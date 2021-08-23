Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Remark Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MARK   US75955K1025

REMARK HOLDINGS, INC.

(MARK)
  Report
Purdue Pharma judge says Sacklers face 'substantial risk' of liability

08/23/2021 | 05:25pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Bottles of prescription painkiller OxyContin made by Purdue Pharma LP sit on a shelf at a local pharmacy in Provo

(Reuters) - The judge overseeing Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy said on Monday that some members of the Sackler family who own the OxyContin maker face a "substantial risk" of liability and could be on the hook for "huge amounts of money" over claims the company fueled the opioid epidemic.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain in White Plains, New York, made the remark during closing arguments in a trial over Purdue's proposed reorganization plan.

Drain said he believes some Sacklers face liability, but that "the question is where you draw the line."

Under the deal, which Purdue says is worth more than $10 billion, the Sacklers would contribute approximately $4.5 billion and would receive legal protections against future opioid-related litigation.

Drain did not explicitly state which way he will rule but suggested he finds the deal sufficient.

The judge is expected to issue a formal ruling on the deal later this week.

The money would go toward various entities and private individuals with opioid claims, as well as state and local opioid abatement programs.

Critics of the settlement argue that the liability releases are too broad.

An attorney representing the states of Washington and Oregon, which oppose the plan, told Drain on Monday that approving the deal would be a "historic mistake."

The judge also stated that appeals courts generally support the types of releases the Sacklers would receive if they meet certain standards.

At the outset of Monday's hearing, a lawyer for the Sacklers said they had agreed to narrow the litigation releases to exclude protections for the family against non-opioid-related claims.

But the crux of the releases, shielding the Sacklers against opioid-related litigation, remains intact.

During testimony last week, members of the Sackler family said they would not contribute if they do not receive the releases.

(Reporting by Maria Chutchian in New York; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Matthew Lewis)

By Maria Chutchian


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on REMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -13,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,46x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 111 M 111 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,89x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 77
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart REMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Remark Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,10 $
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target 264%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kai Shing Tao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Theodore P. Botts Independent Director
Brett Ratner Independent Director
Daniel Stein Independent Director
Elizabeth Ling Xu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REMARK HOLDINGS, INC.-42.11%111
ORACLE CORPORATION37.49%248 320
SAP SE17.80%174 043
INTUIT INC.43.56%149 008
SERVICENOW, INC.9.10%118 984
DOCUSIGN, INC.28.66%55 723