elections.

A wave of coronavirus infections sweeping across the United States, Russia, France and many other countries has undermined the global economic outlook, with record numbers of new cases forcing some countries to impose fresh restrictions as winter looms.

"We think demand from this point onwards is really going to struggle to grow. COVID-19 restrictions are all part of that," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) commodities analyst Vivek Dhar.

CBA expects U.S. oil to average $38 and Brent to average $41 in the fourth quarter this year.

Prices got some support from a potential drop in U.S. production as oil companies began shutting offshore rigs with the approach of a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico.

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Monday the worst is over for the crude market.

But his comment was at odds with an earlier remark from the secretary general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), who said any oil market recovery may take longer than hoped as coronavirus infections rise around the world.

"This dynamic will likely weigh on oil prices for the rest of 2020 and exert pressure on OPEC and its allies to keep restricting supply well into next year to try and protect Brent above $40 per barrel," Eurasia Group said in a note.

Libyan production is expected to reach 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in the coming weeks, the country's national oil company said on Friday, a quicker return than many analysts had predicted, complicating efforts by OPEC to restrict output.

OPEC+ - made up of OPEC and allies including Russia - is planning to increase production by 2 million bpd from the start of 2021 after record output cuts earlier this year.

An analyst survey by Reuters ahead of data from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday and the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday estimated that U.S. crude stocks rose in the week to Oct. 23, while gasoline and distillate inventories fell.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; additional reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne; editing by Shri Navaratnam and Richard Pullin)

By Aaron Sheldrick


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about REMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
10/14Australia c.bank weighing benefits of expanding govt bond buying programme -G..
RE
10/08With no expectation of fiscal stimulus soon, Fed's Rosengren sees recovery ha..
RE
09/22French Foreign Minister Says LVMH Query Led to Letter on Tiffany Deal
DJ
09/21Bolsonaro says U.S. to give Brazil extra sugar import quota
RE
09/17Bank of Japan backs new premier's focus on jobs, signals readiness to ease mo..
RE
09/17BOJ backs new premier's focus on jobs, signals readiness to ease more
RE
09/14Aussie dollar reverses losses after RBA minutes, NZ$ steady
RE
09/14Aussie dollar drifts from highs on rising bets for policy easing, NZ$ steady
RE
09/10Dollar finds footing after stocks slide, Brexit fears hammer pound
RE
09/04REMARK HOLDINGS, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9,15 M - -
Net income 2020 -21,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,08x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 126 M 126 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 13,8x
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,13x
Nbr of Employees 290
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart REMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Remark Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,25 $
Last Close Price 1,27 $
Spread / Highest target 235%
Spread / Average Target 235%
Spread / Lowest Target 235%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kai-Shing Tao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Theodore P. Botts Independent Director
Brett Ratner Independent Director
Daniel Stein Independent Director
Elizabeth Ling Xu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REMARK HOLDINGS, INC.146.60%126
ORACLE CORPORATION8.51%180 352
SAP SE-18.97%176 058
SERVICENOW INC.77.67%98 588
INTUIT INC.25.26%87 554
DOCUSIGN, INC.197.09%40 703
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group