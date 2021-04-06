Remark : Adjourns Special Shareholder Meeting Until May 27, 2021

LAS VEGAS, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions and digital media properties, today announced the adjournment of its special shareholder meeting until May 27, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET, to provide additional time to solicit votes to reach a quorum and conduct business. The previous record date for determining stockholders entitled to vote at the Special Meeting was January 7, 2021. In connection with the reconvening of the Special Meeting on May 27, 2021, Remark's Board has established the close of business on April 6, 2021 as the new record date for determining stockholders entitled to vote at the Special Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof.

Board Establishes New Shareholder Record Date of April 6, 2021

Anyone who became a stockholder since January 7, 2021, can cast their vote by signing, dating and returning their proxy card or voting instruction card per the instructions that will be provided to them. Anyone who was a stockholder on January 7, 2021 and who:

previously voted their shares and who does not wish to change their vote need not take any action. Unless the company receives instructions from such stockholders to the contrary, Remark will vote such shares according to the original instructions on the respective previously-submitted proxy card or voting instruction card, or pursuant to the voting instructions previously submitted via telephone or the Internet.

previously voted their shares and who wishes to change their vote or to apply their previously-submitted vote instructions to shares they acquired since the previous record date may do so by following the instructions on the new proxy card or voting instruction card they receive from the company or from the custodian of their shares. Such stockholders can cast their vote by signing, dating and returning the proxy card or voting instruction card, or via telephone or the Internet by following the instructions on the proxy card or voting instruction card.

did not previously vote their shares should take the time to do so. Such stockholders can cast their vote by signing, dating and returning the proxy card or voting instruction card, or via telephone or the Internet by following the instructions on your proxy card or voting instruction card.

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

