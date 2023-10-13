Item 5.08 Shareholder Director Nominations.





The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Remark Holdings, Inc. ("Remark," "we," "us" or "our") has determined that our Annual Meeting of Stockholders for 2023 (the "2023 Annual Meeting") will be held on December 6, 2023, at 1:00 a.m. ET. The Board established the close of business on October 10, 2023, as the record date for the determination of stockholders who are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the 2023 Annual Meeting and any adjournments thereof. We will provide additional details regarding the location and matters to be voted on at the 2023 Annual Meeting in our proxy statement for such meeting to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") prior to December 6, 2023.





Any of our stockholders who wish to have a proposal considered for inclusion in our proxy materials for the 2023 Annual Meeting pursuant to Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), must ensure that our Corporate Secretary receives such proposal at our corporate office at 800 S Commerce St, Las Vegas, NV, 89178, on or before the close of business on October 23, 2023, which is 10 days after the filing of this Current Report on Form 8-K. Any such proposal must also meet the requirements set forth in our amended and restated bylaws.





In addition, any of our stockholders who wish to bring business before the 2023 Annual Meeting outside of Rule 14a-8 of the Exchange Act or to nominate a person for election as a director must ensure that Corporate Secretary receives written notice of such proposal at the address specified above no later than the close of business on October 23, 2023, which we have determined to be a reasonable time before it expects to begin to print and send its proxy materials in accordance with Rule 14a-4(c)(1) of the Exchange Act.





In addition, to comply with the universal proxy rules, stockholders who intend to solicit proxies in support of director nominees other than our nominees must provide notice that sets forth the information required by Rule 14a-19 under the Exchange Act by October 23, 2023, which is 10 days after the filing of this Current Report on Form 8-K.



